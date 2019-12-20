Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OSCのご紹介 #ssmjp 2019/12 年忘れLT大会
このスライド • 何となくOSCで長年やっているスタッフが、個人的にこれまで を振り返ってOSCを紹介するものであり、運営等の公式見解等 ではありません • ご存知なかった皆様に、このようなイベントがあるということ を覚えていただければ幸いです
自己紹介 • 氏名 木下 兼一 • 所属：日本仮想化技術株式会社 • 主に会場での何でも屋かと・・・・ • 何となく最初のOSCからスタッフやってます
OSCとは？ • 正式名称：オープンソースカンファレンス(Open Source Conference) • 2004年から開催 • 現在、東京の春・秋2回とEnterpriseその他各地域を含めて月一 程度で開催 • 最近は開発者向けにODC...
特徴 一言でいうと「オープンソースの文化祭」 • オープンソースに関するセミナーや、コミュニティや企業での オープンソース活用・取り組みに関する展示がメイン ※雰囲気についてはSoftware Designの「オープンソース放浪 記」を読んでみ...
参加人数 • 東京は2日間で1000名前後 • 他は北海道・京都で700~800名程度、名古屋で600名程度 • 他地域は大体100〜400名くらいの規模で開催
開催目的は同じでも • 開催地域により独自の目玉があったりで地域色豊かです。 例 - 東京：プラレール計算回路 - 京都：レトロPC展示 プラレール計算回路 （筆者撮影） レトロPC展示 （筆者撮影）
アンカンファレンスとは セミナーや展示等を行うには規模が小さい場合や、以前開催した ことがない地域等で行う形態 • 大体有料（2000円~3000円） • 40〜50名くらいが入る会場を確保 • 飲食物等を持ち込んでLTを聞きながら食べたり飲ん...
オープンソースと謳っているが • 参加者のためになりそうなことであればオープンソース関係な くても開催してたりします。※事務局と要相談 - エンジニア向けキャリアセミナー - 婚活セミナー等 • またイベント内イベントも開催してます 例として ...
今後の予定について • OSC 2020 Osaka : 2020年 1月24日 (金)・1月25日（土） 大阪産業創造館 • OSC 2020 Tokyo Spring : 2020年 2月21日（金）・2月22日（土） 駒澤大学 • OSC...
有難うございました。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20191220 ssmjp LT OSCのご紹介

30 views

Published on

2019 ssmjp 12 LTでのOSCのご紹介スライド

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20191220 ssmjp LT OSCのご紹介

  1. 1. OSCのご紹介 #ssmjp 2019/12 年忘れLT大会
  2. 2. このスライド • 何となくOSCで長年やっているスタッフが、個人的にこれまで を振り返ってOSCを紹介するものであり、運営等の公式見解等 ではありません • ご存知なかった皆様に、このようなイベントがあるということ を覚えていただければ幸いです
  3. 3. 自己紹介 • 氏名 木下 兼一 • 所属：日本仮想化技術株式会社 • 主に会場での何でも屋かと・・・・ • 何となく最初のOSCからスタッフやってます
  4. 4. OSCとは？ • 正式名称：オープンソースカンファレンス(Open Source Conference) • 2004年から開催 • 現在、東京の春・秋2回とEnterpriseその他各地域を含めて月一 程度で開催 • 最近は開発者向けにODC(Open Developers conference)という 名称のイベントを8月に開催 • 運営は株式会社びぎねっと、OSPNで運営 • 詳しくはこちら - http://www.ospn.jp
  5. 5. 特徴 一言でいうと「オープンソースの文化祭」 • オープンソースに関するセミナーや、コミュニティや企業での オープンソース活用・取り組みに関する展示がメイン ※雰囲気についてはSoftware Designの「オープンソース放浪 記」を読んでみてください • 参加は無料（懇親会は有料） • 他に アンカンファレンスという開催形態もあり※後述
  6. 6. 参加人数 • 東京は2日間で1000名前後 • 他は北海道・京都で700~800名程度、名古屋で600名程度 • 他地域は大体100〜400名くらいの規模で開催
  7. 7. 開催目的は同じでも • 開催地域により独自の目玉があったりで地域色豊かです。 例 - 東京：プラレール計算回路 - 京都：レトロPC展示 プラレール計算回路 （筆者撮影） レトロPC展示 （筆者撮影）
  8. 8. アンカンファレンスとは セミナーや展示等を行うには規模が小さい場合や、以前開催した ことがない地域等で行う形態 • 大体有料（2000円~3000円） • 40〜50名くらいが入る会場を確保 • 飲食物等を持ち込んでLTを聞きながら食べたり飲んだりといっ た雰囲気のイベントです
  9. 9. オープンソースと謳っているが • 参加者のためになりそうなことであればオープンソース関係な くても開催してたりします。※事務局と要相談 - エンジニア向けキャリアセミナー - 婚活セミナー等 • またイベント内イベントも開催してます 例として - インストールマニアックス - オープンソースゆるキャラグランプリ - 各種コミュニティ団体の独自企画やハンズオン • 最近は、海外のオープンソース団体との連携も始めています
  10. 10. 今後の予定について • OSC 2020 Osaka : 2020年 1月24日 (金)・1月25日（土） 大阪産業創造館 • OSC 2020 Tokyo Spring : 2020年 2月21日（金）・2月22日（土） 駒澤大学 • OSC 2020 Hamanako： 2020年 4月11日（土）会場調整中 • OSC 2020 Nagoya： 2020年 5月16日（土）名古屋市中小企業振興会館 • OSC 2020 Hokkaido： 2020年 6月27日（土）ACU札幌 ※今後も予定が決まり次第、追加予定 詳しくは http://www.ospn.jpでご確認ください
  11. 11. 有難うございました。

×