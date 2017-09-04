Tumores Osteoblásticos Benignos
Lesiones mas Comunes Osteoma osteoide Osteoblástoma Osteoma Islotes óseos (enostosis)
Lesiones no Comunes Osteopoiquilia Osteopatia estriada Melorroestosis Osteopetrosis Displasia Fisiaria Osteo sclerosis med...
OSTEOMA OSTEOIDE
Osteoma Osteoide Lesión solitaria Benigna compromete la cortical huesos largos. Dolor nocturno que responde a los AINES. N...
Osteoma Osteoide RX:“nido” radiolucido. Lesión lítica de pequeño tamaño < 1 cm con esclerosis osea cirdundante. Menos comu...
Osteoma Osteoide Epidemiologia •11% De lo Tumores Benignos. •3% de los tumores óseos primarios. •Niños, adolescentes y adu...
Osteoma Osteoide Clinica Dolor nocturno local mejora con aplicación de AINES Edema local, deformidad, alteraciones en la m...
Osteoma Osteoide RX Lesión lítica (nido) con esclerosis circundante menor a 1cm Perióstio engrosado hipervasular irregular...
Nido pequeño bien definido Tejido osteoide o Hueso fibrilar inmaduro Estroma muy vascularizado con importante actividad os...
Osteoma Osteoide Histopatologia Hueso esclerotico engrosado Nido central gránuloso rojo Nido trabeculas osteoide vasculari...
Osteoma Osteoide Tratamiento expectante: AINES
Osteoma Osteoide Tratamiento quirúrgico Excision abierta Escisión percutanea guiada por TC Ablación por radiofrecuencia gu...
Osteoma Osteoide Ablación por radio frecuencia guiada por TC • Identificación del nido por TC • Necrosis térmica 90 grados...
Diagnostico diferencial Fractura cortical por stress Foco de infección Osteosarcoma intracortical - Foco radiolucido rodea...
OSTEOBLASTOMA
Osteoblastoma 3% de todos los tumores benignos. 1% tumores primarios • Osteoma osteoide "gigante"  > 1,5 cm 10-25 años. H...
Osteoblastoma LOCALIZACION •1/3 casos elementos posteriores de la columna y sacro •Diafisis y cavidad medular de huesos la...
Osteoblastoma Características clínicas • Dolor sordo progresivo • Efecto compresivo, no producción de próstaglandinas • Ed...
Osteoblastoma Hallazgos Imagenológicos •Lesiones líticas y blásticas •Ovoideos - Usualmente esféricos •Promedio de las les...
Osteoblastoma A diferencia del osteosarcoma que compromete cuerpos anteriores. Pero también puede presentarse sintomatolog...
Tomografia. Diagnostico + preciso y define compromiso óseo. RM util para definir compromiso de tejidos blandos Gamagrafia ...
Osteoblastoma Hallazgos Histológicos •Lesiones grandes líticas, menor esclerosis •Trabeculas osteoide inmaduras con estrom...
Osteoblastoma Tratamiento quirúrgico •Curetaje intralesional con sustancias intralesionales locales •Injerto óseo •Resecci...
OSTEOMA
Osteoma Caracteristicas • Extracraneanos son raros • Senos para nasales, cráneo, mandíbula • Osteoma huesos largos y colum...
Osteoma Edad Media 43 años Dolor progresivo crónico Fémur, tibia, columna vertebral Focos radiodensos bien definidos redon...
Osteoma
Histologia Hueso maduro esclerotico con anillos laminares Márgenes definidos con células fusiformes Líneas de cemento en m...
Dx diferencial Osteosarcoma parostal Osteocondroma sesil Miosotis osifican yuxtacortical Osteoblastoma periostico Lipoma o...
Diagnóstico Histológico para descartar lesión maligna de bajo grado Tratamiento Seguimiento. Lesiones sintomáticas resecci...
ISLOTES ÓSEOS (ENOSTOSIS)
Islotes Óseos (enostosis) Lesión del hueso esponjoso incidentales Lesión esclerotica ovalada de bordes con bordes especula...
Islotes Óseos (enostosis) Biopsia lesiones sintomáticas en fase de crecimiento Dificultad en diferenciar islote óseo grand...
Lesiones no Comunes Osteopoiquilia Osteopatia estriada Melorroestosis Osteopetrosis Displasia Fisiaria Osteo sclerosis med...
Tumores benignos
Tumores benignos
Tumores benignos
Tumores benignos
Tumores benignos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tumores benignos

5 views

Published on

Tumores óseos Benignos

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Descrito por 1ra vez x Bergstran en 1930
    Caracterizado por Jaffe 1935.

    En cuanto a las prostraglandinas.
    Prostaglandins seem to play a major role, with a 1000-fold increase in prostaglandin concentrations reported in the nidus of the lesion. Prostaglandin E2 is believed to prompt vasodilation and pain.12 Nidus osteoblasts also display strong, diffuse staining for cyclooxygenase-2, a key enzyme in the production of prostaglandins, particularly prostaglandin E2, which seems to be a major factor in OO pain production.
    Repasar bioquimica y farmacologia de las prostaglandina.
  • En rx, “nido” radiolucido. Lesión lítica de pequeño tamaño, usualmente menor a 1 cm con esclerosis osea cirdundante.
    Menos comun compromiso de la columna causando escoliosis dolorosa.
    Formadora de matriz osteoide con osteoblastos y estroma fibroso vascular
  • Hipotesis igual lesion en diferentes estadios
    Osteoma osteoide + organizado
    Lesion >2 cms

    • Tumores benignos

    1. 1. Tumores Osteoblásticos Benignos
    2. 2. Lesiones mas Comunes Osteoma osteoide Osteoblástoma Osteoma Islotes óseos (enostosis)
    3. 3. Lesiones no Comunes Osteopoiquilia Osteopatia estriada Melorroestosis Osteopetrosis Displasia Fisiaria Osteo sclerosis medular Enfermedad de Paget Esclerosis Tuberosa
    4. 4. OSTEOMA OSTEOIDE
    5. 5. Osteoma Osteoide Lesión solitaria Benigna compromete la cortical huesos largos. Dolor nocturno que responde a los AINES. Niveles elevados de prostaglandinas.
    6. 6. Osteoma Osteoide RX:“nido” radiolucido. Lesión lítica de pequeño tamaño < 1 cm con esclerosis osea cirdundante. Menos comun: columna causando escoliosis dolorosa. Formadora de matriz osteoide con osteoblastos y estroma fibroso vascular
    7. 7. Osteoma Osteoide Epidemiologia •11% De lo Tumores Benignos. •3% de los tumores óseos primarios. •Niños, adolescentes y adultos jovenes. (5- 35 años) •Hombres 3:1. 12% tumores benignos
    8. 8. Osteoma Osteoide Clinica Dolor nocturno local mejora con aplicación de AINES Edema local, deformidad, alteraciones en la marcha, atrofia muscular Derrame articular Escoliosis cóncava dolorosa Discrepancia de extremidades
    9. 9. Osteoma Osteoide RX Lesión lítica (nido) con esclerosis circundante menor a 1cm Perióstio engrosado hipervasular irregular . • Visualiza mejor TAC • Patrón EdematosoRMN
    10. 10. Nido pequeño bien definido Tejido osteoide o Hueso fibrilar inmaduro Estroma muy vascularizado con importante actividad osteoblástica y clástica Esclerosis perilesional Osteoblástos con indentaciones Osteoma Osteoide Histopatologia
    11. 11. Osteoma Osteoide Histopatologia Hueso esclerotico engrosado Nido central gránuloso rojo Nido trabeculas osteoide vascularizados con estroma fibrovascular
    12. 12. Osteoma Osteoide Tratamiento expectante: AINES
    13. 13. Osteoma Osteoide Tratamiento quirúrgico Excision abierta Escisión percutanea guiada por TC Ablación por radiofrecuencia guiada por TC
    14. 14. Osteoma Osteoide Ablación por radio frecuencia guiada por TC • Identificación del nido por TC • Necrosis térmica 90 grados por 5 minutos • No recomendada en lesiones medulares ni adyacentes a estructuras críticas • Poco material Histologico • Recidiva 10-15% • Ideal para zonas de difícil acceso
    15. 15. Diagnostico diferencial Fractura cortical por stress Foco de infección Osteosarcoma intracortical - Foco radiolucido rodeado de esclerosis Osteoblastoma
    16. 16. OSTEOBLASTOMA
    17. 17. Osteoblastoma 3% de todos los tumores benignos. 1% tumores primarios • Osteoma osteoide "gigante"  > 1,5 cm 10-25 años. Hombres 2:1
    18. 18. Osteoblastoma LOCALIZACION •1/3 casos elementos posteriores de la columna y sacro •Diafisis y cavidad medular de huesos largos •Huesos craneofaciales, manos y pies
    19. 19. Osteoblastoma Características clínicas • Dolor sordo progresivo • Efecto compresivo, no producción de próstaglandinas • Edema, dolor a la palpación, alteraciones en la marcha • Síntomas neurológicos ( parestesias, paraparesia, dolor radicular) NO responde a AINES (87%)
    20. 20. Osteoblastoma Hallazgos Imagenológicos •Lesiones líticas y blásticas •Ovoideos - Usualmente esféricos •Promedio de las lesiones de 2-6 cm •Efecto "llamarada" •Lesión lítica central con reacción esclerótica •Mayor tamaño, menor esclerosis, mayor expansión cortical •Área de mineralización central
    21. 21. Osteoblastoma A diferencia del osteosarcoma que compromete cuerpos anteriores. Pero también puede presentarse sintomatología neurológica.
    22. 22. Tomografia. Diagnostico + preciso y define compromiso óseo. RM util para definir compromiso de tejidos blandos Gamagrafia Hipercaptación en toda lesion
    23. 23. Osteoblastoma Hallazgos Histológicos •Lesiones grandes líticas, menor esclerosis •Trabeculas osteoide inmaduras con estroma fibrovascular •Presencia de células gigantes y osteoclastos •No afecta hueso laminar
    24. 24. Osteoblastoma Tratamiento quirúrgico •Curetaje intralesional con sustancias intralesionales locales •Injerto óseo •Resección en bloque Recurrencia 20%
    25. 25. OSTEOMA
    26. 26. Osteoma Caracteristicas • Extracraneanos son raros • Senos para nasales, cráneo, mandíbula • Osteoma huesos largos y columna 0,03% • Lesiones redondas bien definidas sin extensión • Tejido óseo bien diferenciado • Se puede confundir con Osteosarcoma parostal • Asociar Sd Garner (Poliposis intestinal)
    27. 27. Osteoma Edad Media 43 años Dolor progresivo crónico Fémur, tibia, columna vertebral Focos radiodensos bien definidos redondos TC no evidencia destrucción de la cortical, no bordes especulados Gamagrafía es inespecífica
    28. 28. Osteoma
    29. 29. Histologia Hueso maduro esclerotico con anillos laminares Márgenes definidos con células fusiformes Líneas de cemento en mosaico Canales Haversianos
    30. 30. Dx diferencial Osteosarcoma parostal Osteocondroma sesil Miosotis osifican yuxtacortical Osteoblastoma periostico Lipoma osificado parostal
    31. 31. Diagnóstico Histológico para descartar lesión maligna de bajo grado Tratamiento Seguimiento. Lesiones sintomáticas resección marginal.
    32. 32. ISLOTES ÓSEOS (ENOSTOSIS)
    33. 33. Islotes Óseos (enostosis) Lesión del hueso esponjoso incidentales Lesión esclerotica ovalada de bordes con bordes especulados ( en cepillo) TAC es el gold standard
    34. 34. Islotes Óseos (enostosis) Biopsia lesiones sintomáticas en fase de crecimiento Dificultad en diferenciar islote óseo grande vs Osteosarcoma esclerosante intramedular Tratamiento seguimiento
    35. 35. Lesiones no Comunes Osteopoiquilia Osteopatia estriada Melorroestosis Osteopetrosis Displasia Fisiaria Osteo sclerosis medular Enfermedad de Paget Esclerosis Tuberosa

    ×