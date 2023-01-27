Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Secret Rooms

Jan. 27, 2023
The Secret Rooms

Jan. 27, 2023
Spiritual

Pay attention very closely to these slides. Go over all my other Tengujutsu slides in SlideShare! Many great hidden secrets and messages from the Mystic Ninja.
Pay attention very closely to these slides. Go over all my other Tengujutsu slides in SlideShare! Many great hidden secrets and messages from the Mystic Ninja.
Spiritual
The Secret Rooms

  1. 1. plato'scave But everything exposed by the light becomes visible - and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.- Eph 5:13
  2. 2. One of the biggest tricks the devil has pulled upon you was making you believe in the flesh and this world. The illusion of black matter aka black Adam/man is that It's a shape-shifting spirit. It's a low and dense vibration like chains wrapped around your mind, yet it’s all a lie. The real reason your prayers are not answered is because of your belief system, especially if you have a religious background, you have been programmed to think a certain way. You pray to God asking for worldly things when you know this world is ruled by the evil one, and God is against this world! You pray to God, yet you are under His wrath. You fear God because you don't want to go to Hell, yet God threw you down into it. You are confused and misled. You have an addiction to this world. You are God who doesn't want to face Himself. You torture yourself to wake up, and please yourself to keep asleep. I tell you the truth, you can have, do and be whatever you want from your unlimited imagination. Cut off shame, guilt, and fear. You have to free yourself from the illusion in your mind. The person you thought you were is the apple of your eye. You are God loving it. Read your Bible, God did all this to you for you, so you may be as He is. And He tells you, all things are yours. But you won't believe it. We are too wrapped up in all the evils in this world, yet this world is designed to transform Souls into God. You are the Devil, now wake up and take off your mask as you are God the Father, there is only ONE! You are opposed by yourself, you are against this world which puts you against yourself. As soon as the Lord wakes up in you, the quicker you see the world transforms from your own judgment upon it. You are an Earth unto itself. God does all things unto Himself- One Male! For God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in Him, and through him God reconciled everything to himself. He made peace with everything in heaven and on earth by means of Christ’s blood on the cross.- Col 1:20 Seeking the real truth that breaks you free, will break you first!!! It's been traumatizing waking up over these last 10 years. I was lit on fire by Spirit inside of me, and I burned long and the sledgehammer hit hard until nothing was left but a sword. And now I know the truth many cannot accept until it happens to them. The mystic's sword is the greatest of all swords, it's Engravings say, The King of kings, Lord of lords. And it cuts the lies away.
  3. 3. Most importantly, I want to remind you that in the last days scoffers will come, mocking the truth and following their own desires. And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation.- 2 Peter 3:4 Jesus appears from within the individual, as we are called one by one, and not collectively. Creation continues as individuals wake up throughout the land and time. We are called by name literally. I have witnessed over the years Christians set dates for the end of the world, they've talked about the coming rapture and Jesus Christ coming in the clouds. And I fell for it too. Yes, I fell into other belief systems and other narratives over the years. Yet, Thanks to God being present in me, I didn't feel 100% about the presentations I came across. The sad thing is, I wanted a lot of them to be right because of their loyalty to God and trying to be good by helping others was outstanding. And the fact that I also hated this world due to the last bowls of wrath upon me at the time to wake me up. What many do to try and please God simply doesn't work, and it doesn't help them get into His Kingdom, far from it. And their God taught by the hearing of men doesn't exist. I have done a lot throughout my life, and know how harsh this world can get. But the truth is a lot harsher than you know. The only way you are escaping this world is by God waking up in you as YOU! And you don't touch this world, you simply change from within, that changes the without. Things are not what they appear in this world. For there is no respect of personswith God. For God does not show favoritism.-Rom 2:11
  4. 4. This world wants you to believe in the solidarity of its slowness and rigid presentation, whereby nothing changes and everything is solid like a visible prison dressed up as humanity. It wants you to believe in that attitude it's Impossible and can't be done. Well, I know there are miracles, magic, and the ability to change your environment, and yourself. This world is designed to change you, and it works so hard in trying to keep up the illusion and take away your power. What's amazing is that everyone around me is trying to fool me. The saddest thing is, no one knows the truth. I have heard many say they know the truth, yet if I tell them what the real truth is, they go running and think me crazy. I hear many talk about how God has told them something, yet they believe He is someone outside of themselves. Yet only the Son knows the Father. You've got to stand by your convictions because remember! God is listening and cannot be mocked! Now, there are real consequences from your thoughts and deeds, with your behavior and attitude, and yes, especially very serious consequences from your belief system; The Door up or down is within you! Man fears the responsibility of being God. This is due to the lack of knowledge and wisdom, you are God whether you know it or not. If you don't know it, you hurt yourself. God is Love and Spirit, He is you dreaming, and when he wakes up in you, every stone will be turned over. "Every stone!" And there will be tears! 2 Cor 5:18- All this is from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation. who, although He existed in the form and unchanging essence of God as One with Him, possessing the fullness of all the divine attributes—the entire nature of deity, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped or asserted as if He did not already possess it, or was afraid of losing it- Philip 2:6
  5. 5. You're not completelygoing to unlock the Bible until the Holy Spirit is upon you and the lamb IN YOU opens the seals.88 That's the truth! Now, the Bible holds the keys to all the mysteries about you and how the Spirit Kingdom works within the laws, rules, and conditions set upon it that are absolute! God is a just God despite everything we go through. If you really grasp this, when the Lord in the Bible says: See now, I am He and there is no other- Be still and know I am God. And so, who are YOU if there is no other God besides the one and only God the Father who is above all, through all, and in all? But you won't believe it, how can this little me that passes away be God? These avatars are only garments you wear and when their appointed time comes, you drop them but you remain the same and your years never end as mentioned in the Bible. The only true death you went through was being born into this world of death through blood and water whereby you have complete amnesia as God the Father. The Bible reveals this whole setup into this dark world that you find yourself in, and later will you overcome it after your journey playing all the parts in creation you were sent here to fulfill. God is all imagination, a creator in eternity with everything finished for the assets and tools for dreaming, what else are you going to do as an all-powerful, knowing sentient being? You can't do anything without first the construction and materials for the Play. First Spirit and Mind then matter. First God, then man, then Son of Man, then God again! First the Human earthly experience, then the Heavenly man experience. The whole process is actually revealed in the Bible. And everything described in the Bible is found in the World today, It’s a blue print of everything and your Biography. It's all in the Bible. Romans 5:11- Not only that, but we also rejoice in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation. The Bible is not Historic!!! A key to help unlock the Bible is learning symbolism- symbology!
  6. 6. God first created these worlds through the word which is sound and frequency. Light, motion, and stillness create instantly and simultaneously the world occupied. And things are not what they seem. I have experienced my own loved ones change their character by the mental activities going on within me. The altered beliefs within me were altering the outside world. We hear about this axiom as within so without. As above so below. But never grasp its vital importance until we experience it like everything else in life. Now, this brings up an inquisitive question. If I'm aware that everything in me is shown outside of me, then who is real, or are they all just projections? But the truth is, through the realization that this person you are playing a man pretending you are not God is also a projection, so now, in the Bible, we are asked to lift up the son of man. To rise up the serpent! Because there's more than just one world before your eyes. The higher your vibration along with your imagination in love and wisdom actually transforms the world into a better presentation. The Key? Knowledge and wisdom, Oil for the Lord Jesus Christ which is your imagination. Understanding the Kingdom within you is the use of imagination through consciousness and awareness. I AM THAT I AM. The absorption through your assumption is your crown of the mystery. 1 Cor 3:5- What then is Apollos? And what is Paul? They are servants through whom you believed, as the Lord has assigned to each his role. So Jesus said, “When you have lifted up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am he and that I do nothing on my own but speak just what the Father has taught me.- John 8:28 And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up- John 3:14
  7. 7. Now the Bible reveals the seven stages of aging that these so-called Human bodies go through. Neville Goddard mentioned that when He was in another world that was a complete copy of the world He had left to explore this new one, Neville finds himself, in a body the same as his previous body he left on the bed as He entered into another realm. This happened by Neville being clothed by a strong vision, whereby Neville finds himself now in what he thought was a Spirit realm. A friend of Neville who passed away back in Neville's world was now alive and back in a Human body still aging and continuing His life as though nothing happened to him. After hearing the testimonies of many people who had experienced anomalies in their lives after an NDE or a sudden shift by walking through an area, etc. I started putting pieces together. I am what you called Mandela affected. Yet, I went one step further by Asking God for a mystical experience. Well guys, be careful about what you ask for! One night in a field with my Dog Zeni, God showed me how fake this world really is by moving all the stars fast across the night sky as though it was all a light show. "I shit you not." I cannot express what I witnessed that night in writing. After that event, I kept saying to myself, "I know what I saw, I know what I saw." Still overwhelmed by the event. I have nothing but respect for where I have my being. It matters not the shape of the Earth, because it doesn't have one. And that's what many cannot accept, hence, it's covered up by smoke and mirrors. It's all Mind and changes within its infinite degrees of Good and Evil. He spreads out the northern skies over empty space; he suspends the earth over nothing.- Job 26:7
  8. 8. Job 9:8- He alone stretches out the heavens and treads on the waves of the sea. Job 38:6- On what were its foundations set, or who laid its cornerstone. Jesus Christ is the cornerstone and He is all imagination which the masses rejected. The bible is too mystical and supernatural for masses as they dream a dream. Psalm 89:12- North and south You created; Tabor and Hermon shout for joy at Your name. Name means: nature! What nature are you being as this determines where you occupy! Good or Evil? Zechariah 12:1- This is the burden of the word of the LORD concerning Israel. Thus declares the LORD, who stretches out the heavens and lays the foundation of the earth, who forms the spirit of man within him! Job 37:18- can you, like Him, spread out the skies to reflect the heat like a mirror of bronze? You want the Light side. Imagine all the nicer things you want to see and deny the presentation you don't.
  9. 9. Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed— 1 Cor 15:51 1 Corinthians 2:7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.- 1 Thess 4:14 Ephesians5:10-16 “Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christwill shine on you.” Be very careful,then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. Luke 11:21-When a strong man, fully armed, guards his house, his possessions are secure. Guard yourheart above all else, for it determines the course of your life.- Proverbs 4:23
  10. 10. The Sovereign LORD has given me a well-instructed tongue, to know the word that sustains the weary. He wakens me morning by morning, wakens my ear to listen like one being instructed.-Isaiah 50:4 “It means your future hasn’t been written yet. No one’s has! Your future is whatever you make it. So make it a good one!”- Back to the Future: Part III So don’t boast about following a particular human leader. For everything belongs to you- whether Paul or Apollos or Peter, or the world, or life and death, or the present and the future. Everything belongs to you, and you belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God.- 1 Cor 3:21-23 The faith which you have [that gives you freedom of choice], have as your own conviction before God [just keep it between yourself and God, seeking His will]. Happy is he who has no reason to condemn himself for what he approves.- Rom 14:22 Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom. Matthew 25:34 Then the King will say to those on His right, 'Come, you who are blessed by My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.
  11. 11. Lev 7:12- If someone brings it to demonstrate thanksgiving, then he is to present along with the thanksgiving offering unleavened cakes mixed with olive oil, unleavened wafers spread with olive oil, and cakes of mixed fine flour with olive oil. Judg 2:22- That way, I'll use them to demonstrate whether or not Israel will keep the LORD's lifestyle by walking on that road like their ancestors did." 1 Kgs 18:24-Then you will invoke the name of your god, and I will invoke the name of the Lord. The god who responds with fire will demonstrate that he is the true God." All the people responded, "This will be a fair test." Job 37:13- whether for discipline on his land or to demonstrate his gracious love, he causes it to be realized." Psa 33:18 - Look, the Lord takes notice of his loyal followers, those who wait for him to demonstrate his faithfulness. Psa 68:28- God has decreed that you will be powerful. O God, you who have acted on our behalf, demonstrate your power. The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.- John 10:10
  12. 12. Don't be fooled by the Matrix!!! “Heaven” is “ouranos,” which literally means expansion. But seek first the kingdom of God- Matt 6:33 “Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has been pleased to give you the kingdom.- Luke 12:32 Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.- Luke 17:21 Thus says the LORD, your Redeemer, who formed you from the womb: “I am the LORD, who made all things, who alone stretched out the heavens, who spread out the earth by myself,- Isaiah 44:24 You are God!!! Therefore let no one boast in men. For all things are yours - 1 Cor 3:21 He told them another parable: “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and planted in his field.- Matt 13:31 Mustard seed His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.- 2 Peter 1:3 Blessed is the one who does not condemn himself by what he approves.- Rom 14:22 Vanity of vanities; all is vanity; All is fake. So why worry, you can be, do or have whatever you truly desire- Be truth! Consume,Assume, Imagine and Feelas if! I have set before thee an open door,and no man can shut it.- Rev 3:8
  13. 13. Notice the Maze in the background! Maze Blackstar At the centre of it all!!! All here! The Sacred Maze In the Brain Maze The shining
  14. 14. The distinction between "digital" and "analog" can refer to method of input, data storage and transfer, or the internal working of a device. The word comes from the same source as the word digit and digitus: the Latin word for finger (counting on the fingers) as these are used for discrete counting. [Greek] δάκτυλος (daktylo s), [Latin] digitus: finger, digit, hand, toes; Mt.23:4, Mk.7:33, Lk.11:20,46, Lk.16:24, Jn.8:6, Jn.20:25,27 All that openeth the matrix is mine- Exodus 34:19 KJV According to all that I shew thee, after the pattern of the tabernacle/Mind, and the pattern of all the instruments thereof, even so shall ye make it.-Exo 25:9 And look that thou make them after their pattern, which was shewed thee in the mount/Mind. - Exo 25:40 The pattern is to be a gold bell/mind and a pomegranate, a gold bell and a pomegranate, all around the hem of the robe/body.- Exo 28:34 Lest ye corrupt yourselves, and make you a graven image, the form of any figure, the pattern of male or female- Deut 4:16 The pattern of any beast/man that is on the earth, the pattern of any winged fowl that flieth in the heaven/Mind - Deut 4:17 The Mystic Ninja Kenneth Andre All is not what it appears to be!!! “These who have turned the world upside down have come here too."- Acts 17:6 Pay Attention!!! See the Pattern See the Code!!! But if I drive out demons by the finger of God, then the kingdom of God has come upon you.- Luke 11:20
  15. 15. "Not to borrow the strength of another, nor to rely on one's own strength; to cut off past and future thoughts, and not to live within the everyday mind... then the Great Way is right before your eyes." -Yamamoto Tsunetomo. I AM KennethAndre of Spirit. In My Father’s house are many rooms; if that were not so, I would have told you, because I am going there to prepare a place for you.- John 14:2 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.- Matt 6:6

