Successfully reported this slideshow.
Git & GitHub https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/vsts/git/gitquickstart?tabs=visual-studio Visual Studio
Blog articles http://blogs.msdn.mi crosoft.com/kenaka mu/category/git
DEMO
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Visual Studio 2017 and Git support

5 views

Published on

Tokyo .NET Developer meetup

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Visual Studio 2017 and Git support

  1. 1. Git & GitHub https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/vsts/git/gitquickstart?tabs=visual-studio Visual Studio
  2. 2. Blog articles http://blogs.msdn.mi crosoft.com/kenaka mu/category/git
  3. 3. DEMO
  4. 4. Thank you

×