Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus - Call Us (732) 750-1800

Berkeley College is a unique college experience. Our goal is to do everything possible to help you reach your full potential. While we have the facilities and resources to offer an outstanding education that’s very focused on preparing you for a career, most people say that Berkeley College feels more like a family. You won’t feel like a number—people will know you by name. Someone will always be available to help. And you’ll get a practical, powerful, hands-on education that will prepare you to enter the professional world.



An important part of what sets Berkeley College apart is our diversity. More than 4,000 students (including more than 380 international students, representing over 50 countries) study at campuses in New York and New Jersey, plus Berkeley College Online®. We have students who are fresh out of high school and those who are grandparents. Learning with people from so many different cultures and backgrounds will help prepare you for immersion into a global marketplace.



Making it easy to fit a quality education into a busy lifestyle is also a priority at Berkeley College. Our campuses range from the heart of one of the world’s largest cities to a lush mountaintop in the suburbs to the ultimate flexibility of Berkeley College Online®. Each campus location has its own personality as well as many amenities that enhance the educational experience. Everyone has access to activities at all campuses. You can study full- or part-time; on campus, online, or through a hybrid blend of both. Day, evening/weekend, and online classes allow you to balance your educational goals with your personal and professional commitments.



Programs of study at Berkeley College are developed and regularly updated with input from industry Advisory Boards to ensure that students learn the skills that today’s employers demand. Rigorous classroom instruction from professors with extensive professional experience is combined with hands-on learning for a well-rounded education that truly prepares students for the professional world.



Berkeley College - Woodbridge is one of six regional campuses of Berkeley College, a private for-profit college that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificate programs. Berkeley College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.



The Woodbridge, NJ campus currently offers the following programs: Accounting, Fashion Merchandising & Management, General Business, Health Services Administration & Management, International Business, Management, Marketing Communications, Justice Studies - Criminal Justice, Legal Studies, Health Services - Medical Insurance & Billing and Coding, Health Sciences, and certificate programs for Medical Assistants and Surgical Processing Technicians.