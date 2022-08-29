Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

INDIA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET GROWTH IS DRIVEN BY RAPID INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.pdf

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
LinkedIn Small Post - Customer Segmentation.docx
LinkedIn Small Post - Customer Segmentation.docx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 4
1 of 4

INDIA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET GROWTH IS DRIVEN BY RAPID INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.pdf

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 4 views

Download to read offline

Business

Construction chemicals are specialty products that are essential for the sustainable infrastructure and energy conservation in the industry of construction to augment durability of buildings, and to deliver added fortification from the environmental hazards

Construction chemicals are specialty products that are essential for the sustainable infrastructure and energy conservation in the industry of construction to augment durability of buildings, and to deliver added fortification from the environmental hazards

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Guided Journal: Infographics eBook (Goals Journal, Self Improvement Book) Stephen R. Covey
Free
Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal Eric Schlosser
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
Free
On Writing Well, 30th Anniversary Edition: An Informal Guide to Writing Nonfiction William Zinsser
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
Free
Succeed the Right Way: What Every Compassionate Business Person Must Know Paul Gunn
Free
Catching Hell: The Insider Story of Seafood from Ocean to Plate Allen Ricca
Free
The Sport and Prey of Capitalists Linda McQuaig
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work Deborah Liu
Free
The July/August 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
Free

INDIA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET GROWTH IS DRIVEN BY RAPID INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.pdf

  1. 1. India Construction Chemical Market Growth Is Driven By Rapid Infrastructure Development: Ken Research Market Overview Construction chemicals are specialty products that are essential for the sustainable infrastructure and energy conservation in the industry of construction to augment durability of buildings, and to deliver added fortification from the environmental hazards. Infrastructure is the most fascinating segment in the India construction chemicals market. It would be the foremost preference for the fresh entrants owing to surge in population and urbanization that propels the requirement for the sustainable infrastructure and environment friendly products. In addition, the chemical products likewise concrete admixtures similarly assist in decreasing the quantities of cement and water primarily demanded during the construction. Report Analysis According to the report analysis, ‘India Construction Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025 ( Second Edition ): Surging Construction Industry in India is leading to the Growth of Construction Chemicals Market’ states that India Construction Chemicals industry revenue stood at INR ~ Cr in FY’20 and recorded a CAGR of 8.5% throughout FY’15-FY’20. Growth in Urbanization and Development of Housing Projects, Augment in Smart Cities led to the growth for construction chemicals in India. Requirement for High Quality and Durable Products such as Admixtures for cements and waterproofing products have underwritten to the implementation of construction chemicals in the Country. Comparative Landscape in India Construction Chemicals Market The competition structure in India Construction Chemicals Industry is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of small unorganized players providing low cost and low-quality products. The construction chemical companies were witnessed to compete on the basis of revenue, product specialization by application, end user industries served, construction chemical brands, product variety, product pricing and several others.
  2. 2. Request For Sample Report-https://kenresearch.com/sample- report.php?Frmdetails=NDM0MTQy India Construction Chemicals Market Segmentation By Organized and Unorganized Construction Chemicals Market: Construction chemicals market is registered by organized players that have a wide-ranging product portfolio, around product segments. High Product Quality, International Certifications, Brand Image and Post purchase technical assistance are some of the causes why organized construction chemical companies are obtaining the preference. In the Organized sector, more than 50% of the companies have the annual revenues less than INR ~100 Cr. By Type of Construction Chemicals (Concrete Additives, Waterproofing, Tile Adhesives, Flooring, Repair and Rehabilitation Chemicals, Sealants, Grouting chemicals and Coatings): Concrete admixtures registered the construction chemicals market of India, followed by Waterproofing, Tile adhesives and several others. Heaving Real Estate and Infrastructure construction market is important to the growth of the concrete admixtures market across India. By Organized and Unorganized Concrete Additives: Concrete admixtures market of India is registered by the unorganized players (~60% by value), due to the large existence of small regional players in the market. The organized market is registered by foremost global players. High requirement for low cost products and greater commoditization of the segment has led to sustenance of the unorganized concrete additives players across India. By Organized and Unorganized Waterproofing: The Indian waterproofing market is registered by the organized waterproofing players. Greater preference for superiority waterproofing product has led to the growth of the organized waterproofing market players in the country. By Organized and Unorganized Tile Adhesives: Requirement for tile adhesives is majorly from the organized players in the Indian Market. Unorganized players deliver the comparatively lower superiority products.
  3. 3. Future Outlook The construction chemicals market in India is projected to grow with the increasing Real Estate and Infrastructure Construction Industry. Over the forecast duration FY’20- FY’25, the India construction chemicals market revenue is further predicted to augment to INR ~ Cr by FY’25, thus presenting a CAGR of 10.0%. The Unorganized vs. Organized Market asymmetry will get more skewed, with the Organized Players slowly eating away the Unorganized Market’s share. For More Information, refer to below link:- India Construction Chemical Market Research Report Related Reports India Aquaculture Feed Market Outlook to 2027: Driven by surging demand of shrimps, increasing exports and shifting preference towards consuming quality seafood Indian Crypto Exchange Market Outlook to 2027: Driven by growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, emergence of blockchain and NFTs with high liquidity, proper risk management facilitated by Indian crypto exchange platforms Follow Us LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249

×