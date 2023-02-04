Successfully reported this slideshow.
Secret of Secrets.

Feb. 04, 2023
Secret of Secrets.

Feb. 04, 2023
Spiritual

Pay attention throughout all the slides, and the hidden keys within.
Put all the jigsaw puzzle pieces of gold together. You might miss the hidden messages at first so keep going over the slides very carefully, you will be surprised by what may suddenly jump out at you. Be your eyes opened. From Kenneth Andre of Spirit. And remember this, everything I do is for a reason!

Pay attention throughout all the slides, and the hidden keys within.
Put all the jigsaw puzzle pieces of gold together. You might miss the hidden messages at first so keep going over the slides very carefully, you will be surprised by what may suddenly jump out at you. Be your eyes opened. From Kenneth Andre of Spirit. And remember this, everything I do is for a reason!

Spiritual
Secret of Secrets.

  1. 1. Lost, but existing,flowing through all things,living in All is the infinite Brain. In all space,there is only ONE wisdom. Throughseemingdecided,it is ONE in the ONE. -The Emerald Tablets.
  2. 2. “The narratives of the Doctrine are its cloak. The simple look only at the garment — that is, upon the narrative of the Doctrine; more they know not. The instructed, however, see not merely the cloak, but what the cloak covers.”- The Zohar In wisdom, Elohim creates! The Root "El" is Hebrew for God and is Masculine. The Feminine form of "El" is "Eloah", which means Goddess. Elohim is plural, thus meaning Gods and Goddesses, Male and Female. Conscious and Subconscious. God is revealed as androgynous in nature as a threefold being as Consciousness itselfwithin you. You as God containing Male and Female which makes up the whole world before your eyes from within you. King Florence + the Machine The word Elohim has many meanings. In one sense it refers to Angels, the governors of Creation. You are a Kingdom within itself. You are the whole world that's awaiting your revelation in who you are as God the Father, Mother and Word in Spirit, and in truth! You start off in this world as this! You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.- John 8:44
  3. 3. So consider this, if we by default start off as a Beast out of the sea, with complete amnesia from birth, then it makes sense that the first prototype image we become from the world is the Devil;With chains over our Masculine and Feminine attributes covered by the Devil's wings aka the great deception. We go through specific arrangements to fulfill an end result. Then it does stand to reason, we are the devil card in the order of things. This puts us as a very low entityboth Mentallyand Spiritually within the lower forms of expression and creativityas God. Thus the world we accepted from its presentation is nothing more than the fall into another idea of yourself and creation, starting off from the pit aka matrix/womb to completely transformyourself into that divine idea you had before the jump into darkness and death. This is the divine alchemy of oneself done by You as God the Father. I am the living one. I died, but look - I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and the grave.- Rev 1:18 1 Samuel 2:6- The LORD brings death and gives life; He brings down to Sheol and raises up. Job 38:17- Have the gates of death been revealed to you? Have you seen the gates of the shadow of death?
  4. 4. Then the LORD God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.- Gen 2:7 Masculine and Feminine In one! I AM. Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.- Hebrews 11:3
  5. 5. Dark Star 1974 For the sake of Jacob My servant and Israel My chosen one, I call you by name; I have given you a title of honor, though you have not known Me. I am the LORD, and there is no other; there is no God but Me. I will equip you for battle, though you have not known Me, so that all may know, from where the sun rises to where it sets, that there is none but Me; I am the LORD, and there is no other- Isaiah 45:4-6 The outside world is a mirror where the shadows are stuck, but back within yourself hovering over your mind aka waters in imagination, is where the Kingdom is. “It is Within.” As we are told, the kingdom of God is within you and the kingdom of God contains all; there is nothing outside of the kingdom. These words were addressed to us individually. You mean that you seated here, a small little person, within a room much bigger than yourself, and the room but a little aspect of a bigger building, and this tiny little spot on the earth, and then you go out in this fabulous world, and I’m addressing you, and you contain the whole? I mean that seriously. “All that you behold, though it appears without, it is within, in your Imagination, of which this world of mortality is but a shadow” (Blake, Jer., Plt.71).- Neville Goddard Blake -“I am in you. In your bosoms I reside, and you in me. I in you and you in me, mutual in love divine. But the weary traveler could not believe it and so he turned down the valleys dark.” What man will believe it?
  6. 6. The Dove – Father- Supreme-Consciousness. Mother, Queen, Wife, Subconscious Mother, Queen, Wife, Subconscious. External! The Dove – Father- Supreme- Consciousness. Son or Daughter conscious Son or Daughter conscious Twins Inception Male Female Masculine Feminine Son Mother Father One tree! A world within itself! Holy Spirit Internal Mirror! Heaven Earth
  7. 7. You have conscious twins as a state of mind within you before the one Son from the forming of Christin you appears in the clouds. You start off as two daughters.And well, being made in the image of the Devil, these two daughters are likened to the twins in The Shining movie 1980. Whereby, you experience all the horrors of the world due to a lack of knowledge of self. There are Copies of worlds, different only by degrees of frequencies within yourself. You are a Whole Cubic World witnessing itself. This is the biggest mystery many will not accept. How can the world outside there, be from me? You Sync to a world mirrored by the world within you. We do start off in the unconscious collective realities, synced together via the subconscious called the Womb aka Matrix until we separate ourselves from it.
  8. 8. Lucy : We've codified our existence to bring it down to human size, to make it comprehensible, we've created a scale so we can forget its unfathomable scale. Lucy : Time is the only true unit of measure. It gives proof to the existence of matter. Without time, we don't exist. Lucy : Humans consider themselves unique so they've rooted their whole theory of existence on their uniqueness. One is their unit of measure, but it's not. All social systems we've put into place are a mere sketch. One plus one equals two. That's all we've learned, but one plus one has never equaled two. There are, in fact, no numbers and no letters. We've codified our existence to bring it down to human size to make it comprehensible. We've created a scale so that we can forget its unfathomable scale. Lucy : Time gives legitimacy to its existence. Time is the only true unit of measure. Metaphor here- Now think about time in a video game with all its predetermined parts and emanations and animations awaiting the user's interaction. In a game, timed sequences and scenes are relative to the progress and status of the user that is present. Throw in connectivity with shared quantum capability and gaming becomes more like the movie- Ready player one! In this movie, we see the gaming world mimics the outside world we call reality.
  9. 9. See the Diamonds As above within the Diamond So below
  10. 10. “Science says that heat is energy. I want you to think this over to see how impossible and how illogical this conclusion is (…) Heat is the sex mate of cold. Heat cannot express energy through motion unless it is surrounded by cold. Heat is as dead as a dead storage battery unless, and until, it has its cold mate to interchange with. When you breathe in you create heat. When you breathe out you create cold. YOU provided the energy to create these conditions. Exactly the same thing can be claimed for cold, for cold cannot express energy unless, and until, it is near heat, yet science does not claim that cold is energy. (…) Heat expresses energy by expanding - but cold expresses an equal energy by contracting.” - Walter and Lao Russell Masculine and Feminine In one!
  11. 11. todo: concave lensing, convex lensing, mirroring / reflection, refraction, dispersion, optical resistence, coherence & resonance, etc.) “This curved universe consists of lenses and mirrors of light which reflect, bend, curve, concentrate and decentrate light into its countless forms. Any action anywhere is repeated everywhere by and through countless mirror planes of wave fields and the lenses of space.” - Walter and Lao Russell Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.- Hebrews 11:3 Psalm 33:6- By the word of the LORD the heavens were made, and all the stars by the breath of His mouth. Then the LORD God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.- Gen 2:7 Arrival Heaven Earth 1 Cor 3:20-23 So let no one boast in men [about their wisdom, or of having this or that one as a leader]. For all things are yours, whether Paul or Apollos or Cephas or the world or life or death or the present or the future- all are yours. And you are of Christ, and Christ is of God.
  12. 12. Heaven and Hell co-exist in you! Two worlds are in conflict overlayed upon and within each other. Pain is through lack of understanding, and the lack of correction of the Mind and Heart! Therefore, get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you.- James 1:21 "The lamp of the body is the mind's eye. If therefore your eye is good, your whole body will be full of light."- Matt 6:22 Butter and honey shall he eat, that he may know to refuse the evil, and choose the good.- Isaiah 7:15 You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons; you cannot partake of the Lord’s table and of the table of demons.- 1 Cor 10:21 I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:- Deut 30:19 There are Copies of worlds, different by degrees of frequencies within you. You are a whole world witnessing itself! If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body.- 1 Cor 15:44 If there is a Natural Earth, there is also a Spirit Earth. All comes from Spirit!
  13. 13. It's all about Mind and Consciousness Imagination! Man means: mind, and mind means: Light! YOU! This is a Matrix The Simulation/School of Mind! All about truth!
  14. 14. There are infinite worlds and States good and bad you can occupy by focusing your imagination upon your ideal world and state. You can choose!!! What is going on here, is very supernatural and mystical. Now let me say, No one is perfect and I have no prejudices towards anyone here. I try and judge correctlywith compassion, acceptance, and understanding that the mind and world are complete with all their differentvariants and expressions both visible and invisible. Love is the truth, and I've learnt so much through comparisons and mistakes myself. Many have no idea of the potential and possibilities within them. Many don't even use their own minds, many think theydo but they do not. And many just accept the presentation given to them by the external world or from another without question or redirection of their own mind for a better outcome. Many are impulsive and curious from the Cardinal mind, willing to follow anydrama or narrative that everyone is attuned to, withoutthinking about the consequences due to relying upon alien entities and influences in this Host Body System. Real knowledge is not worth learning to the normie, only things of this world are important to them, which is the very thing keeping them dead and enslaved. Theywon't face death and yet, they will use it as an excuse not to live a full life.The presentation of the world has them by the balls. Yet, death is the illusion hidden from everyone, why? Everyone who doesn't get understanding is possiblyreset back into their old timelines to live, die and repeat again and again doing the same thing. When one is finished in the Never-ending stories as a man, then theystart to separate themselves from Limbo in sheol. There are all these worlds and new states that awaitus as a Creator, yet many still keep repeating the same patterns. Yes, this is a thing. In the Bible, God says He has to intervene and put them in complete new bodies because theydon't like change!After completion playing all the parts in the womb aka Matrix, something mystical will happen to the person to prepare them for the awakening to move on as a Spirit being in truth. For His name sake, He does this. He won't allow the chains of darkness to hold His Son down for too long. You have lived many, many times on the merry-go-round. God is in control, and you've been around for a very long time, but the minds of the normies are not ready for the truth, etc. We all have an appointed time for the Lord's day. When it’s the end of the play, standby!!! 88
  15. 15. I've not finished adding to these slides yet, But I thought I would post this tonight. There seems to be an urgency for me to post these slides at the moment. There is a shift coming. There is a lot to add to the secret of secrets. So I thought I would just post now, as I know any bit of information can give great revelation and turn everything around. Keep going over all my slides. I wish you all the best, Love from I AM Kenneth Andre of Spirit. Peace and love be upon you.
  16. 16. I AM Kenneth Andre - Mystic Ninja. The Ninja's main role was to give Knowledge that would bring peace and freedom to man; To stop the war and help man survive from himself! Hence, I'm back again during this age to reveal the mysteries sent by God. This is my last time in this world, I'm separated from it and leaving soon. I Am the ancient of Days!

