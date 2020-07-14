Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Lake of Innisfree - IV
Composition Notebook
Reflective Essay: Finding Peace in Stress...
REFLECTIVE ESSAY Introduction Main Idea Main Idea Body Conclusion Grab the interest of the reader Explanation of each main...
I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree, And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made; Nine bean-rows will...
Interpretation of a poem is ‘subjective’ in nature
SUBJECTIVE Definition: Based on or influenced by personal feelings, tastes or opinions SENTENCE: These results are subject...
Explain the Meanings of these lines from the poem
For Peace comes dropping slow, dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings.
There midnight’s all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow.
Ch 2: The Lake Isle of Innisfree
CH 2: The Lake Isle of Innisfree14/07/2020 Explain the meanings of these linesfromthe poem: “for peace comes dropping slow...
Answer these Questions
What are the things that the poet wishes to do in Innisfree?
How does the poet imagine life to be in Innisfree?
Why does the poet want to go to Innisfree?
How can we say that the Isle of Innisfree has a deep influence on the poet’s mind and heart?
Can we say that the poet lives in a city?
Think and Answer
What can we say about the present state of mind of the speaker?
In the poem, the poet imagines an escape from the weariness of everyday life. (a) Which aspects of daily life does he prob...
Do you think that the poet will be happy and satisfied if he permanently lives on the Isle of Innisfree? Do you think he w...
Re-Cap
Class 8 - English - The Lake Isle of Innisfree - IV

  3. 3. Anlin Cherishma Class 8 INDEX Date Title Teacher’s Sign Parent’s Sign 14/07/2020 Reflective Essay: Finding Peace in Stressful Times English Composition Note
  4. 4. REFLECTIVE ESSAY Introduction Main Idea Main Idea Body Conclusion Grab the interest of the reader Explanation of each main idea with proper transition from one idea to the next Final thoughts and closure Structure of an Essay Finding Peace in Stressful Times14/07/2020 Ever since the start of the lockdown on account of the worldwide spread of the Corona Virus, everyone is feeling very stressed. In the beginning, the sudden holidays felt very exciting, but as it has been increasing, we are starting to feel locked up, like prisoners in our own home. But in the midst of these scary times, I have found a way to feel at peace, not only for myself but also in a way that I can share with my family.
  5. 5. I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree, And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made; Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honey-bee, And live alone in the bee-loud glade And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings; There midnight’s all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow, And evening full of the linnet’s wings. I will arise and go now, for always night and day I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore; While I stand on the roadway, or even on the pavements grey, I hear it in the deep heart’s core.
  6. 6. Interpretation of a poem is ‘subjective’ in nature
  7. 7. SUBJECTIVE Definition: Based on or influenced by personal feelings, tastes or opinions SENTENCE: These results are subjective and totally unscientific
  8. 8. Explain the Meanings of these lines from the poem
  9. 9. For Peace comes dropping slow, dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings.
  10. 10. There midnight’s all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow.
  12. 12. CH 2: The Lake Isle of Innisfree14/07/2020 Explain the meanings of these linesfromthe poem: “for peace comes dropping slow, dropping from the veils of The morning to where the cricket sings” The poet feels that when it is cloudy in the morning and the view of the sky is not clear, it looks as though the morning has worn a veil. He describes how peace descends upon him just as the early morning mist slowly and gradually descends upon the Earth. (1) ANS:
  13. 13. Answer these Questions
  14. 14. What are the things that the poet wishes to do in Innisfree?
  15. 15. How does the poet imagine life to be in Innisfree?
  16. 16. Why does the poet want to go to Innisfree?
  17. 17. How can we say that the Isle of Innisfree has a deep influence on the poet’s mind and heart?
  18. 18. Can we say that the poet lives in a city?
  19. 19. Think and Answer
  20. 20. What can we say about the present state of mind of the speaker?
  21. 21. In the poem, the poet imagines an escape from the weariness of everyday life. (a) Which aspects of daily life does he probably dislike? (b) How does the Isle of Innisfree present a contrast to them? (c) Which colors suggest this contrast?
  22. 22. Do you think that the poet will be happy and satisfied if he permanently lives on the Isle of Innisfree? Do you think he will want to return to is previous life after a few days?
  23. 23. Re-Cap

