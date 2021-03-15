https://reader.softebook.net/welcome/1598800264 ❤⚡❤✔8226 Waterproof ✔8226 Tear-Resistant ✔8226 Topographic Map⚡Jam packed with over 500 miles of single-track and multi-use trails, National Geographic's Trails Illustrated map of Grand Junction and Fruita, Colorado is ideal for anyone hitting the trails in this mountain biking mecca. Created in partnership with local land management agencies, this expertly researched map features key areas of interest including Colorado National Monument Lunch Loops and Bangs Canyon Westwater Mesa Rabbit Valley Mack Ridge and Kokopelli Loops McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness Westwater Canyon the towns of Grand Junction and Fruita and portions of the popular Kokopelli and Tabeguache Trails. A detailed inset of the North Fruita Desert / 18 Road is provided in the print version of this map. Like all Trails Illustrated maps, Grand Junction / Fruita blends detailed topography with carefully researched trail information. Trail mileage between intersections will help you choose the path that's right for you. Charts of mountain biking trails and recommended rides complete with mileage and difficulty ratings make this an ideal planning tool for novice and expert alike. River mileage on the Colorado River is noted as well, for those exploring by boat. Many recreation features are noted as well, including campgrounds, trailheads, interpretive trails, boat launches, fishing access, wildlife viewing areas, and more. Helpful agency contact information and desert and biker safety tips are included as well.Every Trails Illustrated map is printed on " Backcountry Tough" waterproof, tear-resistant paper. A full UTM grid is printed on the map to aid with GPS navigation.Other features found on this map include: Colorado National Monument, Fruita, Grand Junction, Grand Valley, Gunnison River.Map Scale = 1:35,000Sheet Size = 37.75" x 25.5" Folded Size = 4.25" x 9.25"