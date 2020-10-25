20201025, 09.30 Achter je laten

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welkom Voorganger dhr Van Dijke organist Johannes de Vries Thema: “Achter je laten”
VDD ELB 183 – 1, 3, 4 Dit weet ik zeker, dit maakt mij blij
Dit weet ik zeker (EL 183) t. T. Wever; m. J.F. Knapp
Welkom Voorganger dhr Van Dijke organist Johannes de Vries Thema: "Achter je laten" Mededelingen
Intochtslied G 460 – 1, 2 Looft de Koning, heel mijn wezen
Loof de Koning, heel mijn wezen (LvdK 460) t. H.F. Lyte; v. W. Barnard; m. J. Goss
Stil gebed Begroeting Klein Gloria
Ere zij de Vader - Klein Gloria (EL 254 ) m. anoniem
Verootmoedigingsgebed P 139 – 1 Heer, die mij ziet zoals ik ben
Psalm 139 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. L. Bourgeois 1551
Boodschap van liefde en genade Opw 71 Jezus leeft in eeuwigheid
Jezus leeft in eeuwigheid (EL 411) t. & m. C.A.E. Groot
Lied met de kinderen: Laat ons met elkander
Laat ons met elkander (E&R 153) t. & m. M.J.C. Splinter
Gebed Kinderen gaan naar de eigen dienst.
Lezen uit de Bijbel: Ruth 1 : 1 t/m 19 NBV 11In de tijd dat de rechters het volk leidden, brak er een hongersnood uit in h...
2De naam van de man was Elimelech, die van zijn vrouw Naömi, en zijn twee zonen heetten Machlon en Kiljon; het waren Efrat...
Nadat ze daar ongeveer tien jaar gewoond hadden, 5stierven ook Machlon en Kiljon, en de vrouw bleef alleen achter, zonder ...
7Samen met hen verliet ze de plaats waar ze gewoond had. Maar toen ze eenmaal op de terugweg waren naar Juda, 8zei Naömi: ...
Toen barstten zij in tranen uit 10en zeiden: ‘Maar we willen met u terugkeren naar uw volk!’ 11 ‘Ga terug, mijn dochters,’...
13zouden jullie dan wachten tot ze groot zijn en je ervan laten weerhouden met een andere man te trouwen? Nee, mijn dochte...
‘ga haar toch achterna!’ 16 Maar Ruth antwoordde: ‘Vraag me toch niet langer u te verlaten en terug te gaan, weg van u. Wa...
18Naömi zag dat Ruth vastbesloten was om met haar mee te gaan en drong niet langer aan. 19Zo gingen zij samen verder, tot ...
Verkondiging
Ik immers, Ik ken de gedachten die Ik over u koester, spreekt de HEERE. Het zijn gedachten van vrede en niet van kwaad, na...
Luisterlied van Sela https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=0czjb1Wze20&ab_channel=Sela
Dankgebed, de kinderen komen terug.
Slotlied ELB 218 – 1, 3 Samen in de naam van Jezus
Samen in de naam van Jezus (EL 218) t. & m. C.A.E. Groot
Zegen, aansluitend ELB 270 -1, Ga nu heen in vrede
Ga nu heen in vrede (EL-270) t. J. de Heer; m. E. Elgar
Collecte bij de uitgang 1ste Mensenkinderen 2de eigen gemeente
Voorganger dhr Van Dijke
organist Johannes de Vries
luister mee via www.kerknoordwolde.nl

  Welkom Voorganger dhr Van Dijke organist Johannes de Vries Thema: "Achter je laten"
  2. 2. VDD ELB 183 – 1, 3, 4 Dit weet ik zeker, dit maakt mij blij
  3. 3. Dit weet ik zeker (EL 183) t. T. Wever; m. J.F. Knapp
  Mededelingen
  10. 10. Intochtslied G 460 – 1, 2 Looft de Koning, heel mijn wezen
  11. 11. Loof de Koning, heel mijn wezen (LvdK 460) t. H.F. Lyte; v. W. Barnard; m. J. Goss
  15. 15. Stil gebed Begroeting Klein Gloria
  16. 16. Ere zij de Vader - Klein Gloria (EL 254 ) m. anoniem
  17. 17. Verootmoedigingsgebed P 139 – 1 Heer, die mij ziet zoals ik ben
  18. 18. Psalm 139 (LvdK) t. J.W. Schulte Nordholt; m. L. Bourgeois 1551
  20. 20. Boodschap van liefde en genade Opw 71 Jezus leeft in eeuwigheid
  21. 21. Jezus leeft in eeuwigheid (EL 411) t. & m. C.A.E. Groot
  26. 26. Lied met de kinderen: Laat ons met elkander
  27. 27. Laat ons met elkander (E&R 153) t. & m. M.J.C. Splinter
  29. 29. Gebed Kinderen gaan naar de eigen dienst.
  30. 30. Lezen uit de Bijbel: Ruth 1 : 1 t/m 19 NBV 11In de tijd dat de rechters het volk leidden, brak er een hongersnood uit in het land. Een man trok daarom met zijn vrouw en zijn twee zonen weg uit Betlehem in Juda, om een tijdlang in de vlakte van Moab te gaan wonen.
  31. 31. 2De naam van de man was Elimelech, die van zijn vrouw Naömi, en zijn twee zonen heetten Machlon en Kiljon; het waren Efratieten uit Betlehem in Juda. Toen ze in Moab waren aangekomen, bleven ze daar als vreemdeling wonen. 3Na enige tijd stierf Elimelech, de man van Naömi, en zij bleef achter met haar twee zonen. 4Zij trouwden allebei met een Moabitische vrouw. De naam van de ene was Orpa, die van de andere was Ruth.
  32. 32. Nadat ze daar ongeveer tien jaar gewoond hadden, 5stierven ook Machlon en Kiljon, en de vrouw bleef alleen achter, zonder haar twee zonen en zonder haar man. 6Toen Naömi hoorde, daar in Moab, dat de HEER zich het lot van zijn volk had aangetrokken en dat het weer te eten had, maakte ze zich samen met haar twee schoondochters gereed om Moab te verlaten en terug te keren.
  33. 33. 7Samen met hen verliet ze de plaats waar ze gewoond had. Maar toen ze eenmaal op de terugweg waren naar Juda, 8zei Naömi: ‘Gaan jullie nu maar allebei terug naar het huis van je moeder. Moge de HEER zo goed voor jullie zijn als jullie voor mij en mijn gestorven zonen zijn geweest. 9Moge hij ervoor zorgen dat jullie allebei geborgenheid vinden in het huis van een man,’ en ze kuste hen.
  34. 34. Toen barstten zij in tranen uit 10en zeiden: ‘Maar we willen met u terugkeren naar uw volk!’ 11 ‘Ga terug, mijn dochters,’ zei Naömi, ‘waarom zouden jullie met mij meegaan? Kan ik soms nog zonen krijgen die jullie mannen kunnen worden? 12Ga toch terug, want ik ben te oud voor een man. Zelfs al zou ik nog hoop koesteren, zelfs al sliep ik vannacht nog met een man en al bracht ik nog zonen ter wereld –
  35. 35. 13zouden jullie dan wachten tot ze groot zijn en je ervan laten weerhouden met een andere man te trouwen? Nee, mijn dochters, mijn lot is te bitter voor jullie; de HEER heeft zich tegen mij gekeerd.’ 14Opnieuw begonnen zij te huilen. Orpa kuste haar schoonmoeder vaarwel, maar Ruth week niet van haar zijde. 15‘Kijk, je schoonzuster gaat terug naar haar volk en haar god,’ zei Naömi,
  36. 36. ‘ga haar toch achterna!’ 16 Maar Ruth antwoordde: ‘Vraag me toch niet langer u te verlaten en terug te gaan, weg van u. Waar u gaat, zal ik gaan, waar u slaapt, zal ik slapen; uw volk is mijn volk en uw God is mijn God. 17Waar u sterft, zal ook ik sterven, en daar zal ik begraven worden. De HEER is mijn getuige: alleen de dood zal mij van u scheiden!’
  37. 37. 18Naömi zag dat Ruth vastbesloten was om met haar mee te gaan en drong niet langer aan. 19Zo gingen zij samen verder, tot in Betlehem. Hun aankomst in Betlehem baarde veel opzien. Overal in de stad riepen de vrouwen: ‘Dat is toch Noömi?’
  38. 38. Verkondiging
  39. 39. Ik immers, Ik ken de gedachten die Ik over u koester, spreekt de HEERE. Het zijn gedachten van vrede en niet van kwaad, namelijk om u toekomst en hoop te geven. Dan zult u Mij aanroepen en heengaan, u zult tot Mij bidden en Ik zal naar u luisteren. U zult Mij zoeken en vinden, wanneer u naar Mij zult vragen met heel uw hart. (Jeremia 29:11–13)
  40. 40. Luisterlied van Sela https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=0czjb1Wze20&ab_channel=Sela
  41. 41. Dankgebed, de kinderen komen terug.
  42. 42. Slotlied ELB 218 – 1, 3 Samen in de naam van Jezus
  43. 43. Samen in de naam van Jezus (EL 218) t. & m. C.A.E. Groot
  47. 47. Zegen, aansluitend ELB 270 -1, Ga nu heen in vrede
  48. 48. Ga nu heen in vrede (EL-270) t. J. de Heer; m. E. Elgar
  49. 49. Collecte bij de uitgang 1ste Mensenkinderen 2de eigen gemeente

