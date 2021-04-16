Get Here : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/remix/141972908X As a third-generation New Yorker who was born, bred, and educated there, Jake Dobkin was such a fan of his hometown that he started Gothamist, a popular and acclaimed website with a focus on news, events, and culture in the city, and 8220;Ask a Native New Yorker 8221; became one of its most popular columns. The book version features all original writing and aims to help newbies evolve into real New Yorkers with humor and a command of the facts. In 48 short essays and 11 sidebars, the book offers practical information about transportation, apartment hunting, and even cultivating relationships for anyone fresh to the Big Apple. Subjects include 8220;Why is New York the greatest city in the world?, 8221; 8220;Where should I live?, 8221; 8220;Where do you find peace and quiet when you feel overwhelmed?, 8221; and 8220;Who do I have to give up my subway seat to? 8221; Part philosophy, part anecdote collection, and part no-nonsense guide, Ask a Native New Yorker will become the default gift for transplants to New York, whether they 8217;re here for internships, college, or starting a new job.