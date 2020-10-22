Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia de la educación a distancia y el papel en tiempos de pandemia Covid-19
La historia de la educación a distancia y cual ha sido el papel que ha jugado en estos tiempos de distanciamiento. Pandemia del Covid-19.

  1. 1. H I S T O R I A D E L A E D U C A C I � N A D I S T A N C I A Y E L P A P E L Q U E H A J U G A D O E N E S T O S T I E M P O S D E D I S T A N C I A M I E N T O . R E A L I Z A D O P O R : K E R E N E . N AVA R R O S .
  2. 2. Historia de la educaci�n a distancia Primera Generaci�n: Ense�anza por Correspondencia. Segunda Generaci�n: Ense�anza Multimedia. Tercera Generaci�n: Ense�anza Telem�tica. Cuarta Generaci�n: Formaci�n a trav�s de Internet o e- learning.
  3. 3. Primera Generaci�n Ense�anza por Correspondencia: Nace a finales del siglo XIX y principios del siglo XX apoy�ndose en el desarrollo de la imprenta y de los servicios En sus inicios los programas de formaci�n eran muy simples y estaban en textos escritos en los que se reproduc�an las clases presenciales Segunda Generaci�n Ense�anza Multimedia: Nace en la d�cada de los 60 con la utilizaci�n de m�ltiples medios como recursos para el aprendizaje. El texto escrito de la Generaci�n comienza a estar apoyado por recursos audiovisuales (radio, televisi�n, video). Tercera Generaci�n Ense�anza Telem�tica: Nace a mediado de los 80 con la integraci�n de las telecomunicaciones con otros medios educativos, mediante la inform�tica. a desarrollarse programas flexibles de Ense�anza Asistida por Ordenador (EAO) y a introducirse los hipertextos e hipermedias. Se puede decir que es el momento en el que pasamos de una ense�anza centrada en los contenidos a una ense�anza en el alumno. Cuarta Generaci�n Formaci�n a trav�s de Internet o e-learning: Esta etapa se inicia a mediados de los 90, cuando la educaci�n a distancia comienza a utilizar campus virtuales. Con el apoyo de Internet, se va superando el aislamiento Historia de la educaci�n a distancia
  4. 4. Precisamente esa nueva realidad conlleva cambios y uno de ellos, es la Educaci�n Virtual, a nivel mundial, debido a la pandemia del Covid-19, que ha sido para toda la poblaci�n un enorme desaf�o, en especial para el sistema educativo. En la educaci�n virtual, el alumno, es guiado por el profesor, utiliza muchos de los recursos que brinda el entorno digital para acceder a informaci�n valiosa y realizar actividades que le permitan afianzar el conocimiento y desarrollar competencias. La educaci�n virtual se enmarca en una cultura de la convergencia y del compartir; por esto, es recomendable que el profesor se�ale como material de la asignatura el uso de los diversos recursos formativos gratuitos que se encuentran en el entorno digital, desde un art�culo cient�fico hasta cursos completos que se encuentran en l�nea. Claramente, esta experiencia individual del alumno luego debe debatirse y enriquecerse en el aula virtual. El papel que ha jugado la educaci�n virtual en estos tiempos de distanciamiento

