Apa itu Revolusi Industri 4.0 & Peradaban Manusia (SOCIETY 4.0)?

Bagaimana?
Bagaimana?
Saat ini kita di Indonesia dan beberapa negara di belahan dunia sedang menghadapi Revolusi Industri 4.0. Menghadapi Revo...
Terdapat 5 sektor industri yang diprioritaskan dalam penerapan Revolusi Industri 4.0 di Indonesia, yaitu: INTRODUCTION
Industry 1.0 (mulai 1784) Industry 2.0 (mulai 1870) Industry 3.0 (mulai 1969) Industry 4.0 (diperkenalkan 2011) Penggunaan...
Industri 3.0 (mulai 1969) Revolusi Industri 3.0 ini diawali dengan ditemukannya PLC (Programmable Logic Controller).  Se...
Industri 3.0 (mulai 1969) Revolusi Industri 3.0 ini ditandai dengan ditemukannya komputer, yang semakin populer sejak tah...
Industri 3.0 (mulai 1969) Dengan ditemukannya komputer dan otomatisasi mesin, berubah pula lah peradaban hidup manusia pa...
Pada Era SOCIETY 4.0, atau Era “Teknologi dan Informasi”, manusia sudah mulai mengenal internet serta berbagai penerapann...
Tanpa mengunggu waktu yang lama lahir la yang dicanangkan sejak tahun 2011. Pada Society 4.0 memungkinkan kita untuk men...
Pada awalnya, mulai digunakan la mesin- mesin operator, dilanjutkan dengan mesin- mesin fully automatic Sehingga sangat ...
Misalnya: e-Parkir, Google “Self-Driving Car” dll Industri 4.0
Industri 4.0 (sejak 2011) Revolusi INDUSTRI 4.0 ini terjadi secara dahsyat berkat ditemukannya internet, yang akhirnya me...
Industri 4.0 (sejak 2011) Dengan “Internet of Things” ini, maka semua teknologi yang ada terjalin menjadi satu.  Yang ak...
Industri 4.0 (sejak 2011) Era dimana kehidupan kita sudah dikuasai oleh kombinasi dari semua Revolusi Industri sejak dari...
 .. ROBOTIC ERA
Faktanya Peningkatan jumlah Robot Pekerja 114% (Thn 2012-2017)  = • Jumlah Robot Pekerja 100% • (Thn 2018-2021)  =
 .. Robot-robot akan menggantikan pekerjaan otot manusia Komputer menggantikan fungsi otak kiri manusia Industri 4.0
Yang Jelas  .. PHYSICAL (menggunakan Otot) REPETITIVE (pekerjaan yg sifatnya berulang) CALCULATION (perhitungan Pasti) su...
2. COLLABORATION 1. CRITICAL THINKING 3. COMMUNICATION 4. CREATIVITY https://youtu.be/jZoHDo6MEAo Pekerjaan yang TIDAK dia...
Yaitu kemampuan berpikir kritis & analitis, serta problem solving. Ini membutuhkan suatu inisiatif tinggi yang hanya bis...
Yaitu kemampuan untuk beradaptasi dan bekerja sama saling sinergi bersama untuk suatu kepentingan, termasuk Management Pe...
Yaitu skill berkomunikasi bisnis yang mampu mengedepankan rasa emosional dan empathi. Merupakan sesuatu yg tidak mudah d...
Yaitu daya cipta kreasi manusia dan imajinasi, ini la yang bisa membuat manusia unik dan berbeda. Misalnya : Pekerjaan I...
 .. Manusia akan hidup berdampingan dengan robot-robot
Manusia bekerja bersama robot, bahkan akan diawasi oleh robot- robot Mengenaskan ….
dengan mesin-mesin super canggihnya (dalam Revolusi Industri 4.0 ini dan Revolusi Industri 5.0 berikutnya nanti) Mulai Dit...
Andreas Kaplen dan Mc. Henlien mendefinisikan AI (Kecerdasan Buatan) sebagai “kemampuan system untuk menafsirkan data ekst...
Dalam REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 4.0 Coba bayangkan bahwa bagaimana nanti pada saat AI sudah semakin sempurna, dimana Inteligensi ...
Ketika AI mencapai tahap tertentu, manusia hanya perlu memasukkan data lengkap mengenai ilmu pengetahuan yang ada dalam k...
Begitu juga dengan semua ilmu pengetahuan yang telah ditemukan, seperti rumus matematik, fisika, kimia maupun biologi. M...
Otak manusia hanya mampu berkonsentrasi pada beberapa task saja. Setelah itu mereka perlu melakukan riset secara fisik d...
A BREAKTROUGH Sementara itu, sebuah komputer Super AI akan memperoses data dengan sedemikian cepat, dan mampu memproses d...
Salah satu contoh yang paling mudah kita pahami seperti yang ditampilkan oleh film2 Holywood, seperti Avengers EndGame (y...
FOREVER YOUNG Jika kanker dan HIV virus hanya lah sebagai permulaan, bagaimana Super AI nanti menemukan regenerasi sel tu...
• Ini lah kemungkinan skenario yang mungkin akan terjadi nanti, setelah Cloud, Big Data, Robotik dan AI merajalela…. • Big...
THEY’RE WATCHING YOU Tahukah kita bahwa semua data pribadi kita yang sudah pernah masuk ke online itu sifatnya PERMANEN!....
YOUR LIFE HISTORY Ketika sebuah AI mesin learning berkombinasi dengan Big Data, setiap orang akan punya history-nya masin...
Betapa Dahsyatnya Big Data ini nanti. Balasan … REAL TIME Mengingatkan kita akan amal ibadah dan dosa-dosa yang pernah kit...
Bisa jadi … di masa nanti itu Karena semua data base seseorang sudah tercatat, maka balasan atas perbuatan dan kelakuan k...
Di masa depan, Ketika para ilmuwan berhasil mendekode genetika, mau pun syaraf neoron kita, kita akan banyak melihat berb...
Begitu juga dengan regenerasi sel yang mampu menghindari penuaan, maupun penyembuhan luka dengan cepat … (berkat adanya N...
Begitu juga dengan organ tubuh buatan, yang dinamakan Xenotranplantation organ manusia, dimana kita akan mampu mentranpla...
Setelah itu kita akan melihat juga manusia-manusia CYBOR… yaitu manusia dengan tangan buatan, kaki, mata dan organ tubuh ...
Semua ini tanpa keterpaksaan, malah sebagai modifikasi untuk meningkatkan PRODUKTIVITAS. Karena Ilmuwan sudah mampu meng...
Kesemua ini akan kita saksikan dalam kehidupan kita sehari- hari nantinya. Yang paling mengerikan dari itu semua, jangan...
Awal REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 5.0 Ke depan ini, AI dan robotik akan sangat merajalela. Ini adalah AWAL bagi PERADABAN BARU manu...
Momen ini akan menjadikan terciptanya PERADABAN BARU dalam kehidupan manusia di muka bumi ini, dengan percepatan yang sang...
Ini akan lebih DAHSYAT dan MENGERIKAN lagi. Manusia hidup bersama-sama dengan robot-robot dan mesin-mesin Ai. Bagaimana PE...
Bisa jadi, konflik besar akan terjadi di muka bumi ini antara manusia dengan robot-robot & mesin-mesin canggih, dimana ke...
Pembahasan lebih lanjutnya akan kita ulas pada kesempatan lain…. Where Ever … Gadget Network Cameras… City 3D Printer Tec...
Yang JAUH LEBIH DAHSYAT & MENCENGANGKAN lagi AKAN KITA BAHAS PADA KESEMPATAN lainnya …. ALTERNATIVE Energy Reaktor Nuklir ...
www.slideshare.net/kenkanaidi
www.ken-spektakuler.blogspot.com
e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com
Apa itu Revolusi Industri 4.0 & Peradaban Manusia (SOCIETY 4.0)?

Disarikan dari Berbagai Sumber
by: Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP
HP. 0812 2353 284 WA. 0877 5871 1905
e-mail : kanaidi63@gmail.com
-----------------------------------------

Apa itu Revolusi Industri 4.0 & Peradaban Manusia (SOCIETY 4.0)?

  4. 4. Saat ini kita di Indonesia dan beberapa negara di belahan dunia sedang menghadapi Revolusi Industri 4.0. Menghadapi Revolusi Industri 4.0 tersebut, di Indonesia memang sudah disiapkan peta jalan (road map) oleh pemerintah RI yang dikenal dengan “Making Indonesia 4.0”, guna merevitalisasi industri nasional, agar kompetitif dalam persaingan global. INTRODUCTION
  5. 5. Terdapat 5 sektor industri yang diprioritaskan dalam penerapan Revolusi Industri 4.0 di Indonesia, yaitu: INTRODUCTION
  6. 6. Industry 1.0 (mulai 1784) Industry 2.0 (mulai 1870) Industry 3.0 (mulai 1969) Industry 4.0 (diperkenalkan 2011) Penggunaan mesin uap dalam industri Penggunaan mesin produksi masal bertenaga listrik/ minyak Penggunaan teknologi informasi dan mesin otomasi Mesin terintegrasi jaringan internet (Internet of Thing’s) Dead stock Perjalanan PERADABAN MANUSIA Di Dunia & REVOLUSI INDUSTRI SOCIETY 3.0 berlanjut dgn SOCIETY 4.0 SOCIETY 4.0
  7. 7. Industri 3.0 (mulai 1969) Revolusi Industri 3.0 ini diawali dengan ditemukannya PLC (Programmable Logic Controller).  Sehingga Industri dapat berjalan sendiri dan biaya produksi makin murah.
  8. 8. Industri 3.0 (mulai 1969) Revolusi Industri 3.0 ini ditandai dengan ditemukannya komputer, yang semakin populer sejak tahun 1970-an.  Sejak saat itu kehidupan manusia mulai DIGITALISASI, sehingga lebih efisien lagi dari sebelumnya.
  9. 9. Industri 3.0 (mulai 1969) Revolusi Industri 3.0 ini ditandai dengan ditemukannya komputer, yang semakin populer sejak tahun 1970-an.  Sejak saat itu kehidupan manusia mulai DIGITALISASI, sehingga lebih efisien lagi dari sebelumnya.
  10. 10. Industri 3.0 (mulai 1969) Dengan ditemukannya komputer dan otomatisasi mesin, berubah pula lah peradaban hidup manusia pada masa itu (yaitu masa tahun 1980 hingga 1990-an). Sehingga melahirkan
  11. 11. Pada Era SOCIETY 4.0, atau Era “Teknologi dan Informasi”, manusia sudah mulai mengenal internet serta berbagai penerapannya dalam kehidupan keseharian kita. (sejak tahun 1980 -1990-an)
  12. 12. Tanpa mengunggu waktu yang lama lahir la yang dicanangkan sejak tahun 2011. Pada Society 4.0 memungkinkan kita untuk mengakses dan membagikan informasi dll melalui internet, bahkan manusia mulai tergantung pada TI ini dalam kehidupan dan berbagai aspek pekerjaan. Industri 4.0
  13. 13. Pada awalnya, mulai digunakan la mesin- mesin operator, dilanjutkan dengan mesin- mesin fully automatic Sehingga sangat sedikit menggunakan tenaga manusia. Industri 4.0
  14. 14. Misalnya: e-Parkir, Google “Self-Driving Car” dll Industri 4.0
  15. 15. Industri 4.0 (sejak 2011) Revolusi INDUSTRI 4.0 ini terjadi secara dahsyat berkat ditemukannya internet, yang akhirnya mencetuskan “Internet of Things”
  16. 16. Industri 4.0 (sejak 2011) Dengan “Internet of Things” ini, maka semua teknologi yang ada terjalin menjadi satu.  Yang akhirnya terus berkembang menjadi BIG DATA. Ini lah era kita saat ini, Era Revolusi INDUSTRI 4.0 dan SOCIETY 4.0 secara bersamaan.
  17. 17. Industri 4.0 (sejak 2011) Era dimana kehidupan kita sudah dikuasai oleh kombinasi dari semua Revolusi Industri sejak dari Industri 1.0 sd Revolusi Industri 3.0 sebelumnya, yaitu listrik, komputer, mesin-mesin, internet, big data dan kita mulai dihadapkan pada adanya penggunaan Robotik dan mesin canggih Artificial Intelligence (AI).
  18. 18. Adanya • Bahasan kita tentang Videonya di https://youtu.be/siVBGWPgNh0
  19. 19.  .. ROBOTIC ERA
  20. 20. Faktanya Peningkatan jumlah Robot Pekerja 114% (Thn 2012-2017)  = • Jumlah Robot Pekerja 100% • (Thn 2018-2021)  =
  21. 21.  .. Robot-robot akan menggantikan pekerjaan otot manusia Komputer menggantikan fungsi otak kiri manusia Industri 4.0
  22. 22. Yang Jelas  .. PHYSICAL (menggunakan Otot) REPETITIVE (pekerjaan yg sifatnya berulang) CALCULATION (perhitungan Pasti) sudah pasti ke depan akan segera TERGANTIKAN oleh Robot-robot & Mesin-mesin canggih (Ai) tersebut. Pekerjaan-pekerjaan
  23. 23. 2. COLLABORATION 1. CRITICAL THINKING 3. COMMUNICATION 4. CREATIVITY https://youtu.be/jZoHDo6MEAo Pekerjaan yang TIDAK diambil-alih Robot Sumber : Vian Flas -
  24. 24. Yaitu kemampuan berpikir kritis & analitis, serta problem solving. Ini membutuhkan suatu inisiatif tinggi yang hanya bisa dihasilkan oleh otak manusia. Misalnya: Pekerjaan para Programer, Analis, atau Politikus, dll. 1. CRITICAL THINKING 1. CRITICAL THINKING
  25. 25. Yaitu kemampuan untuk beradaptasi dan bekerja sama saling sinergi bersama untuk suatu kepentingan, termasuk Management People. Misalnya; Pekerjaan para Manager, HRD & Pemimpin. 2. COLLABORATION
  26. 26. Yaitu skill berkomunikasi bisnis yang mampu mengedepankan rasa emosional dan empathi. Merupakan sesuatu yg tidak mudah digantikan oleh program ataupun robot dalam waktu dekat ini. Seperti: Pekerjaan para Sales Marketing, Public Relation & Pengacara. 3. COMMUNICATION
  27. 27. Yaitu daya cipta kreasi manusia dan imajinasi, ini la yang bisa membuat manusia unik dan berbeda. Misalnya : Pekerjaan Intrepreneur, Content Creator, atau Musisi 4. CREATIVITY Setidaknya 4 hal ini yang masih bisa bertahan di era komputerisasi digital dan otomatisasi, guna menyongsong revolusi selanjutnya (di sekitar tahun 2030).
  28. 28.  .. Manusia akan hidup berdampingan dengan robot-robot
  29. 29. Manusia bekerja bersama robot, bahkan akan diawasi oleh robot- robot Mengenaskan ….
  30. 30. • Juga bahasan kita tentang Videonya di https://youtu.be/siVBGWPgNh0 Mulai Diterapkannya
  31. 31. dengan mesin-mesin super canggihnya (dalam Revolusi Industri 4.0 ini dan Revolusi Industri 5.0 berikutnya nanti) Mulai Diterapkannya ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)
  32. 32. Andreas Kaplen dan Mc. Henlien mendefinisikan AI (Kecerdasan Buatan) sebagai “kemampuan system untuk menafsirkan data eksternal dengan benar, untuk belajar dari data tersebut, dan menggunakannya guna mencapai tujuan dan tugas tertentu melalui adaptasi yang fleksibel”. Apa itu
  33. 33. Dalam REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 4.0 Coba bayangkan bahwa bagaimana nanti pada saat AI sudah semakin sempurna, dimana Inteligensi manusia akan sangat jauh ketinggalan dibandingkan dengan ciptaan mereka sendiri.
  34. 34. Ketika AI mencapai tahap tertentu, manusia hanya perlu memasukkan data lengkap mengenai ilmu pengetahuan yang ada dalam kehidupan ini ke dalam sebuah AI, khususnya masa dimana manusia bisa mencoding semua hal dari tubuh manusia seperti DNA, Genetik, maupun Sistem syaraf.
  35. 35. Begitu juga dengan semua ilmu pengetahuan yang telah ditemukan, seperti rumus matematik, fisika, kimia maupun biologi. Maka, bukan tidak mungkin berkat AI ini, obat kanker, HIV bahkan Virus lainnya dapat ditemukan dalam hitungan menit, bahkan detik.
  36. 36. Otak manusia hanya mampu berkonsentrasi pada beberapa task saja. Setelah itu mereka perlu melakukan riset secara fisik dalam beberapa ribu kali dan beberapa ribu jam dihabiskan.
  37. 37. A BREAKTROUGH Sementara itu, sebuah komputer Super AI akan memperoses data dengan sedemikian cepat, dan mampu memproses dan mensimulasi jutaan kemungkinan task dalam waktu yang bersamaan, dalam detik dan menit yang sama. Ini … nantinya akan menghemat banyak waktu dan tenaga kita (dengan luar biasa) dan tidak pernah terpikirkan oleh kita di masa sekarang ini.
  38. 38. Salah satu contoh yang paling mudah kita pahami seperti yang ditampilkan oleh film2 Holywood, seperti Avengers EndGame (yang dilakukan oleh Tonny Stark), dimana untuk menemukan rumus tertentu yang belum pernah ada, dia cukup memberikan beberapa perintah tertentu dan semua kemungkinan akan diterjemahkan langsung oleh AI tsb.
  39. 39. FOREVER YOUNG Jika kanker dan HIV virus hanya lah sebagai permulaan, bagaimana Super AI nanti menemukan regenerasi sel tubuh manusia?. Sehingga manusia tidak lagi akan menjadi tua… atau bahkan bisa Ini bukan hanya imajinasi belaka, namun sesuatu yang bisa diperhitungkan, (seperti halnya penemuan kalkulator, komputer dst begitu juga dengan Super AI ini) HIDUP ABADI
  41. 41. THEY’RE WATCHING YOU Tahukah kita bahwa semua data pribadi kita yang sudah pernah masuk ke online itu sifatnya PERMANEN!. Apa pun yang pernah kita tonton, apa yang kita pernah cari, apa yang kita posting, chat dan upload dll di dunia maya, … semuanya itu akan permanen sampai ke masa depan nanti dan tidak bisa dihapus!.
  42. 42. YOUR LIFE HISTORY Ketika sebuah AI mesin learning berkombinasi dengan Big Data, setiap orang akan punya history-nya masing-masing sebagai data based. Begitu juga dengan data kesehatan, data transaksi keuangan kita, data pekerjaan, relasi mu dan kemana pun kita pergi, bahkan kebiasaan kita (seperti kebiasaan tidur dan bangun tidur, dsb) akan tercatat dalam data base. AI pun akan bisa menseleksi siapa yang berkualitas dan yang tidak.
  43. 43. Betapa Dahsyatnya Big Data ini nanti. Balasan … REAL TIME Mengingatkan kita akan amal ibadah dan dosa-dosa yang pernah kita lakukan. Semuanya tercatat dan tidak dapat kita sembunyikan, serta ke depan akan berdampak secara real time. Ini akan berimbas pada status sosial seseorang.
  44. 44. Bisa jadi … di masa nanti itu Karena semua data base seseorang sudah tercatat, maka balasan atas perbuatan dan kelakuan kita akan datang secara cepat dan real time.
  45. 45. Di masa depan, Ketika para ilmuwan berhasil mendekode genetika, mau pun syaraf neoron kita, kita akan banyak melihat berbagai macam penyakit yang dengan cepat akan bisa disembuhkan. Deteksi Penyakit…Cepat
  46. 46. Begitu juga dengan regenerasi sel yang mampu menghindari penuaan, maupun penyembuhan luka dengan cepat … (berkat adanya Nanopon alias Nanorobotic, yaitu robot mikro yang akan mampu bekerja di bawah jaringan kita, untuk melakukan semua urusan yang berkaitan dengan hal-hal di atas). Nanorobotics
  47. 47. Begitu juga dengan organ tubuh buatan, yang dinamakan Xenotranplantation organ manusia, dimana kita akan mampu mentranplantasi organ-organ tubuh kita yang rusak, dengan organ tubuh buatan (seperti dengan ginjal, paru2, bahkan jantung buatan). Xenotranplantation
  48. 48. Setelah itu kita akan melihat juga manusia-manusia CYBOR… yaitu manusia dengan tangan buatan, kaki, mata dan organ tubuh buatan. Manusia CYBOR
  49. 49. Semua ini tanpa keterpaksaan, malah sebagai modifikasi untuk meningkatkan PRODUKTIVITAS. Karena Ilmuwan sudah mampu mengembangkan robotics yang bisa dihubungkan dengan sistem syaraf manusia, yang dapat dikendalikan hanya dengan pikiran kita, bahkan bisa diremote dari jarak jauh.
  50. 50. Kesemua ini akan kita saksikan dalam kehidupan kita sehari- hari nantinya. Yang paling mengerikan dari itu semua, jangan-jangan waktunya akan tiba dengan lebih cepat dari apa yang diprediksikan saat ini. Karena banyak futuris yang meramalkan era ini akan terealisasi pada tahun 2030 hingga 2050.
  51. 51. Awal REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 5.0 Ke depan ini, AI dan robotik akan sangat merajalela. Ini adalah AWAL bagi PERADABAN BARU manusia di dunia, karena setelah itu akan terjadi lagi REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 5.0 REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 5.0
  52. 52. Momen ini akan menjadikan terciptanya PERADABAN BARU dalam kehidupan manusia di muka bumi ini, dengan percepatan yang sangat DAHSYAT. Yang dikawatirkan adalah: “manusia tidak akan mampu menghendel kecepatan ini”.
  53. 53. Ini akan lebih DAHSYAT dan MENGERIKAN lagi. Manusia hidup bersama-sama dengan robot-robot dan mesin-mesin Ai. Bagaimana PERADABAN MANUSIA dengan adanya REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 5.0? Bagaimana?
  54. 54. Bisa jadi, konflik besar akan terjadi di muka bumi ini antara manusia dengan robot-robot & mesin-mesin canggih, dimana kehidupan manusia akan semakin terjepit. Pada transisi ini, manusia akan mempertanyakan peran manusia di muka bumi yang akan semakin kecil & terbatas !!.
  55. 55. Pembahasan lebih lanjutnya akan kita ulas pada kesempatan lain…. Where Ever … Gadget Network Cameras… City 3D Printer Technology BLOCKCHAIN Cyber SECURITY Social STRATIFICATION Wajib Mencintai Manusia
  56. 56. Yang JAUH LEBIH DAHSYAT & MENCENGANGKAN lagi AKAN KITA BAHAS PADA KESEMPATAN lainnya …. ALTERNATIVE Energy Reaktor Nuklir Portable Manusia berpindah ke Planet lain Kehidupan yang Fully AUTOMATIC QUANTUM AI
  57. 57. Jangan Lupa, bantu SUBSCRIBED, LIKE & Share Videonya (Ken Kanaidi) Disarikan dari : Berbagai sumber
  www.slideshare.net/kenkanaidi
www.ken-spektakuler.blogspot.com
e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com

×