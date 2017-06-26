Windows insider meetup in japan 2 Lightning Talk

2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ Lightning Talk Windows 10でよかったこと 福田 拳士朗(@kenshiro_fukuda） https://www.fa...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ 自己紹介 • 福田 拳士朗 • 茨城県 石岡市在住 • ＜Insider歴＞ • 2014年10月3日からInsiderに登録 • TH1/TH...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ セキュリティー面かのWindows 10 • 2017年５月１３日から、様々な国で下記画 面・・・ • 週明けの日本での被害 • 日立製作所・J...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ セキュリティー面かのWindows 10 • Windows Defenderの高機能化 • これまでのスキャン系から5項目へ 向上。 • デバ...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ タブレットから2in1デバイスへ • Windows 10 AU→CUにかけて、2in1デバイスの価値が向上。 • というのは、AUにおいて「ペ...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ Movie makerの終了・・・ • Windws ムービーメーカーのサポートが実は今年終了していた件。 • Windows 10ではストーリ...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ Windows 10単体でできる時代へ • 秋の「Fall Creators Update」でも、大幅に機能が追加。 • 市販のサードパーティ製...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ Freetel KATANA02を買う • 2016年6月に自分の誕プレとしてFREETEL KATANA02を購入。 ＜使ってみての感想＞ •...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ Insiderモチベーションをさらに高める！ • 今後のWindows 10 Insiderとして重要なのは、Insiderモチベーションを 向...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ これから求めるWindows 10での形態 • Boot カーネルの基礎を強化してほしい • 以前のようなスタートアップ修復機能にすることで、「...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ 最後に・・・ TO Dona • Thank you for your Leadership! I was surprised by your ...
2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japan 2 ＜東京＞ Thank you for Your Listening!! 2017/06/25 Windows Insider Meetup in Japa...
