CHAPTER III: DEVELOPMENT OF EXTESION EDUCATION MEDIA (PART 2) KENNETH JOHN S. TEODORO MSA- 1D
RECENT DEVELOPMENT IN EDUCATIONAL MEDIA 1. Two way Cable Television which provides the user with a communication channel b...
MEDIA SELECTION DIAGRAM (ASSURE MODEL)
EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY AND THE TEACHER According to Saettler (1978) there are two definition of educational technology 1. ...
THE FOUR PHASES OF EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY  Identification of objectives  Design of learning experiences  Evaluation of ...
INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA DEVELOPMENT STEPS IN PLANNING MAKING VISUAL MEDIA 1. Decide what kind of visual aid you need 2. List t...
INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA DEVELOPMENT VISUAL DESIGN TECHNIQUES IN CREATING VISUAL FOR INSTRUCTION 1. Attended to variety of visu...
Development of extension education media

  1. 1. CHAPTER III: DEVELOPMENT OF EXTESION EDUCATION MEDIA (PART 2) KENNETH JOHN S. TEODORO MSA- 1D
  2. 2. RECENT DEVELOPMENT IN EDUCATIONAL MEDIA 1. Two way Cable Television which provides the user with a communication channel back to the center. 2. Satellite Communication which distributes specialize programs in such as areas such as sports, news, religion minority interest and the like through a combination of satellite and local communication lines to the cable center then to the subscriber’s home. 3. Video disc is a medium stores TV programming on a durable disc resembling a phonograph record * These are the recent technological developments which are considered a boost to information technology
  3. 3. MEDIA SELECTION DIAGRAM (ASSURE MODEL)
  4. 4. EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY AND THE TEACHER According to Saettler (1978) there are two definition of educational technology 1. Physical Science View. It defined in terms of hardware or devices. Materials (Audio Visual Materials or Software) and machines (projectors, computers etc.) are assigned non verbal roles while some of the more traditional media (lectures, books) are assigned verbal roles. Nonverbal media are assumed to be more concrete and effective and that the perennial villain in the teaching-learning process in “Verbalism”. 2. Behavioral Science View it is concerned with the application of scientific knowledge which provide conceptual basis and methodology for the design development and evaluation of instructional system. Therefore emphasizes the application or use of scientific knowledge rather than the mere availability of the hardware.
  5. 5. THE FOUR PHASES OF EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY  Identification of objectives  Design of learning experiences  Evaluation of how effective learning experiences are in achieving the objectives  Improvement of the learning experiences so as to be better achieve the objectives
  6. 6. INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA DEVELOPMENT STEPS IN PLANNING MAKING VISUAL MEDIA 1. Decide what kind of visual aid you need 2. List the main idea of the topic 3. Make a sketch or visual plan for each main idea 4. Look at your sketches if they followed the guidelines 5. Put sketches in sequence 6. Decide what to say when presenting the visual aid. 7. Try out or present your visual plan (optional) 8. Change and revise the visual aid base on the results of the pretest
  7. 7. INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA DEVELOPMENT VISUAL DESIGN TECHNIQUES IN CREATING VISUAL FOR INSTRUCTION 1. Attended to variety of visual messages around you 2. Start looking for ideas in your own work. 3. Engage in consultation and brainstorming session while colleagues. 4. Eliminate preoccupations to open up your mind. 5. Expand your horizon and try new activities. 6. Collect and save potentially useful materials.

