Energy Engineer By Ken Anderson, PE HIGH SCHOOL
An example of Energy Transformation Wind-up balsa wood airplane A propeller driven by a rubber band 1.Muscle (chemical-kin...
What is an Energy Engineer? • Wikipedia-“Energy engineering or energy systems engineering is a broad field of engineering ...
What do Energy Engineers Do? • An energy engineer works on projects designed to reduce energy use or costs. This may inclu...
What do Energy Engineers Do? • Design, develop, or evaluate energy-related projects or programs to reduce energy costs or ...
What do Energy Engineers Do? • May specialize in electrical systems; heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) sys...
How do you become an Energy Engineer? • Learn math and science • Watch the world and see how energy works • Graduate from ...
How do you become and Energy Engineer? • Intern with an energy engineering company • Get hired by the company • Learn enou...
What basic skills do Energy Engineers Use? • Knowledge of physics, mechanics, construction methods, dynamics and engineeri...
How Much Money to Energy Engineers Make? • Degree Level: Bachelor's degree in engineering (usually Mechanical or Electrica...
Professional Groups • Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) – Certifications CEM Certified Energy Manager • LEED, or Leade...
Oregon Schools • Oregon Institute of Technology Bachelor of Science (BS) program for Renewable Energy Engineering (2005) h...
Are there Job Opportunities? • 393 energy engineering jobs on www.LinkedIn.com (social network for professionals)
Questions? How could the principles engineers use benefit anyone in their daily life? What career options are there for en...
Energy engineer slides 2

This slide show was prepared for a group of Oregon High School Students to help them learn about energy engineers - hat they do, how they become engineers, where to learn more.

