Get Here : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=B092TQ6NGC Learn how easy it is to make natural handmade shampoo bars. This innovative book includes 25+ recipes for shampoo bars, hair rinses, and hair masques. Contains more than 50 color photos, step-by-step instructions, and a chapter on natural additives. You get fragrance and essential oils information, and the creative labeling and packaging ideas chapter includes several photos. There is lots of information for both melt and pour and rebatch/hand-milled soap bases and how to craft fine bases into wonderful shampoo bars for all hair types. Written and photographed by the author of "ReadThe Joy of Melt and Pour Soap Crafting."Read********"ReadLisa FULLBOOK 8217Reads ebook is filled with information about creating Shampoo Bars. These bars are used instead of regular liquid shampoo that is often filled with unnatural chemicals that are not good for you or the environment. Shampoo Bars are easy to make, require minimal packaging, easy to transport, can be scented or unscented and can be made for your hair type."Read ~ Cecile Pryor, TheShoppingDuck FULLBOOK "ReadThe book goes step-by-step with everything a beginning shampoo bar crafter needs to know. There are material lists, guidelines, and helpful hints. And did I mention the oodles of recipes?? I was actually astounded by the amount of recipes in this book. The book is not expensive, so I didn't really expect many recipes to be included. But, boy, was I wrong!! I don't think I would ever need another book with shampoo bar recipes. This one has more than I would probably ever make!"Read ~ Melanie East, www.BearRabbitBear FULLBOOK "ReadHow to Make Handmade Shampoo Bars begins by explaining the many benefits of making your own natural shampoo bars. Not only do you not have to worry about spilling shampoo bars, they also use less packaging, are perfect for travel and camping, easy to use, and they can be completely customized with your favorite scents or hair care needs. Additionally, homemade shampoo bars are economical and eco-friendly, dog safe and they can also be used on your face and body cutting out the need for additional products. What's more, as many commercial soaps contain tallow - referred to as sodium tallowate in the ingredient list - which is render cow or pig fat, this book will allow you to create your own animal friendly products if you choose to live a vegan lifestyle."Read ~ Rebecca D. Dillon, SoapDelicatessen FULLBOOK