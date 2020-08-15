Successfully reported this slideshow.
EJERCICIOS PR�CTICOS BIOLOG�A kEREN FUENTES PERDOMO 11A INFORMACI�N HEREDITARIA
1) �Qu� similitudes y diferencias tienen los procesos de replicaci�n y transcripci�n? Ambas usan el c�digo g�netico para c...
2. De las siguientes secuencias de ADN, encuentre la secuencia complementaria de ADN y de �sta transcribe el mensaje en se...
3) Un cierto gen de un ADN tiene la siguiente secuencia. Escriba de izquierda a derecha la secuencia del ARNm que se produ...
Tema sobre información hereditaria.

Ejercicios practicos keren_fuentes_11_a

  1. 1. EJERCICIOS PR�CTICOS BIOLOG�A kEREN FUENTES PERDOMO 11A INFORMACI�N HEREDITARIA
  2. 2. 1) �Qu� similitudes y diferencias tienen los procesos de replicaci�n y transcripci�n? Ambas usan el c�digo g�netico para crear prote�nas que conforman el ADN En la replicaci�n se forma una cadena de ADN, en la transcripci�n se forma una cadena de ARN DIFERENCIAS SIMILITUDES
  3. 3. 2. De las siguientes secuencias de ADN, encuentre la secuencia complementaria de ADN y de �sta transcribe el mensaje en secuencias de ARN mensajero. Observa primero el ejemplo:
  4. 4. 3) Un cierto gen de un ADN tiene la siguiente secuencia. Escriba de izquierda a derecha la secuencia del ARNm que se produce a partir de este fragmento de ADN Ahora determina el ARNt y con ayuda de la tabla determina el amino�cido (a.a) correspondiente

