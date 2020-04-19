Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Childhood Obesity, How Can Parents Help? K ENIA C H AV EZ
What Is Childhood Obesity? "Overweight and obesity are defined as ''abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a...
Issue ❑ It has become evident that childhood obesity is increasing in the United States. As the number on the scale increa...
"Addressing childhood obesity is absolutely like playing wack-a-mole.There are so many pieces to this, so many factors tha...
The U.S Department of Agriculture work together with schools in providing nutritious meals to children where school maybe ...
Why Has Childhood Obesity Increased? ❖Some reasonsas to why childhoodobesity is increasingis : ▪ Children are eating high-...
At High Risk Children ❖Children from a low socioeconomic families ❖ Black and Hispanic youth ❖ Children that come from a o...
What Actions Can Parents Take? Buy healthierfood options- More Veggies,less junk food Explore different vegetables and fru...
Improving Children's Diet ❑Reduces the risk of children developing diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseas...
References Childhood overweight and obesity. (2017, October 13). Retrieved from https://www.who.int/dietphysicalactivity/c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Childhood obesity pp

18 views

Published on

Food of Politics

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Childhood obesity pp

  1. 1. Childhood Obesity, How Can Parents Help? K ENIA C H AV EZ
  2. 2. What Is Childhood Obesity? "Overweight and obesity are defined as ''abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health''. (WHO,2017)
  3. 3. Issue ❑ It has become evident that childhood obesity is increasing in the United States. As the number on the scale increases the risk of children suffering from other underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol which can lead to cardiovascular diseases. ❑ Parents should take action in helping their children in making healthier food choices. If children become exposed to healthier eating habits, and healthier alternatives they are more likely to indulge in healthier foods than to eat junk food. ❑Although there are many factors that can contribute to a child's unhealthy diet, there are a wide range of alternatives that are affordable and easy to help children live a healthier lifestyle. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY. This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY.
  4. 4. "Addressing childhood obesity is absolutely like playing wack-a-mole.There are so many pieces to this, so many factors that are cultural,environmental, political,and systemic."(Huffpost,2019)
  5. 5. The U.S Department of Agriculture work together with schools in providing nutritious meals to children where school maybe the only place where they can have a variety of different healthy foods at a low cost or no cost.( USDA,2019) " The US is expected to have 17 million obese children by 2030, the largest number after China and India."( CNN,2019)
  6. 6. Why Has Childhood Obesity Increased? ❖Some reasonsas to why childhoodobesity is increasingis : ▪ Children are eating high-calorie foods ▪ Not getting enough physical activity ▪ Influenced by advertisements ▪ Influenced by family or friends ▪ If child is getting bullied ▪ Parents are too busy to prepare freshfood so invest in pre-made meals ▪ Unable to afford healthy food options ▪ Location– Some families live closerto a convenient store where freshfood options aren't served-easier access to unhealthy food options ▪ Food portions are bigger
  7. 7. At High Risk Children ❖Children from a low socioeconomic families ❖ Black and Hispanic youth ❖ Children that come from a overweight family ❖Children who live in a poor neighborhood where resources are limited ❖ Children whose parents don't set rules or motivate for change ❖ Children who have easy access to convenient stores ❖ Children who live in a stress environment ( At home, school) ❖ Children who have a medical condition
  8. 8. What Actions Can Parents Take? Buy healthierfood options- More Veggies,less junk food Explore different vegetables and fruitsand let children choose theirfavorite Less goingout and more at home prepped meals Set rules Join in outdoor activities Moderate food portions (CDC,2020)
  9. 9. Improving Children's Diet ❑Reduces the risk of children developing diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases in the future ❑Parents would help children not feel left out when it comes to physical activity at school ❑Parents would help child develop a healthy relationship with food ❑Parents would help get their children get involved in healthy activities ❑Parents would help their child make healthier decisions and be able to explore variety of different, healthy foods
  10. 10. References Childhood overweight and obesity. (2017, October 13). Retrieved from https://www.who.int/dietphysicalactivity/childhood/en/ Hunt, K. (2019, October 3). The world will have more than 250 million obese kids by 2030, a new report warns. Retrieved from https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/03/health/childhood- obesity-intl-scli/index.html Klass, P. (2019, August 26). Helping Children Learn to Eat Well. Retrieved from https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/26/well/family/helping-children-learn-to-eat-well.html Millard, E. (2019, September 13). This Is Why The U.S. Is Failing To Tackle Childhood Obesity. Retrieved from https://www.huffpost.com/entry/america-childhood-obesity- failing_n_5d7a8b6ce4b0e4c1226ea231 More than half of U.S. kids will be obese by the time they're 35, study predicts. (2017, November 30). Retrieved from https://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-childhood- obesity-future-20171130-story.html National School Lunch Program (NSLP) Fact Sheet. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.fns.usda.gov/nslp/nslp-fact-sheet Tips for Parents–Ideas to Help Children Maintain a Healthy Weight. (2020, February 4). Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/children/index.html 5 Ways Parents Can Ensure Kids Eat Well in 2020 and Beyond. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://health.usnews.com/wellness/for-parents/articles/food-for-kids-heres-how-parents-can-ensure- children-eat-well

×