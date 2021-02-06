Successfully reported this slideshow.
Melia Eka L Melia Eka L
Jangan Lupa, bantu SUBSCRIBED, LIKE & Share Videonya
Ini akan lebih DAHSYAT dan MENGERIKAN lagi. Manusia hidup bersama-sama dengan robot-robot dan mesin-mesin Ai. Bagaimana PE...
Pada era Revolusi Industri 5.0 nanti, kita akan melihat adanya manusia-manusia CYBOR… yaitu manusia dengan tangan buatan,...
Semua ini tanpa keterpaksaan, malah sebagai modifikasi untuk meningkatkan PRODUKTIVITAS. Karena para Ilmuwan sudah mampu...
Kesemua ini akan kita saksikan dalam kehidupan kita sehari- hari nantinya. Yang paling mengerikan dari itu semua, jangan...
Awal REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 5.0 Ke depan ini, AI dan robotik akan sangat merajalela. Ini adalah AWAL bagi PERADABAN BARU manu...
Momen ini akan menjadikan terciptanya PERADABAN BARU dalam kehidupan manusia di muka bumi ini, dengan percepatan yang sang...
 Bisa jadi, konflik besar akan terjadi di muka bumi ini antara manusia dengan robot-robot & mesin-mesin canggih, dimana k...
 Pada tahap ini, manusia2 malas yang tidak berevolusi untuk menjadi lebih baik akan tersingkirkan ke dunia luar secara ot...
 Bentuk Smartphone juga sudah berevolusi menjadi where ever gadget yang bisa berada dimana-mana.  Misalkan juga Google.g...
 Standar kamera yang memiliki standard cognition akan dipasang dan berada di setiap titik kota. Semuanya terkoneksi denga...
 Sepertinya kejahatan akan berkurang secara drastis.  Teknologi 3D Printer akan mencapai puncaknya, dimana manusia akan ...
 Pada masa ini nanti bentuk fisik dari uang benar-benar punah. Dan kemungkinan teknologi BLOCKCHAIN dengan mata uang digi...
 Bahkan para Futuris dan Ekonom beranggapan bahwa mata uang yang nantinya bertahan di dunia ini hanyalah US$, Eurro, Yen ...
 Atas digitalisasi yang sebegitu masif dan sangat terbuka ini tentunya dunia akan memiliki kelemahan2 baru berikutnya.  ...
 Semua infrastruktur dan fasilitas akan digerakkan secara digital, sehingga akan terjadi perang intelektual.  Jangan her...
 Ketika dunia ini sudah dikuasai oleh jaringan Cyber dan AI, maka kemampuan berpikir kiritis, analitis dan kreatif akan s...
 Bisa jadi drajat manusia nanti hanya akan diukur dari seberapa tinggi SDM dan kemampuan Intelligency nya, serta seberapa...
 Pandangan mengenai ras, suku, maupun agama hanya akan dianggap sebagai pandangan primitif masa lalu saja. Karena semuany...
 Kehidupan kota akan otomatis berjalan 24 jam sehari tanpa berhenti, yang dari kejauhan terlihat sangat mirip dengan sebu...
 Sampai tahap ini kehidupan manusia akan berevolusi menjadi manusia jenis baru lagi.  Jika sekarang kita dikatagorikan s...
 Semakin banyak tahu dan pintar seseorang, akan membuatnya semakin susah untuk mendapatkan sebuah spontanitas.karena semu...
 Ketika daya spontanitas itu menjadi semakin kecil, maka akan semakin sulit juga orang tersebut menikmati sebuah kebahagi...
 Manusia berevolusi supaya menjadi semakin efisien. Evolusi itu membuat manusia menjadi semakin mirip dengan sebuah robot...
 Robot terpintarpun di masa depan sulit dan tidak akan bisa memahami rasa cinta & kasih sayang tersebut, karena dapat mer...
 Ironisnya lagi … bisa jadi… nanti manusia akan menciptakan sebuah Robot yang di dalamnya diprogram untuk “wajib mencinta...
Peradaban SOCIETY 5.0 ini saja sudah sangat menakjubkan…. Padahal Peradaban Manusia sesungguhnya tidak berhenti sampai di...
Yang JAUH LEBIH DAHSYAT & MENCENGANGKAN lagi AKAN KITA BAHAS PADA KESEMPATAN lainnya …. ALTERNATIVE Energy Reaktor Nuklir ...
Bagaimana menurut Anda? (Ken Kanaidi) Disarikan dari : Berbagai sumber
www.slideshare.net/kenkanaidi
www.ken-spektakuler.blogspot.com
e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com
Bagaimana Menyikapi "Peradaban BARU Manusia (SOCIETY 5.0) di Era Revolusi Industri 5.0 nanti?"
Bagaimana Menyikapi "Peradaban BARU Manusia (SOCIETY 5.0) di Era Revolusi Industri 5.0 nanti?"

Narasumber: Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP
HP. 0812 2353 284 WA. 0877 5871 1905
e-mail : kanaidi63@gmail.com
-----------------------------------------

Published in: Education
Bagaimana Menyikapi "Peradaban BARU Manusia (SOCIETY 5.0) di Era Revolusi Industri 5.0 nanti?"

  www.slideshare.net/kenkanaidi (Narasumber)
www.ken-spektakuler.blogspot.com
e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com

