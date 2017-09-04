OSTEOSARCOMA
Osteosarcoma Familia de tumores de tej. Conjuntivo con distintos grado de potencial maligno Producción de hueso o de osteo...
GENERALIDADES • Sarcoma más común primario del hueso • 560000 niños y adolescentes cada año en US • Incidencia 3 casos por...
GENERALIDADES • Segunda década de la vida – Fémur distal – Tibia proximal – Húmero proximal • Menos frecuente en pelvis y ...
Genética • Presentación esporádica, sin embargo 70% con anormalidad cormosómica • P53 (Li Fraumeni), RB1 (retinoblastoma) ...
Historia clínica • Síntomas inespecíficos – Dolor que interrumpe el sueño – Masa palpable – Disminución de arcos de movili...
Imágenes • Radiografías AP y lateral • Metafisiario usualmente • Bordes no definidos • Osteoblástico con o sin lesiones lí...
Triangulo de Codman
Sol Radiante
TAC – Fractura? – Delimitar matriz ósea y destrucción cortical
RMN – Compartimientos – Compromiso neurovascular – Skip metástasis
RMN •Extensión intraósea y extraósea
Arteriografía • Reservada para el estudio geográfico del tumor, de su aporte vascular. • Identificar zona más propicia par...
Gamagrafía • Metástasis intraósea y a distancia en el propio hueso
Histopatología • Presencia de osteoide o hueso tumoral formado por células neoplásicas • Clasificación según: – Celularida...
Broder Grado Caracteristicas histológicas Celularidad Atípia citológica Actividad mitótica Matriz osteoide 1 Ligeramente a...
Estadificación - Enneking- • G: Grado histopatológico – G1 (bajo grado) bien difenciado con pocas mitosis y mod. Atipia nu...
Estadificación Estadío Grado Localización Metástasis IA Bajo grado, G1 T1 M0; intracompartimental IB Bajo grado, G1 T2 M0;...
Laboratorios • LDH elevada • Fosfatasa alcalina elevada • Asociados con disminución de tasas de sobrevida
Biopsia • Consideración de abordaje quirúrgico. • Contaminación de biopsia.
Estadiaje • Rx • TAC de tòrax • MRI • Gammagrafía • 20% pacientes tienen metástasis en diagnóstico • 80-85% metástasis a p...
CLASIFICACIÓN INTRAMEDULAR
CONVENCIONAL • El más prevalente 80% • Hombre>mujeres • 1 y 2º década de la vida • Origen intramedular • Alto grado • Metá...
• Localización más frecuente: – Rodilla – Húmero proximal. • Metáfisis > Diáfisis – Placa de crecimiento como barrera • Co...
-Rx-
TIPOS – Osteoblástico 50% – Condroblástico 25% – Fibroblástico 25%
TELANGIECTÁSICO • <4% de osteosarcomas • Hombres > mujeres 2:1 • Segunda y tercera década • 25% se presentan con fractura,...
• Cavidades hemorrágicas dilatadas • Osteoide • Osteoblastos anómalos en septos
BAJO GRADO • 1-2% de los osteosarcomas • 3-4 década de la vida • Fémur distal y tibia proximal • Rx: – Lesión lítica no ag...
RADIOLOGÍA • Cortical adelgazada • Reacción perióstica infrecuente • Ausencia de masa de partes blandas
• DD displasia fibrosa
CÉLULA PEQUEÑA • 1,5% de todos los sarcomas • 2 década de la vida • Hombres=mujeres • Lesiones líticas y esclerosis asocia...
-Rx- • Lesión mixta con márgenes permeativos y gran masa de tejidos blandos asociada.
• Histología: – Células pequeñas y redondas y con atipia dentro de matriz osteoide • DD  Sarcoma de Ewing • Positivo CD99...
• Respuesta a quimioterapia menos satisfactoria que osteosarcoma convencional • Libre de enf. A los 5 años <30%
CLASIFICACIÓN SUPERFICIE
PAROSTAL • En superficie huesos largos • Puede comprometer canal medular • 3-4 década de la vida • Hombres más frecuente •...
Radiología • Masa densa ovoidea o esférica unida a la cortical. • Superficie lobulada, menos densa que la base. • Masa cla...
Reseccion Qx sola: 80-90% de sobrevida a 5 años
• Bajo grado • Estroma fibroso con componentes óseos
PERIOSTAL • 1 -2% de todos los osteosarcomas • Crece desde el periostio • Edad: 15-25 • Más frecuente en mujeres • Predile...
• Engrosamiento de la superficie periostica de la cortical en la base de la lesión, respetando el endostio. • Invasión tum...
• TTO: – Resección en bloque. – No es necesario terapia adyuvente preoperatoria. – No está indicada RxTx – En caso de metá...
OSTEOSARCOMA EN ENFERMEDAD DE PAGET SECUNDARIOS
• La gran mayoría en enfermedad de Paget poliostótica(10%) • Puede desarrollarse en cualquier parte de cualquier hueso afe...
Radiología • Lesión radiolúcida, destructiva, dentro de un area bien establecida de hueso pagetico.
Tratamiento • Radical, usualmente requiere amputación • Mal pronóstico • RxTx: Paliativa • QxTx: Respuesta menor que osteo...
TRATAMIENTO
Tratamiento • Multidiscipliario • Tumores de alto grado – Neoadyuvancia, resección tumoral amplia, adyuvancia – Presunción...
• Radioterapia: Puede ayudar a definir los márgenes quirúrgicos en algunos casos. – Paliación pero respuesta mala • Quimio...
• 3-4 semanas posterior a neoadyuancia se realiza resección • 2 semanas posterior a resección se inicia adyuvancia, con he...
Tratamiento Quimioterapia preoperatoria Respuesta? Respuesta satisfactoria microsópica: >90% de necrosis. Si Resección amp...
CIRUGÍA • 85% SALVAMENTO • CONSERVAR FUNCIÓN SIN COMPROMETER RECURRENCIA • CONTRAINDICACIONES – IMPOSIBILIDAD DE TENER BOR...
SOBREVIDA • Sobrevida a los 5 años hace 30 años: 10- 20% –AHORA: a los 10 años 60-78% (localizado) 20-35% (metastásico) • ...
• FACTORES DE MAL PRONÓSTICO – METÁSTASIS AL DX – PRIMARIO ES ESQUELETO AXIAL – TUMOR DE GRAN VOLUMEN – AUMENTO DE FA Y LD...
• PREDICTOR MÁS IMPORTANTE DE SOBREVIDA – Necrosis tumoral >90% • A 5 años >61% de sobrevida – Si necrosis <90% • 37-52% a...
OTRAS OPCIONES • INHIBIDORES TIROSIN KINASA – Controla crecimiento tumoral y celular , proliferación angiogénesis y apopto...
• CISPLATINO – Incrementa sobrevida a 93%pero otros estudios comparables 70%
• GRACIAS
  1. 1. OSTEOSARCOMA
  2. 2. Osteosarcoma Familia de tumores de tej. Conjuntivo con distintos grado de potencial maligno Producción de hueso o de osteoide directamente por células neoplásicas
  3. 3. GENERALIDADES • Sarcoma más común primario del hueso • 560000 niños y adolescentes cada año en US • Incidencia 3 casos por 1 millón de personas/año • Pico de edad: 16 años (15-30) – Coincide con pico de crecimiento – hombres 1.6:1
  4. 4. GENERALIDADES • Segunda década de la vida – Fémur distal – Tibia proximal – Húmero proximal • Menos frecuente en pelvis y en región craneofascial y columna • 85% son primarios
  5. 5. Genética • Presentación esporádica, sin embargo 70% con anormalidad cormosómica • P53 (Li Fraumeni), RB1 (retinoblastoma) • BLM, RECQL4 alteración DNA helicasa – Altera replicación DNA • Síndrome de Bloom • Síndrome de Rothmund Thompso
  6. 6. Historia clínica • Síntomas inespecíficos – Dolor que interrumpe el sueño – Masa palpable – Disminución de arcos de movilidad – Calor local – Eritema – Circulación colateral – Pérdida de peso – Fiebre – 5-10% se presentan con fractura patológica
  7. 7. Imágenes • Radiografías AP y lateral • Metafisiario usualmente • Bordes no definidos • Osteoblástico con o sin lesiones líticas • Masa de tejidos blandos • Reacción perióstica agresiva – Sol radiante – Laminar – Triángulo de Codman •
  8. 8. Triangulo de Codman
  9. 9. Sol Radiante
  10. 10. TAC – Fractura? – Delimitar matriz ósea y destrucción cortical
  11. 11. RMN – Compartimientos – Compromiso neurovascular – Skip metástasis
  12. 12. RMN •Extensión intraósea y extraósea
  13. 13. Arteriografía • Reservada para el estudio geográfico del tumor, de su aporte vascular. • Identificar zona más propicia para biopsia con cx abierta.
  14. 14. Gamagrafía • Metástasis intraósea y a distancia en el propio hueso
  15. 15. Histopatología • Presencia de osteoide o hueso tumoral formado por células neoplásicas • Clasificación según: – Celularidad – Atipias citológicas (pleomorfismo nuclear) – Actividad mitótica. Broder
  16. 16. Broder Grado Caracteristicas histológicas Celularidad Atípia citológica Actividad mitótica Matriz osteoide 1 Ligeramente aumentada Mínima a ligera Baja Regular Osteosarcomas parostales 2 Moderada Ligera a moderada Baja a moderada Regular Osteosarcomas periósticos y mandibulares 3 Aumentada Moderada a importante Moderada a alta Irregular Osteosarcomas convencionales 4 Muy aumentada Células muy pleomórficas Alta Irregular, abundante Telangiectásico, secundarios a radiaciones, multifocales
  17. 17. Estadificación - Enneking- • G: Grado histopatológico – G1 (bajo grado) bien difenciado con pocas mitosis y mod. Atipia nuclear – G2 (Alto grado) pobremente diferenciado con muchas mitosis y atipia celular marcada • T: Localización – T0 – Intracapsular: Lesión roddeada por capsula intacta de tejido fibroso o hueso reactivo – T1 – Extracapsular: Lesión dentro de compartimento original (intraoseo, intrafascial) – T2 – Extracapsular: Se extiende más allá de su compartimento original • M: Metástasis – M0: No – M1: Sí
  18. 18. Estadificación Estadío Grado Localización Metástasis IA Bajo grado, G1 T1 M0; intracompartimental IB Bajo grado, G1 T2 M0; intracompartimental IIA Alto grado, G2 T1 M0; intracompartimental IIB Alto grado, G2 T2 M0; extracompartimental IIIA Bajo o alto grado, G1 o G2 T1 M1; intracompartimental con metástasis IIIB Bajo o alto grado, G1 o G2 T2 M0; extracompartimental con metástasis
  19. 19. Laboratorios • LDH elevada • Fosfatasa alcalina elevada • Asociados con disminución de tasas de sobrevida
  20. 20. Biopsia • Consideración de abordaje quirúrgico. • Contaminación de biopsia.
  21. 21. Estadiaje • Rx • TAC de tòrax • MRI • Gammagrafía • 20% pacientes tienen metástasis en diagnóstico • 80-85% metástasis a pulmón • Raro: hígado, ganglios, SNC, Glándulas adrenales, músculo y piel
  22. 22. CLASIFICACIÓN INTRAMEDULAR
  23. 23. CONVENCIONAL • El más prevalente 80% • Hombre>mujeres • 1 y 2º década de la vida • Origen intramedular • Alto grado • Metáfisis 80% • Histología – Células mesenquimales , espiculadas, polihédricas – Núcleos pleomórficos – Actividad mitótica aumentadda – OSTEOIDE TIPOS – Osteoblástico 50% – Condroblástico 25% – Fibroblástico 25%
  24. 24. • Localización más frecuente: – Rodilla – Húmero proximal. • Metáfisis > Diáfisis – Placa de crecimiento como barrera • Complicaciones: – Fx patológica – Metástasis pulmonares.
  25. 25. -Rx-
  26. 26. TIPOS – Osteoblástico 50% – Condroblástico 25% – Fibroblástico 25%
  27. 27. TELANGIECTÁSICO • <4% de osteosarcomas • Hombres > mujeres 2:1 • Segunda y tercera década • 25% se presentan con fractura, muy agresivo • Lesión osteoclástica y expansiva • Sinusoides, niveles fluido detectable en RMN en T2
  28. 28. • Cavidades hemorrágicas dilatadas • Osteoide • Osteoblastos anómalos en septos
  29. 29. BAJO GRADO • 1-2% de los osteosarcomas • 3-4 década de la vida • Fémur distal y tibia proximal • Rx: – Lesión lítica no agresiva – Lesión mixta o blástica de apariencia fibro-ósea con septos, osificaciones y esclerosis
  30. 30. RADIOLOGÍA • Cortical adelgazada • Reacción perióstica infrecuente • Ausencia de masa de partes blandas
  31. 31. • DD displasia fibrosa
  32. 32. CÉLULA PEQUEÑA • 1,5% de todos los sarcomas • 2 década de la vida • Hombres=mujeres • Lesiones líticas y esclerosis asociada • Masa elongada como Ewing • Metáfisis de huesos largos: – Prox. : fémur, húmero, tibia.
  33. 33. -Rx- • Lesión mixta con márgenes permeativos y gran masa de tejidos blandos asociada.
  34. 34. • Histología: – Células pequeñas y redondas y con atipia dentro de matriz osteoide • DD  Sarcoma de Ewing • Positivo CD99 = a Ewing
  35. 35. • Respuesta a quimioterapia menos satisfactoria que osteosarcoma convencional • Libre de enf. A los 5 años <30%
  36. 36. CLASIFICACIÓN SUPERFICIE
  37. 37. PAROSTAL • En superficie huesos largos • Puede comprometer canal medular • 3-4 década de la vida • Hombres más frecuente • Yuxtacortical más frecuente • 1-6% de los osteosarcomas • Masa lobulada y osificada metafisiaria que infiltra cavidad medular • Crecimiento lento
  38. 38. Radiología • Masa densa ovoidea o esférica unida a la cortical. • Superficie lobulada, menos densa que la base. • Masa claramente delimitada y separada de las partes blandas periféricas. • Zona de transición transparente
  39. 39. Reseccion Qx sola: 80-90% de sobrevida a 5 años
  40. 40. • Bajo grado • Estroma fibroso con componentes óseos
  41. 41. PERIOSTAL • 1 -2% de todos los osteosarcomas • Crece desde el periostio • Edad: 15-25 • Más frecuente en mujeres • Predilección por diáfisis de huesos largos (tibia y fémur)
  42. 42. • Engrosamiento de la superficie periostica de la cortical en la base de la lesión, respetando el endostio. • Invasión tumoral de partes blandas • No compromiso de la cavidad medular
  43. 43. • TTO: – Resección en bloque. – No es necesario terapia adyuvente preoperatoria. – No está indicada RxTx – En caso de metástasis pulmonares se puede combinar QxTx con toracotomia.
  44. 44. OSTEOSARCOMA EN ENFERMEDAD DE PAGET SECUNDARIOS
  45. 45. • La gran mayoría en enfermedad de Paget poliostótica(10%) • Puede desarrollarse en cualquier parte de cualquier hueso afectado. – Pelvis y fémur – Húmero y tibia • Edad: 60 – 80 años • Más frecuente en hombres
  46. 46. Radiología • Lesión radiolúcida, destructiva, dentro de un area bien establecida de hueso pagetico.
  47. 47. Tratamiento • Radical, usualmente requiere amputación • Mal pronóstico • RxTx: Paliativa • QxTx: Respuesta menor que osteosarcoma convencional.
  48. 48. TRATAMIENTO
  49. 49. Tratamiento • Multidiscipliario • Tumores de alto grado – Neoadyuvancia, resección tumoral amplia, adyuvancia – Presunción: TODOS micrometástasis • Tumores de bajo grado – Resección amplia – Quimioterapia sólo si tranformación a alto grado • Periostal – Ocasional quimioterapia según actividad
  50. 50. • Radioterapia: Puede ayudar a definir los márgenes quirúrgicos en algunos casos. – Paliación pero respuesta mala • Quimioterapia – Aprox. 66% responden. – Con QxTx preoperatoria un osteosarcoma IIB no resecable en una lesion IIA resecable. – No en lesiones IA – OBJETIVO: Manejo de micrometástasis o metástasis, citoreducción – Agentes : doxorrubicina,Cisplatino, metrotexate, ifosfamida
  51. 51. • 3-4 semanas posterior a neoadyuancia se realiza resección • 2 semanas posterior a resección se inicia adyuvancia, con herida cicatrizada • Si necrosis >90% se contía quimioterapia de neoadyuvancia en postoperatorio • Pobres respondedores (<90% de necrosis tumoral) aumento de dosis y tiempo de quimioterapia o se cambia quimioterapia (no evidencia)
  52. 52. Tratamiento Quimioterapia preoperatoria Respuesta? Respuesta satisfactoria microsópica: >90% de necrosis. Si Resección amplia en bloque No Resección radical o amputación
  53. 53. CIRUGÍA • 85% SALVAMENTO • CONSERVAR FUNCIÓN SIN COMPROMETER RECURRENCIA • CONTRAINDICACIONES – IMPOSIBILIDAD DE TENER BORDES LIBRES Y RESECCION AMPLIA – COMPROMISO NEUROVASCULAR – TASA RECURRENCIA CON SALVAMENTO O AMPUTACIÓN  4- 6% – FRACTURAS CON ALOINJERTO17% – AFLOJAMIENTO PROTÉSICO18% – INFECCIÓN11%
  54. 54. SOBREVIDA • Sobrevida a los 5 años hace 30 años: 10- 20% –AHORA: a los 10 años 60-78% (localizado) 20-35% (metastásico) • SUPERFICIE, PAROSTAL 91% A 5 AÑOS Y PERIOSTAL 83% A 10 AÑOS
  55. 55. • FACTORES DE MAL PRONÓSTICO – METÁSTASIS AL DX – PRIMARIO ES ESQUELETO AXIAL – TUMOR DE GRAN VOLUMEN – AUMENTO DE FA Y LDH – POBRE RESPUESTA A QUIMIOTERAPIA – TUMOR DISCONTÍNUO – COMPROMISO GANGLIONAR
  56. 56. • PREDICTOR MÁS IMPORTANTE DE SOBREVIDA – Necrosis tumoral >90% • A 5 años >61% de sobrevida – Si necrosis <90% • 37-52% a 5 años • RECAÍDA 30-40% A LOS TRES AÑOS – Pulmonar la más común
  57. 57. OTRAS OPCIONES • INHIBIDORES TIROSIN KINASA – Controla crecimiento tumoral y celular , proliferación angiogénesis y apoptosis • L-MTP-PE (LIPOSOMAL MURAMYL TRIPEPTIDE PHOSPHATIDYETHALONAMINA – Aumenta formación de macrófagos tumerocidas – Incrementa sobrevida a 78% a 6 años si no tiene metástasis en la presentación
  58. 58. • CISPLATINO – Incrementa sobrevida a 93%pero otros estudios comparables 70%
  59. 59. • GRACIAS

×