Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus - Call Us (732) 750-1800

Berkeley College is a unique college experience. Our goal is to do everything possible to help you reach your full potential. While we have the facilities and resources to offer an outstanding education that’s very focused on preparing you for a career, most people say that Berkeley College feels more like a family. You won’t feel like a number—people will know you by name. Someone will always be available to help. And you’ll get a practical, powerful, hands-on education that will prepare you to enter the professional world.

An important part of what sets Berkeley College apart is our diversity. More than 4,000 students (including more than 380 international students, representing over 50 countries) study at campuses in New York and New Jersey, plus Berkeley College Online®. We have students who are fresh out of high school and those who are grandparents. Learning with people from so many different cultures and backgrounds will help prepare you for immersion into a global marketplace.

Making it easy to fit a quality education into a busy lifestyle is also a priority at Berkeley College. Our campuses range from the heart of one of the world’s largest cities to a lush mountaintop in the suburbs to the ultimate flexibility of Berkeley College Online®. Each campus location has its own personality as well as many amenities that enhance the educational experience. Everyone has access to activities at all campuses. You can study full- or part-time; on campus, online, or through a hybrid blend of both. Day, evening/weekend, and online classes allow you to balance your educational goals with your personal and professional commitments.

Programs of study at Berkeley College are developed and regularly updated with input from industry Advisory Boards to ensure that students learn the skills that today’s employers demand. Rigorous classroom instruction from professors with extensive professional experience is combined with hands-on learning for a well-rounded education that truly prepares students for the professional world.

Berkeley College - Woodbridge is one of six regional campuses of Berkeley College, a private for-profit college that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificate programs. Berkeley College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

The Woodbridge, NJ campus currently offers the following programs: Accounting, Fashion Merchandising & Management, General Business, Health Services Administration & Management, International Business, Management, Marketing Communications, Justice Studies - Criminal Justice, Legal Studies, Health Services - Medical Insurance & Billing and Coding, Health Sciences, and certificate programs for Medical Assistants and Surgical Processing Technicians.

Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus - Call Us (732) 750-1800

  Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus https://sites.google.com/view/berkeleycollegeedu/campuses-woodbridge
  Online Medical Courses

Getting an online college education is becoming more and more popular for older adults who only finished a few years of college, or who never went to college at all. Online college can be completed in varying amounts of time, and some programs for certain fields can be completed in under a year. After these degrees or certificates are great ways to open door toward new careers and career fields. If you don't enjoy your job, or if you're interested in a career that would offer a higher salary and more benefits, getting your degree is often the perfect way to achieve these goals, and for the working adult, an online college is often the best way to go about getting your degree.
  General Business

Before you apply to a school, you want to make sure they have the course you want to take online. You can often search through the course catalog online, or you can always request a hard copy of the course catalog to be mailed to you. Taking an online college course from time to time for personal growth and enrichment is a wonderful way to keep current with the ever-changing world. Often when you aren't taking a course to be applied toward a degree program, it is enjoyable to learn new things.
  4. 4. Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus Berkeley College is a unique college experience. Our goal is to do everything possible to help you reach your full potential. While we have the facilities and resources to offer an outstanding education that’s very focused on preparing you for a career, most people say that Berkeley College feels more like a family. You won’t feel like a number—people will know you by name. Someone will always be available to help. And you’ll get a practical, powerful, hands-on education that will prepare you to enter the professional world. An important part of what sets Berkeley College apart is our diversity. More than 4,000 students (including more than 380 international students, representing over 50 countries) study at campuses in New York and New Jersey, plus Berkeley College Online®. We have students who are fresh out of high school and those who are grandparents. Learning with people from so many different cultures and backgrounds will help prepare you for immersion into a global marketplace. For more important information, please visit us today at https://sites.google.com/view/berkeleycollegeedu/campuses-woodbridge CALL US NOW (732) 750-1800
  Ultrasound Degree

There are also huge numbers of people who would love to change careers completely, but really do not know where to start. Online colleges just may be the answer. With diverse course material, and the flexibility to take classes while still working, a person who wants to switch from their current career to a new one in law enforcement, for example, can begin taking online courses in law enforcement. After a period of time at an online college, they may be able to change their career path completely, taking the new skills and information they have learned and presenting themselves as a competent and skilled individual ready for hire.
  Security Guard/officer Training

While not all colleges and universities will allow high school students to take courses, there are some that permit students, typically juniors and seniors, to attend classes and earn college credit. Juniors and seniors are incredibly busy, as many are involved in after-school and weekend jobs, varsity sports, clubs, and other similar activities, not to mention homework and taking time out for their social lives, too. However, with online college courses, busy students can earn credit and get a head start on their college academic plans around their busy lives. These classes are perfect for taking during winter break or summer vacation, but since you can log on and attend your class anytime, many students also can squeeze in a course or...
  Legal Studies

Often people apply for an online college course as a stepping stone towards a college diploma, but there are times when this is not the case. Sometimes there will be other instances when a person just wants to enjoy the personal enrichment that comes with taking a college course, and the online format is the easiest way for many people to do this. Many websites are geared towards helping students and potential students find the right degree program, but very few offer information on special courses a school may offer.
  8. 8. Emergency Preparedness And Response CALL US NOW (732) 750-1800
  Best Online Diploma Courses

There are no age limits for people who want top take a college course online. This is ideal for more mature students who don't relish the thought of going back to college and being surrounded by students who are half their age. So if you are 18 or 80 you can take a college course online and obtain the qualification that you have always wanted. You are allocated a personal tutor who is available to help you with questions and help you work through your assignments and will mark your college course online or by post if you prefer. Some courses also have facilities for students to chat to others taking the college course online to exchange ideas and offer support.
  Computer Science Colleges

Many of the institutes that offer a college course online do not set any time limits for you to complete the course in. This means that you can take as long as you need. If you find that you are unable to study for a few days, weeks or even months there is no problem when you are studying your college course online. You simply start studying again whenever you are ready.
  Certificate Program In Data Science

Before you go through the full application process, you want to take a look at the school's course catalog and make sure they have a course or two that will interest you. Often the course catalog can be searched online or you can get a hard copy directly from the school. An online course is a wonderful way to learn more about the world around you and even bring your professional knowledge up to date. The world is always changing, and it can be fun to learn about new, exciting things. And there is no better way to learn about things you find enjoyable than with an online course that you can take from home.
  6 Month Lpn Program

Most juniors and seniors have an eye to the future. Many will begin earning college credit through their advanced-level high school courses, and online college courses offer students with an additional way to earn college credit before graduation. This is a great way to spread out the cost of a college education as well as to put you on track to graduate a little ahead of time. If you are interested in taking college courses before you graduate, check with the school or schools you are interested in attending...
  Certificate Program In Data Science

Online courses are very convenient because you work on them at your own pace and in your own time. Many people are able to keep their present job and work on a degree at home without interrupting their work schedule. For many individuals this is the only practical way to work on a degree and earn college credits.
  16. 16. Ultrasound Technician Programs CALL US NOW (732) 750-1800
  Information Technology

Many high school students can start earning college credit by taking advanced level classes, such as Advanced Placement or IB courses. These courses allow you to satisfy your high school graduation requirements, and then use the knowledge you gain from these college-level classes to earn college hours through testing. Many forward-thinking students with an eye to the future are also taking advantage of online college courses to earn credit before their graduation date.
  Computer Science Certification

Before you apply to a school, you want to make sure they have the course you want to take online. You can often search through the course catalog online, or you can always request a hard copy of the course catalog to be mailed to you. Taking an online college course from time to time for personal growth and enrichment is a wonderful way to keep current with the ever-changing world. Often when you aren't taking a course to be applied toward a degree program, it is enjoyable to learn new things. And what better way to...
  21. 21. Contact Us Today! Contact Details: Berkeley College Phone: (732) 750-1800 Google Site: https://sites.google.com/view/berkeleycollegeedu/campuses-woodbridge Google Folder: Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerkeleyCollege

