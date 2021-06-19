Ochtenddienst 20 juni 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Welkom Thema: ‘Het Ja-woord van Jezusʼ voorganger: Ds. Douma-van der Molen uit Leek organist: Johannes de Vries DIENST VAN...
Zingen voor de dienst: ‘Heil’ge Geest van vuur en leven’
Lied voor de dienst Heil’ge Geest vol vuur en leven daal in onze harten neer dat wij schijnen in de wereld geven Uwe liefd...
Lied voor de dienst Laat ons stralen in he4t donker zodat duisternis verdwijnt dat wij opstaan tegen onrecht en Uw Geest i...
Lied voor de dienst Amen, amen geeft Uw liefde troost in ons ontredderd hart Vrede, vreugde, en uw vrijheid dat gebogen ga...
Mededelingen Zingen intochtslied: Psalm 103: 1 en 3 ‘Zegen mijn ziel de grote naam des Heren’
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Stil gebed Votum en Groet Zingen: Klein Gloria
Ere zij de Vader - Klein Gloria (EL 254 ) m. anoniem
Lezing 1e deel avondmaalsformulier Zingen: Psalm 103: 4 en 5
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
Gebed om verlichting met de Heilige Geest Zingen kinderlied ELB 456 ‘Kijk eens om je heen’
Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
schriftlezing: Openbaring 22: 6 – 21 HSV
1 En hij liet mij een zuivere rivier zien, van het water des levens, helder als kristal, die uit de troon van God en van h...
7 En zie, Ik kom spoedig. Zalig is hij die de woorden van de profetie van dit boek in acht neemt. 8 En ik, Johannes, ben h...
12 En zie, Ik kom spoedig en Mijn loon is bij Mij om aan ieder te vergelden zoals zijn werk zal zijn. 13 Ik ben de Alfa, e...
17 En de Geest en de bruid zeggen: Kom! En laat hij die het hoort, zeggen: Kom! En laat hij die dorst heeft, komen; en laa...
Zingen: Elb 376 ‘Abba Vader’
Elb 376 Abba, Vader, U alleen, U behoor ik toe. U alleen doorgrondt mijn hart, U behoort het toe. Laat mijn hart steeds vu...
Abba, Vader, U alleen, U behoor ik toe. U alleen doorgrondt mijn hart, U behoort het toe. Laat mijn hart steeds vurig zijn...
Abba, Vader, laat mij zijn Slechts van U alleen, Dat mijn wil voor eeuwig zij D'uwe en anders geen. Laat mijn hart nooit k...
Verkondiging
Zingen: Gezang 44: 1 en 3 ‘Dankt, dankt nu allen God’
Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
viering Heilig Avondmaal Zingen Elb 355
Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
Dankgebed en voorbeden
Geloofsbelijdenis
Slotlied gezang 300: 1 en 6 ‘Eens als de bazuinen klinken’
Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
Zegen Zingen:
Gezegende zondag gewenst Vanavond dienst om 19:00, met Ds Ben van Werven uit Diever Opgave noodzakelijk DIENST VAN ZONDAGO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Spiritual
28 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Ochtenddienst 20 juni 2021

avondmaalsviering met Ds Douma van der Molen

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Dao De Jing Laozi
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life Kathie Lee Gifford
(4.5/5)
Free
Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future Pope Francis
(4/5)
Free
Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others Barbara Brown Taylor
(4/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
It's Not Supposed to Be This Way: Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
Saved From Success: How God Can Free You from Culture's Distortion of Family, Work, and the Good Life Dale Partridge
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ochtenddienst 20 juni 2021

  1. 1. Welkom Thema: ‘Het Ja-woord van Jezusʼ voorganger: Ds. Douma-van der Molen uit Leek organist: Johannes de Vries DIENST VAN ZONDAGOCHTEND 20 juni 2021
  2. 2. Zingen voor de dienst: ‘Heil’ge Geest van vuur en leven’
  3. 3. Lied voor de dienst Heil’ge Geest vol vuur en leven daal in onze harten neer dat wij schijnen in de wereld geven Uwe liefde Heer Schep in ons Uw Geest van waarheid dat wij opstaan in Uw kracht Kom o Heil’ge Geest daal neder redt ons uit de boze macht
  4. 4. Lied voor de dienst Laat ons stralen in he4t donker zodat duisternis verdwijnt dat wij opstaan tegen onrecht en Uw Geest in ons verschijnt Vrede kan alleen maar komen als de leugen niet meer heerst O Heer, wilt U tot ons komen dat de liefde overheerst
  5. 5. Lied voor de dienst Amen, amen geeft Uw liefde troost in ons ontredderd hart Vrede, vreugde, en uw vrijheid dat gebogen gaat door smart Geef ons moed om te volharden dat de hoo Heer nooit verdwijnt Eens komt U in alle glorie als U weer op aard’ verschijnt
  6. 6. Mededelingen Zingen intochtslied: Psalm 103: 1 en 3 ‘Zegen mijn ziel de grote naam des Heren’
  7. 7. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  8. 8. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  9. 9. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  10. 10. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  11. 11. Stil gebed Votum en Groet Zingen: Klein Gloria
  12. 12. Ere zij de Vader - Klein Gloria (EL 254 ) m. anoniem
  13. 13. Lezing 1e deel avondmaalsformulier Zingen: Psalm 103: 4 en 5
  14. 14. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  15. 15. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  16. 16. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  17. 17. Psalm 103 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. Straatsburg 1539/1543 Psalm 103
  18. 18. Gebed om verlichting met de Heilige Geest Zingen kinderlied ELB 456 ‘Kijk eens om je heen’
  19. 19. Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
  20. 20. Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
  21. 21. Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
  22. 22. Kijk eens om je heen – Samen spelen (AWN 2.28) t. H. Lam; m. W. ter Burg
  23. 23. schriftlezing: Openbaring 22: 6 – 21 HSV
  24. 24. 1 En hij liet mij een zuivere rivier zien, van het water des levens, helder als kristal, die uit de troon van God en van het Lam kwam. 2 In het midden van haar straat en aan de ene en de andere zijde van de rivier bevond zich de Boom des levens, die twaalf vruchten voortbrengt – van maand tot maand geeft Hij Zijn vrucht. En de bladeren van de boom zijn tot genezing van de heidenvolken. 3 En geen enkele vervloeking zal er meer zijn. En de troon van God en van het Lam zal daar zijn, en Zijn dienstknechten zullen Hem dienen, 4 en zullen Zijn aangezicht zien, en Zijn Naam zal op hun voorhoofd zijn. 5 En daar zal geen nacht zijn, en zij hebben geen lamp en ook geen zonlicht nodig, want de Heere God verlicht hen. En zij zullen als koningen regeren in alle eeuwigheid. 6 En hij zei tegen mij: Deze woorden zijn betrouwbaar en waarachtig. En de Heere, de God van de heilige profeten, heeft Zijn engel gezonden om Zijn dienstknechten te laten zien wat met spoed moet gebeuren. Opb 22: 6-21
  25. 25. 7 En zie, Ik kom spoedig. Zalig is hij die de woorden van de profetie van dit boek in acht neemt. 8 En ik, Johannes, ben het die deze dingen gezien en gehoord heb. En toen ik ze gehoord en gezien had, viel ik neer om te aanbidden voor de voeten van de engel die mij deze dingen liet zien. 9 En hij zei tegen mij: Pas op dat u dat niet doet! Want ik ben een mededienstknecht van u en van uw broeders, de profeten, en van hen die de woorden van dit boek in acht nemen. Aanbid God. 10 En hij zei tegen mij: Verzegel de woorden van de profetie van dit boek niet, want de tijd is nabij. 11 Wie onrecht doet, laat hij nog meer onrecht doen. En wie vuil is, laat hij nog vuiler worden. En wie rechtvaardig is, laat hij nog meer gerechtvaardigd worden. En wie heilig is, laat hij nog meer geheiligd worden. Opb 22: 6-21
  26. 26. 12 En zie, Ik kom spoedig en Mijn loon is bij Mij om aan ieder te vergelden zoals zijn werk zal zijn. 13 Ik ben de Alfa, en de Omega, het Begin en het Einde, de Eerste en de Laatste. 14 Zalig zijn zij die Zijn geboden doen, zodat zij recht mogen hebben op de Boom des levens, en opdat zij door de poorten de stad mogen binnengaan. 15 Maar buiten bevinden zich de honden, de tovenaars, de ontuchtplegers, de moordenaars, de afgodendienaars en ieder die de leugen liefheeft en doet. 16 Ik, Jezus, heb Mijn engel gezonden om bij u in de gemeenten van deze dingen te getuigen. Ik ben de Wortel en het Nageslacht van David, de blinkende Morgenster. Opb 22: 6-21
  27. 27. 17 En de Geest en de bruid zeggen: Kom! En laat hij die het hoort, zeggen: Kom! En laat hij die dorst heeft, komen; en laat hij die wil, het water des levens nemen, voor niets. 18 Want ik getuig aan ieder die de woorden van de profetie van dit boek hoort: Als iemand iets aan deze dingen toevoegt, zal God hem de plagen toevoegen die in dit boek geschreven zijn. 19 En als iemand afdoet van de woorden van het boek van deze profetie, zal God zijn deel afdoen van het boek des levens, en van de heilige stad, van de dingen die in dit boek geschreven zijn. 20 Hij Die van deze dingen getuigt, zegt: Ja, Ik kom spoedig. Amen. Ja, kom, Heere Jezus! 21 De genade van onze Heere Jezus Christus zij met u allen. Amen. Opb 22: 6-21
  28. 28. Zingen: Elb 376 ‘Abba Vader’
  29. 29. Elb 376 Abba, Vader, U alleen, U behoor ik toe. U alleen doorgrondt mijn hart, U behoort het toe. Laat mijn hart steeds vurig zijn, U laat nooit alleen. Abba, Vader, U alleen, U behoor ik toe.
  30. 30. Abba, Vader, U alleen, U behoor ik toe. U alleen doorgrondt mijn hart, U behoort het toe. Laat mijn hart steeds vurig zijn, U laat nooit alleen. Abba, Vader, U alleen, U behoor ik toe. Elb 376
  31. 31. Abba, Vader, laat mij zijn Slechts van U alleen, Dat mijn wil voor eeuwig zij D'uwe en anders geen. Laat mijn hart nooit koud zijn, Heer. Laat mij nimmer gaan. Abba, Vader, laat mij zijn Slechts van U alleen Elb 376
  32. 32. Verkondiging
  33. 33. Zingen: Gezang 44: 1 en 3 ‘Dankt, dankt nu allen God’
  34. 34. Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
  35. 35. Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
  36. 36. Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
  37. 37. Dankt, dankt nu allen God (LvdK 44) t.M. Rinckart; v. J. Wit; m. J. Crüger Gez. 44
  38. 38. viering Heilig Avondmaal Zingen Elb 355
  39. 39. Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
  40. 40. Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
  41. 41. Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
  42. 42. Vader God, ik vraag me af (EL 355) t. & m. I. Smale; v. E. Zuiderveld-Nieman
  43. 43. Dankgebed en voorbeden
  44. 44. Geloofsbelijdenis
  45. 45. Slotlied gezang 300: 1 en 6 ‘Eens als de bazuinen klinken’
  46. 46. Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
  47. 47. Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
  48. 48. Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
  49. 49. Eens als de bazuinen klinken (LvdK 300) t. Th.J.M. Naastepad; m. Wales Gez. 300
  50. 50. Zegen Zingen:
  51. 51. Gezegende zondag gewenst Vanavond dienst om 19:00, met Ds Ben van Werven uit Diever Opgave noodzakelijk DIENST VAN ZONDAGOCHTEND 20 juni 2021

×