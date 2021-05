Somewhere in the world where the water meets the sky, a luxury beach house awaits for you; yes, it is beach homes in Simi Valley. Our beach properties consist of paradisal surroundings, silver-sandy beaches, cool sea breezes, panoramic ocean views. So what are you waiting for? Call us today at (805) 217-1368 or visit our website: https://kengrech.com/beach-homes-for-sale/