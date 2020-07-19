Cultural.20%2docorte. kennys ocando

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación. I.U.P.” Santiago Mariño”. Maracaibo; Edo-Zulia. Asignatura:Formacion cultural II Lesgilación Ambiental 18 de julio de 2020 Kennys ocando c.i:28.436.912
  2. 2. Introducción La presente presentación tiene como objetivo principal, ampliar, profundizar y adquirir mayor conocimiento sobre el tema legislación ambiental. A continuación se presentaram normativas, leyes y aspectos a los cuales se les hará una breve mención y se dará anotar la importancia de cada uno.
  3. 3. clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS. Evaluar los niveles de contaminación del aire por presencia de partículas totales suspendidas (PTS) resulta de interés debido a los efectos indeseables que ellas pudieran generar a los seres vivos y a los materiales, afectando también la visibilidad, estética y el clima. En virtud de ello se han dirigido importantes esfuerzos para determinar las fuentes de sus emisiones y evaluar sus características físicas y químicas. Las PTS están constituidas tanto por compuestos orgánicos como inorgánicos, entre los que se encuentran los metales, los cuales provienen principalmente de fuentes industriales . Se establece la siguiente clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de Particulas Totales Suspenddas (PTS) Particulas µg/m3 zona <75 Aire limpio 75-200 Aire moderadamente contaminado 201-300 Aire altamente contaminado >300 Aire muy contaminado
  4. 4. normativa legal del recurso aire Tiene por objeto establecer las normas para el mejoramiento de la calidad del aire y la prevención y control de la contaminación atmosférica producida por fuentes fijas y móviles capaces de generar emisiones gaseosas y particulas. Cualquier sustancia presente en el aire que, por su naturaleza, es capaz de modificar los constituyentes naturales de la atmósfera, pudiendo alterar sus propiedades fisicas o quimicas. Por ello de llevarse a cabo un procedimiento de evaluación mediante el cual se captan muestras de aire ambiental y se analizan, para determinar las concentraciones de contaminantes del aire.
  5. 5. los aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera. • Reducir y controlar las emisiones a la atmósfera producidas por la operaciónde fuentes contaminantes, de moneraque se asegure la calidad del aire y elbienestar de la población y demás seresvivos, atendiendo a los parámetrosestablecidos en las normas que laregulan y en cumplimiento de los convenios. • Llevar un inventario y registro actualizado de las fuentes contaminantes y la evaluación de sus emisiones • Vigilar que las emisiones a la atmósfera no sobrepasen los niveles permisibles establecidos en las normas técnicas
  6. 6. Ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos • tiene por objeto regular la generación, uso, recolección,almacenamiento, transporte, tratamiento y disposición final de las sustancias,materiales y desechos peligrosos, así como cualquier otra operación que losinvolucre con el fin de proteger la salud y el ambiente. • También serán objeto de regulación, en todo lo relativo a suincidencia y sus efectos en la salud y en el ambiente, aquellas sustancias ymateriales peligrosos y otros similares, de origen nacional o importado quevayan a ser destinados para uso agrícola, industrial, de investigación cientifica,educación, producción u otros fines. • Se declara de utilidad pública e interés social el control de lautilización de sustancias y materiales peligrosos, la recuperación de losmateriales peligrosos, y la eliminación y disposición final de los desechospeligrosos. • La falta de certeza clentífica no podrá servir de fundamento parapostergar la adopción de medidas preventivas y correctivas que fueren necesarias para impedir el daño a la salud y al ambiente.
  7. 7. Ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario tiene por objeto establecer las bases del desarrollo rural integral y sustentable; entendido éste como el medio fundamental para el desarrollohumano y crecimiento económico del sector agrario dentro de una justa distribución de la riqueza y una planificación estratégica,democrática y participativa, eliminando el latifundio y la tercerización como sistemas contrarios a la justicia, la igualdad, al interés general y a la paz social en el campo,asegurando la biodiversidad, la seguridad agroalimentaria y la vigencia efectiva de los derechos de protección ambiental y agroalimentario de la presente y futuras generaciones. • Con el objeto de dar cumplimiento al desarrollo humano y al crecimiento económico, el Ejecutivo Nacional promoverá planes especiales de desarrollo integral para incorporar progresivamente a todas las regiones al desarrollo económico del país, manteniendo igualdad de oportunidades para todas las regiones. • Las actividades agrarias de mecanización, recolección, transporte, transformación, distribución e intercambio de productos agrícolas, se establecerán en forma autogestionaria y cogestionaria a través de consejos comunales, consejos de campesinos y campesinas, organizaciones cooperativas, comunas y cualquier otro tipo de organización colectiva. • Los gobiernos regionales deberán establecer en sus jurisdicciones centros de acopio, almacenamiento y mercado de productos agroalimentarios bajo un sistema participativo de libre oferte y demanda.
  8. 8. Normas sanitarias de calidad del agua potable El objetivo de las “Normas Sanitarias de Calidad del Agua Potable” es establecer los valores máximos de aquellos componentes o características del agua que representan un riesgo para la salud de la comunidad, o inconvenientes para la preservación de los sistemas de almacenamiento y distribución del líquido, así como la regulación que asegure su cumplimiento. • El agua potable debe cumplir con los requisitos microbiológicos, organolépticos, físicos, químicos y radiactivos que establecen las presentes Normas. • Cuando el agua que se destine al suministro como potable no cumpla con los requisitos establecidos en las presentes Normas, el responsable del sistema de abastecimiento deberá aplicar el tratamiento que la haga apta para dicho uso.

