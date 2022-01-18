Berkeley college new york city midtown campus (212) 986-4343

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Berkeley College is a unique college experience. Our goal is to do everything possible to help you reach your full potential. While we have the facilities and resources to offer an outstanding education that’s very focused on preparing you for a career, most people say that Berkeley College feels more like a family. You won’t feel like a number—people will know you by name. Someone will always be available to help. And you’ll get a practical, powerful, hands-on education that will prepare you to enter the professional world.
An important part of what sets Berkeley College apart is our diversity. More than 4,000 students (including more than 380 international students, representing over 50 countries) study at campuses in New York and New Jersey, plus Berkeley College Online®. We have students who are fresh out of high school and those who are grandparents. Learning with people from so many different cultures and backgrounds will help prepare you for immersion into a global marketplace.