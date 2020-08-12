Successfully reported this slideshow.
Find a Database _________ A step-by-step guide DARRELL W. KRUEGER LIBRARY
From the library home page http://www.winona.edu/library/ select the Database tab. STEP 1
Select a database by subject or by title.STEP 2 Find by database title A to Z database title list Databases by Subject
Read the database descriptions and select the best database.STEP 3 Database description Note: Academic Search Premier is a...
For research assistance email the library at: ask@winona.libanswers.com DARRELL W. KRUEGER LIBRARY
