Los instrumentos de laboratorio ppt (1) (1)

Los instrumentos de laboratorio
, Pero no es una medida exacta sino aproximada.
Para poder utilizar la pipeta: Balón de pipeteo: Se utiliza acoplada a una pipeta para aspirar los líquidos.
Bureta: Se utiliza para medir con gran precisión el volumen de líquidos vertidos. Es un tubo largo abierto en su extremo s...
En inglés se llaman beaker.
Para mezcla y almacenar: Matráz volumétrico: Es un recipiente de vidrio de fondo plano y cuello alargado y estrecho, posee...
o Crisol
Pinzas para el soporte y para sujetar los tubos de ensayos: Existen un sin número de pinzas para diferentes uso y con dife...
Aro metálico: Es un anillo circular de hierro que se adapta al soporte universal. Sirve como soporte a otros instrumentos ...
Malla o rejilla metálica:
Otros instrumentos de uso común en el laboratorio:
Cepillo o escobilla: Se utiliza para la limpieza de tubos de ensayo y utensilios de vidrios tales como vasos de precipitad...
Espátula: Se utiliza para tomar pequeñas cantidades de compuestos o químicos que son, básicamente, polvo.
Actividad o tarea de la clase: Después de haber conocido algunos de los instrumentos de laboratorio más utilizados en esta...
  1. 1. Los instrumentos de laboratorio
  2. 2. , Pero no es una medida exacta sino aproximada.
  3. 3. Para poder utilizar la pipeta: Balón de pipeteo: Se utiliza acoplada a una pipeta para aspirar los líquidos.
  4. 4. Bureta: Se utiliza para medir con gran precisión el volumen de líquidos vertidos. Es un tubo largo abierto en su extremo superior y posee una llave en su extremo inferir. Al abrir o cerrar la llave se impide o permite el paso del liquido, incluso gota a gota.
  5. 5. En inglés se llaman beaker.
  6. 6. Para mezcla y almacenar: Matráz volumétrico: Es un recipiente de vidrio de fondo plano y cuello alargado y estrecho, posee una marca donde indica el volumen exacto.
  7. 7. o Crisol
  8. 8. Pinzas para el soporte y para sujetar los tubos de ensayos: Existen un sin número de pinzas para diferentes uso y con diferentes formas. Sirven para sujetar diversos materiales, como los matraces de vidrio, buretas o tubos de ensayo que se van a calentar, entre muchos otros usos.
  9. 9. Aro metálico: Es un anillo circular de hierro que se adapta al soporte universal. Sirve como soporte a otros instrumentos como los matraces, embudos entre otros.
  10. 10. Malla o rejilla metálica:
  11. 11. Otros instrumentos de uso común en el laboratorio:
  12. 12. Cepillo o escobilla: Se utiliza para la limpieza de tubos de ensayo y utensilios de vidrios tales como vasos de precipitados, matraces entre otros.
  13. 13. Espátula: Se utiliza para tomar pequeñas cantidades de compuestos o químicos que son, básicamente, polvo.
  14. 14. Actividad o tarea de la clase: Después de haber conocido algunos de los instrumentos de laboratorio más utilizados en esta presentación, selecciona un instrumento según su uso, y dibújalo en tu libreta e identifica su nombre y su uso: 1. Un instrumento para medir volumen 2.Un instrumento para medir distancia 3. Un instrumento para medir masa 4. Un instrumento para mezclar y almacenar 5. Un instrumento para calentar 6. Un instrumento para sujetar o dar soporte Asignación: Busca en tu navegador favorito (google, Crome, etc) cualquier otro instrumento de laboratorio que no esté en esta presentación, Dibújalo y describe sus usos en el laboratorio.

