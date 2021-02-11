Lsfg waveform parameteres_for_clinical_use_rev.2.00

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LSFG波形パラメータ: 臨床応用について ソフトケア有限会社 岡本 兼児 Rev.1.00
眼血流は目の疾患のみが ターゲット？ 眼底は全身の循環器系の“窓”
田村明子, et al, 日本眼科学会雑誌, 117, no.2, 110-116，2013. 乳頭のMBRは年齢と負の相関がある。 平均血流値は加齢に伴い減少し、加齢に伴う循環状態を表現しています。 はじめに 乳頭平均血流値は個人差がありバリ...
末梢の乳頭組織平均血流値は年齢に依存しない 栄養消費の現場である末梢は、血流量が安定供給されている 加齢に伴う末梢領域への血流供給ついて 健常者では実効的に個体の状態に合わせ、心拍数、血圧などを調整しながら末梢に 安定して栄養を供給している。 ...
末梢の乳頭組織波形パラメータは 年齢に依存する →加齢に伴う体循環の変化を捉えている 波形の検討により、循環システムの状態評価が行える （動脈硬化、抵抗性など） 加齢に伴う末梢領域への血流供給ついて 波形パラメータ
LSFGならできる！ 血流の質を数値化する眼底血流検査 脳梗塞 心筋梗塞 血流＝全身を支えるインフラ 栄養素の供給 老廃物の回収 動脈硬化の進展 インフラにダメージ • 生活習慣病 • 運動不足 • 高血圧 • 喫煙 etc. 流れ方はひとそれ...
40 45 50 55 60 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Blow out time Age (years) BOT vs Age r=0.85, P< 0.0001 Tomoaki Shiba, Mao Takahashi...
HbA1Cとの相関 Chieko Shiba, Tomoaki Shiba, Mao Takahashi, Tadashi Matsumoto and Yuichi Hori Relationship between glycosylated ...
健常者日内変動 乳頭血流はオートレギュレーションの支配下であっても日内変動しています。 波形パラメータは血流の変化を精度よく捉えます。 夜は副交感神経が有意になり、 抵抗性が下がります。 乳頭血流も日内変動しますが、 バリエーションはBOSに比...
LSFG Waveform Parameters MBR Time Peak Skew Max Min BOS BOT FAI Length of A Heartbeat To Peak ATI Average RI Rising Rate F...
波形パラメータはいろいろあるけれど 健常な血流の質を評価するためには • 定常流である拡張期の血流（Min) • 血流の振れ幅成分(≃BS or Max-Min) • 抵抗性(BOT,BOS,RI or BOM(=BS/MBR)) が注目です。...
LSFG波形パラメータの臨床応用 症例報告された波形パラメータに関する論文リストを所有しております。 必要とされる方はソフトケアまでお尋ねください。 Email: softcare@softcare-ltd.co.jp 観測した領域の血流の勢い...
足病領域における応用 By courtesy of Dr.Yokoi 虚血肢の血流分布の可視化 ⇒切断高位の検討 閉塞性動脈硬化症患者に対する バイパス術前後の血流評価 ⇒血流動態の評価 Kikuchi et al. (2018) Vascul...
BS(Beat Strength） • 拍動の強度を表す心拍強度（BS: Beat Strength) を計算 • 心臓（ポンプ）から拍出される力を源に、観測した場所での血流の残存した勢いを表して いると考えられます。 → BSは血流の振れ幅に...
生体間腎移植における応用 Muramatsu, et al. (2018) The Efficacy of Laser Speckle Flowgraphy Device for Intraoperative Evaluation of Ren...
CRVO硝子体注射後の予後予測 長崎大学眼科様の場合 網膜血流の抵抗性数値TCR(=BS/(MV-MT))を用いて 17 2019/12 第58回 網膜硝子体学会の教育講演で詳細なご発表があるようです。
CRVO症例 視力予後：CRTの推移に関して 鈴間 潔, 網膜血管障害の新しい理解, 日本眼科学会雑誌, 119(3), 216-227, 2015. CRTの経過は視力予後を あまり反映していない 18
血流による 予後予測 MV-MTの使用例 全体の４６．４％ 反応がない、または予後不良 鈴間 潔, 網膜血管障害の新しい理解, 日本眼科学会雑誌, 119(3), 216-227, 2015. 血流が良いグループは 予後が良好！ 患眼(MV-M...
CRVO用の解析レポート 20 出力するパラメータを厳選し、 左右眼で比較します。 VCについては、設定した閾値 を下回る場合には、色分けして表 示します。（初期値：0.28） MV-MTのCorrected値のグラフに ついては、50%を下回...
VC (Vascular Cloud) : 赤雲 Spatial Frequency Analysis 乳頭周囲の血流マップを 抽出する Vasculaｒ cloud Non- Vasculaｒ cloud f output 茶色面積部分を 数...
VCのカットオフ値について 第68回日本臨床眼科学会（2014年） 長崎大学 松本先生の発表（学会抄録より抜粋）
BS関連学会発表 眼科① 201８/12 第57回 日本網膜硝子体学会 201８/04 第１２２回 日本眼科学会 BS-ONHは、BOM(ONH) として読み替え下さい
BS関連学会発表 眼科② 2019/04 第１２３回 日本眼科学会 2019/07 第36回日本眼循環学会
BS関連学会発表 眼科③ 2019/10 第73回日本臨床眼科学会 2019/12 第58回 網膜硝子体学会
BS関連学会発表 眼科④ 2019/12 第58回 網膜硝子体学会
BS関連学会発表 腎移植 2018 American Transplant Congress https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/the-efficacy-of-laser-speckle-flow...
BS関連学会発表 心臓外科 2019/11 第72 回日本胸部外科学会定期学術集会
末梢の平均血流は、体全体の循環システムを最適にコントロールした結果、末梢血管に供給 している血流量を表しています。実際の末梢の領域での血流の質の状況は波形パラメータを 用いると、治水状況が把握できると考えています。 まとめ • 血流量だけでなく...
OMAKE
自験例： 同一人（４３歳男性）の８年間の血流の変化 視神経乳頭血流MAの経年変化 時間 血流値MBR [au] 0 10 20 30 40 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 ― 健常人平均値 ・ 被...
波形（BOT)の変化(８年間) 乳頭のBOTはアテローム性の 動脈硬化を表すと考えられて いる。 年齢と負の相関があります。 視神経乳頭血流波形BOTの経年変化 時間 BOT [arb.unit] 40 45 50 55 60 2008 200...
血管抵抗(乳頭BOS)の変化(８年間) 視神経乳頭血流波形BOSの経年変化 時間 BOS [arb.unit] 70 75 80 85 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 乳頭のBOSは血管抵抗を表 ...
【抵抗性を表す血流パラメータ】 細動脈 毛細血管網 細静脈 細動脈 毛細血管網 細静脈 BOS：抹消側の血流の吹き抜けを表す抵抗性パラメータ BOT：動脈血管の拡張性（スティフネス）を表す抵抗性パラメータ 風船のように膨らむ 長く流れを維持する
ジョギング後の抵抗低下の持続性について ジョギング後、眼底血流波形パラメータを観察し抵抗性の持続性を検討しました。 30分間ジョギング ジョギング後は運動もせず事務作業 心拍数血圧などの結果 ジョギング後、心拍数、血圧などは ２時間程度で復帰
【結果】 心拍数、血圧は運動後2時間後、運動前の状態に復帰した。 網膜全血流量は運動後増加し、その後２時間ほどで減少した。血圧と同様の動きでした。 一方で、抵抗性を表す網膜血管BOS.V.T,、網膜組織血流BOS.Tは運動後４時間抵抗性減少を ...
閲覧いただき、ありがとうございました。 ジョギングコース風景 皆様も健康寿命延伸のために運動しましょう！ This photo is taken by T.Yoshiura.
