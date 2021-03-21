Successfully reported this slideshow.
Link-Link MATERI Training Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) RUMAH SAKIT
DESKRIPSI TRAINING (Durasi: 2 hari) • Management Information System (MIS) atau Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) dalam suat...
Deskripsi … • Sistem informasi tersebut dibangun dengan kombinasi dari user/orang, teknologi, media, prosedur, dan juga pe...
• Terdapat berbagai bagian penting yang terkandung dalam sistem informasi manajemen yang perlu diketahui oleh pembangun si...
• Hal ini mengingat, dengan dipahami dan diimplementasikannya Sistem Informasi tersebut secara baik akan dapat menjadi sal...
• Guna mengatasi hambatan–hambatan dalam pelayanan pelanggan/pasien, keberadaan “Sistem Informasi Manajemen” sangat dibutu...
Agar peserta dapat memahami secara komprehensif materi yang diberikan, maka digunakan beberapa aspek metodologi pembelajar...
MATERI Training
Link-Link MATERI TRAINING Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) RUMAH SAKIT
Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM): Pengertian, Fungsi, Tujuan & Manfaat Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net...
Sistem Informasi Manajemen RUMAH SAKIT Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/overvi ewsistem-info...
Sistem Informasi Registrasi Pasien Sistem Informasi Registrasi Pasien Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/...
Sistem Informasi Kasir & Tagihan Sistem Informasi Kasir & Tagihan Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenK...
Sistem Informasi Apotik/Instalasi Farmasi Sistem Informasi Apotik/Instalasi Farmasi Link MATERI … click di … https://www.s...
Sistem Informasi Laboratorium di RS Sistem Informasi Laboratorium di RS Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.ne...
Sistem Informasi Radiologi di RS Sistem Informasi Radiologi di RS Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenK...
Sistem Informasi Instalasi Gawat Darurat (IGD Sistem Informasi Instalasi Gawat Darurat (IGD) Link MATERI … click di … http...
Sistem Informasi Rekam Medis Sistem Informasi Rekam Medis Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/s...
Sistem Informasi Rawat Jalan Sistem Informasi Rawat Jalan Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/s...
Sistem Informasi Rawat Inap Sistem Informasi Rawat Inap Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sis...
Sistem Informasi Asuh Keperawatan Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-asuh-ke...
Sistem Informasi Akuntasi & Laporan Keuangan Sistem Informasi Akuntasi & Laporan Keuangan Link MATERI … click di … https:/...
Sistem Informasi Logistik, BHP, Obat, dll Sistem Informasi Logistik, BHP, Obat, dll Link MATERI … click di … https://www.s...
Sistem Informasi Gudang Sistem Informasi Gudang Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -inf...
Sistem Informasi Kamar Operasi & Bedah Sistem Informasi Kamar Operasi & Bedah Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slidesh...
MATERI LENGKAP (DETAIL) nya: • Untuk LENGKAPnya penjelasan semua MATERI … Ikuti TRAINING yang kami selenggarakan.
e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com
Link-Link MATERI Training "SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN & SIM Rumah Sakit (SIMRS)"

Narasumber: Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP
HP. 0812 2353 284 WA. 0877 5871 1905
e-mail : kanaidi63@gmail.com
-----------------------------------------

Link-Link MATERI Training "SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN & SIM Rumah Sakit (SIMRS)"

  1. 1. Link-Link MATERI Training Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) RUMAH SAKIT
  2. 2. DESKRIPSI TRAINING (Durasi: 2 hari) • Management Information System (MIS) atau Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) dalam suatu organisasi atau perusahaan bertujuan untuk mengumpulkan, memproses, menyimpan hingga menganalisa informasi, dan kemudian disebarkan untuk tujuan yang spesifik. • SIM tersebut berbasis komputer yang menyediakan informasi bagi beberapa pengguna yang memiliki kebutuhan yang sama. • Informasi yang didapat dari SIM tersebut menjelaskan kepada manajemen organisasi/perusahaan tentang apa yang telah terjadi di masa lalu, apa yang sedang terjadi sekarang, dan apa yang mungkin terjadi di masa depan.
  3. 3. Deskripsi … • Sistem informasi tersebut dibangun dengan kombinasi dari user/orang, teknologi, media, prosedur, dan juga pengendalian, yang memiliki tujuan tertentu. • Tujuannya adalah untuk mendapatkan jalur komunikasi, memproses tipe transaksi, dan memberi sinyal kepada manajemen terhadap kejadian di internal suatu organisasi/ perusahaan.
  4. 4. • Terdapat berbagai bagian penting yang terkandung dalam sistem informasi manajemen yang perlu diketahui oleh pembangun sistem dan manajemen organisasi/perusahaan. • Pada prinsipnya, konsep Sistem Informasi Manajemen akan mencakup berbagai disiplin ilmu yang terkait. Sehubungan dengan itu, maka ini perlu dipahami dengan baik dan membutuhkan partisifasi segenap insan yang ada di dalam organisasi/perusahaan. Deskripsi …
  5. 5. • Hal ini mengingat, dengan dipahami dan diimplementasikannya Sistem Informasi tersebut secara baik akan dapat menjadi salah satu upaya untuk meningkatkan produktivitas dan menurunkan biaya organisasi/perusahaan. • Melalui sistem kerja yang terkoordinir dan sistematis, maka dapat meningkatkan kualitas sumber daya manusia organisasi/perusahaan. • Terlebih lagi di era globalisai saat ini, mengharuskan organisasi/perusahaan untuk meningkatkan daya saing dengan memberikan pelayanan yang sebaik- baiknya kepada pelanggan ataupun pasien dan penyajian laporan yang akurat bagi manajemen untuk pengambil keputusan. Deskripsi …
  6. 6. • Guna mengatasi hambatan–hambatan dalam pelayanan pelanggan/pasien, keberadaan “Sistem Informasi Manajemen” sangat dibutuhkan, sebagai salah satu strategik manajemen dalam meningkatkan mutu pelayanan dan memenangkan persaingan. • Kepastian data dan kecepatan serta keakuratan informasi yang diberikan akan menjadi sebuah penilaian tersendiri oleh pihak yang terlibat di dalamnya, agar terjadinya kepuasan oleh pihak yang berkepentingan. • Agar dapat memberikan pemahaman yang baik kepada para karyawan organisasi/perusahaan peserta pelatihan, maka keterkaitan antar unit organisasi dan kerumitan yang terdapat di dalam Sisitem Informasi Manajemen itu sendiri, kesemuanya itu akan dibahas secara komprehensif dalam kegiatan pelatihan ini. Deskripsi …
  7. 7. Agar peserta dapat memahami secara komprehensif materi yang diberikan, maka digunakan beberapa aspek metodologi pembelajaran, antara lain : • Penyajian/penyampaian materi di dalam kelas atau online, dengan dukungan multimedia & aplikasi tertentu, • Games & simulation / role-play, • Mendiskusikan dan mengevaluasi permasalahan dengan model case discussion. • Evaluasi pada akhir pelatihan mencakup kedalaman materi training, manfaat & efektifitas training, serta rekomendasi dari peserta. METODE PELATIHAN
  8. 8. MATERI Training
  9. 9. Link-Link MATERI TRAINING Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) RUMAH SAKIT
  10. 10. Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM): Pengertian, Fungsi, Tujuan & Manfaat Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-manajemen-sim-244840226
  11. 11. Sistem Informasi Manajemen RUMAH SAKIT Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/overvi ewsistem-informasi-manajemen-rumah-sakit
  12. 12. Sistem Informasi Registrasi Pasien Sistem Informasi Registrasi Pasien Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-registrasi-pasien-di-rumah-sakit- materi-training-sim-rumah-sakit
  13. 13. Sistem Informasi Kasir & Tagihan Sistem Informasi Kasir & Tagihan Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-kasir-tagihan-di-rumah-sakit-materi- training-sim-rumah-sakit
  14. 14. Sistem Informasi Apotik/Instalasi Farmasi Sistem Informasi Apotik/Instalasi Farmasi Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-apotik-instalasi-farmasi-materi- training-sim-rumah-sakit
  15. 15. Sistem Informasi Laboratorium di RS Sistem Informasi Laboratorium di RS Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-laboratorium-di-rumah-sakit- materi-training-sim-rumah-sakit
  16. 16. Sistem Informasi Radiologi di RS Sistem Informasi Radiologi di RS Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-radiologi-di-rumah-sakit-materi- training-sim-rumah-sakit
  17. 17. Sistem Informasi Instalasi Gawat Darurat (IGD Sistem Informasi Instalasi Gawat Darurat (IGD) Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-instalasi-gawat-darurat-igd-materi- training-sim-rumah-sakit
  18. 18. Sistem Informasi Rekam Medis Sistem Informasi Rekam Medis Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-rekam-medis-materi-training-sim- rumah-sakit
  19. 19. Sistem Informasi Rawat Jalan Sistem Informasi Rawat Jalan Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-rawat-jalan-materi-training-sim- rumah-sakit
  20. 20. Sistem Informasi Rawat Inap Sistem Informasi Rawat Inap Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-rawat-inap-materi-training-sim- rumah-sakit ‘
  21. 21. Sistem Informasi Asuh Keperawatan Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-asuh-keperawatan-materi-training- sim-rumah-sakit
  22. 22. Sistem Informasi Akuntasi & Laporan Keuangan Sistem Informasi Akuntasi & Laporan Keuangan Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-akuntansi-pelaporan-keuangan- materi-training-sim-rumah-sakit
  23. 23. Sistem Informasi Logistik, BHP, Obat, dll Sistem Informasi Logistik, BHP, Obat, dll Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasi-logistics-bhp-obat-alkes-dll-materi- training-sim-rumah-sakit
  24. 24. Sistem Informasi Gudang Sistem Informasi Gudang Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasigudang-di-rumah-sakit-materi- training-sim-rumah-sakit
  25. 25. Sistem Informasi Kamar Operasi & Bedah Sistem Informasi Kamar Operasi & Bedah Link MATERI … click di … https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/sistem -informasikamar-operasi-bedah-materi- training-sim-rumah-sakit
  26. 26. MATERI LENGKAP (DETAIL) nya: • Untuk LENGKAPnya penjelasan semua MATERI … Ikuti TRAINING yang kami selenggarakan.
  e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com atau kanaidi@yahoo.com
HP. 0812 2353 284 WA. 0877 5871 1905

