Film noir kara film

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kara Film / Film Noir üzerine bir sunum…
FİLM NOİR / KARA FİLM için; Kırklı yıllarda ortaya çıkan ve günümüze dek evrilerek gelen «bir sinema akımı» dır diyebiliri...
Günümüzde kara film, bilimkurgu, aksiyon, gerilim ve komedi gibi türler için önemli bir referanstır. KARA FİLMİ TANIMLAMAK...
, Kara film hayatımızda güvendiğimiz çoğu olguyu alaşağı ederek gölgemizi anlatır bize. Kendimizde fark etmediğimiz karanl...
Evindeki eşini, hep yanında olan sıkı dostunu ve polisi bir anda senin kuyunu kazarken görebilirsin. Gölgeler arasında gez...
Kara filmin ortaya çıkışını 1929 küresel ekonomik bunalımı, 2. Dünya Savaşı, Faşizm ve mafya olgusu tetiklemiştir. Dönemin...
KARA FİLMLERİN ORTAK ÖZELLİKLERİ: 1. Zıtlıkların etkin kullanımı; Kara filmlerde tıpkı siyahla beyazın birbirine zıt olmas...
3. İnsanlığın üzerine çöken sis Kara film; yaşamı, suçu, tutkuyu, karmaşayı ve şiddeti konu alırken bilindik kuralların ak...
4.Toplumun dışladığı insanlar; Kara filmlerde bulunan karakterler genellikle; sık, sık ters köşe olan dedektifler, rüşvet ...
5. Kara kadınlar; Kara filmlerde karakterler sıklıkla kadınların arasındadır. Karakterler sürekli kadınlara karşı arzulu o...
6. Femme Fatale; Femme Fatale karafilmlerde mutlaka bulunan kısa anlamıyla kötü kadın karakterlerdir. Bu karakterler; güze...
7. Yabancılaşma ve varoluş sıkıntısı; Kara film karakterleri genellikle hiçbir şeyi umursamayan ve kendi varoluşundan raha...
Kara filmler ait olduğu coğrafyadaki toplumsal uyumun bozulduğu dönemin, ekonomik, politik ve kültürel açmazların, toplums...
Şüphesiz bu üçüncü dönem kara filmin en iyi dönemidir. Bazı eleştirmenler gri melodramları bazılarıysa savaş sonrası sokak...
Filmde kullanılan düşük değerli ışıklandırma, kural dışı kamera açıları, gölgeler, ayna gibi semboller kara filmlerde rast...
Önemli sayıda kara filmin zirveleri sık sık rafineriler, fabrikalar, trenlerin geçtiği alanlar, elektrik santralleri gibi ...
KARA FİLM ÖRNEKLERİ: The Maltese Falcon / Malta Şahini: 1941… John Huston… Humphrey Bogart…
Double Indemnity / Çifte Tazminat 1944…Billy Wilder… The Big Sleep / Derin Uyku 1946…Howard Hawks… Senaryo: W.Faulkner
Gilda 1946 … Charles Vidor… The Lady From Shanghai: 1947…Orsdon Welles
Out Of The Past / Darağacımı Yükseğe Kur! 1947… Jacques Tourneur Sunset Boulevard / Sunset Bulvarı 1950…Billy Wilder
In a Lonely Place / Issız Bir Yerde 1950…Nicholas Ray The Big Heat / Ölüm Korkusu 1953…Fritz Lang
Touch of Evil/Bitmeyen Balayı/1958 Döneminin son örneği olarak kabul edilen Touch of Evil – Bitmeyen Balayı; film noir tür...
YENİ KARA FİLM: Yeni kara film, 1974 yılında başlamış olsa da Amerikalı Bağımsız yönetmenler sayesinde 90’larda büyük bir ...
Yeni kara filmlerin birçoğunda eskiye özlem vardır. Bunu, kara filmlerin yeniden çevrimleriyle veya kara filmlere yapılan ...
1974 yılının En İyi Film Oscarı adaylarına baktığımızda Baba II (Godfather II, Francis Ford Coppola), Konuşma, Çin Mahalle...
Postmodern kara filme geçiş: Bu dönemi başlatan film 1981 yılı yapımı «Body Heat» ( Ateşli Vücutlar )filmidir. Postmodern ...
Bryan Singer’ın Olağan Şüpheliler’i 1994, David Fincher’ın Oyun veYedi filmi; David Lynch’in Blue Velvet; Kayıp Otoban, Co...
Günümüz sinemasında postmodern kara filmlere sıkça rastlanmaktadır. Tarantino sineması, postmodern kara filmin özellikle p...
Yeni Kara Filmde Kadın Mavi Kadife’de görüldüğü üzere, yeni kara filmde femme fatale farklı şekillerde ele alınmaktadır. K...
Yeni kara filmde kadın konusu klasik dönem ile iki noktada daha ayrılmaktadır. Bu noktaların ilki kadın dedektif/polistir....
Bu dönemde yeni kara filmlerin yoğun olarak etkileşime girdiği bir tür söylemek gerekirse bu kesinlikle bilimkurgu olur. Ö...
ÜLKEMİZ SİNEMASINDA KARA FİLM… Sinemamız tarihinde Kara Film örnekleri pek azdır. Son dönem bu türe daha çok yer vermiş ol...
Sinema tarihimize şöyle bir göz attığımızda görebileceğimiz, kara film etkileri taşıyan filmler şu şekilde açıklanabilir: ...
Çeteleri, gece kulüpleri, yakışıklı kiralık katilleri ve tehlikeli femme fatale‟leriyle 1953 yapımı «Affet Beni Allahım»
1953 yapımı,»İstanbul Canavarı» ve yine 1953 yapımı « Kanlı Para»ile şiddeti, sadizmi içinde barındıran «Kanun Namına» fil...
Prof.Dr. Zeynep Tül Akbal Sualp’e göre; melodramla da melezleşen bir postmodern kara film örneği günümüzde ortaya çıkmakta...
Zeynep Tül Akbal “Unutmak İstemenin Boşluğunu Dolduranlar: Arabesk - Noir ya da Hiçlik Kutsamaları” adlı çalışmasında yeni...
Sinemamızda son dönem Kara Film örnekleriyle belki de en çok öne çıkan, Senaryo yazarı, şair ve yönetmen Onur Ünlüdür. Onu...
Onur Ünlü’nün metinler arası gezintinin görüldüğü bir başka filmi ise ‘Sen Aydınlatırsın Geceyi’dir. Bu filmde de metinler...
Aynı zamanda gerçeküstüdür. Işık son derece iyi kullanılmıştır.
Bir diğer yönetmen Zeki Demirkubuz olup Demirkubuz filmlerinde şiddet öğesini güçlü vurgularla kullanmaktan çekinmez. Kara...
Yine Zeki Demirkubuz’un 1999 yapımı Üçüncü Sayfa filmi bir başka örnektir.
Taylan Biraderlerin ( Yağmur ve Durul) 2009 yapımı Vavien adlı filmi ve Nuri Bilge Ceylan’ın 2006 yılı yapımı Üç Maymun il...
Son dönem filmlerin büyük çoğunluğunda da melodramatik kodlar suç hikayesiyle harmanlanır. Bu melezlik bazen stilize bir k...
Görüldüğü üzere, kara film bir yandan kendisi evrilen bir yandan da sinemanın evrilmesini sağlayan döngüsel bir hareket ya...
BEKLERİZ… Bu sunumun oluşturulmasına kaynak olan Turgut YASALAR’a teşekkür eder, TAKSAV Bodrum Temsilciliği’nde sinema dün...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Film noir kara film

31 views

Published on

TAKSAV Bodrum Temsilciliği Kemal Ulusaler

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Film noir kara film

  1. 1. Kara Film / Film Noir üzerine bir sunum…
  2. 2. FİLM NOİR / KARA FİLM için; Kırklı yıllarda ortaya çıkan ve günümüze dek evrilerek gelen «bir sinema akımı» dır diyebiliriz. Bu tarz filmler, müzikaller, western filmleri vb.lerinin aksine her daim var olmuştur. Alman dışa vurumculuğu, klasik ve yeni gerçekçilik, deneysel sinema gibi akımları kısım kısım içinde barındırır. Türleri etkilemesi dışında, kara film çağdaş sinemanın ilgilendiği kimlik sorunu ve kadın temsili gibi konular için de önemli bir yol göstericidir.
  3. 3. Günümüzde kara film, bilimkurgu, aksiyon, gerilim ve komedi gibi türler için önemli bir referanstır. KARA FİLMİ TANIMLAMAK: James Naremore’a göre, kara filmi tanımak kolay, ancak tanımlamak zordur. Anti kahraman olmaya itilmiş bir kişinin yozlaşmış bir dünyada yaşadıklarını belirgin çekim teknikleri (ışık-gölge kontrastı) ve anlatımsal özellikler (flashback / geriye dönüş) ile anlatan film türüdür, diyebiliriz.
  4. 4. , Kara film hayatımızda güvendiğimiz çoğu olguyu alaşağı ederek gölgemizi anlatır bize. Kendimizde fark etmediğimiz karanlık, kötü yönlerimizi söyleyerek o kadar da masum olmadığımızı, her geçen dakika daha çok kirlendiğimizi yüzümüze vurur. Dünya öyle bir karmaşa içindedir ki paran olmadan hiçbir şeysindir. Yağmurla ıslanmış sokaklara, karanlık ve sis çökmüştür. Tehlikenin nereden geleceğini bilemezsin. Tertemiz bir insanı bile kirletebilen bir dünya…
  5. 5. Evindeki eşini, hep yanında olan sıkı dostunu ve polisi bir anda senin kuyunu kazarken görebilirsin. Gölgeler arasında gezinirken sen de gölge olursun. Hayatta kalabilmek için para gereklidir. Para da seni kirletir. Aşk ile kaybettiğin duyguları geri kazanmaya çalışırsın ama daha çok kirlenirsin. Kara filmin aslında özü bu kadardır.
  6. 6. Kara filmin ortaya çıkışını 1929 küresel ekonomik bunalımı, 2. Dünya Savaşı, Faşizm ve mafya olgusu tetiklemiştir. Dönemin polisiye romanlarından sinemaya uyarlamalar şeklinde başlamıştır. Suçun egemen olduğu, gangsterler, mafya ve polis devleti üçgeninde Hollywood’un bir yaratısıdır. Ancak; bir Amerikan tarzı olarak görülen kara filmlerin tanımlanması Fransızlara düşmüştür. Kara film (film noir) terimi ilk kez 1946 yılında Fransız eleştirmen Nino Frank’in “Yeni Bir Polisiye Drama Tipi: Suç Macerası» adlı makalesinde kullanmıştır.
  7. 7. KARA FİLMLERİN ORTAK ÖZELLİKLERİ: 1. Zıtlıkların etkin kullanımı; Kara filmlerde tıpkı siyahla beyazın birbirine zıt olması gibi hikayede zıtlıklar üzerinden anlatılır. 2. Belirsiz olay örgüsü; Kara filmlerde hikaye alışıldık klasik sıralamaya göre ilerlemez. Sık sık geriye dönüş ve ileriye gidiş teknikleri kullanılır. Çoğunlukla dış ses kullanılır. Hikayedeki sıralamanın belirsiz olması; dışavurumculuk, şiirsel gerçekçilik, Sürrealizm gibi akımların etkisinde anlatılması güç olan konuların anlatılmasını sağlar.
  8. 8. 3. İnsanlığın üzerine çöken sis Kara film; yaşamı, suçu, tutkuyu, karmaşayı ve şiddeti konu alırken bilindik kuralların aksine farklı imgeler kullanır. Üzerine sis çökmüş yağmurlu ve karanlık yollar gölgelerin arasında gezinen karakterlerin de bir anda gölge haline gelmesini anlatır. Kirlenmiş bir dünyada iyi insan kavramı yoktur.
  9. 9. 4.Toplumun dışladığı insanlar; Kara filmlerde bulunan karakterler genellikle; sık, sık ters köşe olan dedektifler, rüşvet yiyen polisler, kıskanç kocalar, başarısız hırsızlar, bezgin yazarlar gibi karakterlerdir. Bu karakterler kendilerini bir anda karmaşanın içinde bulurlar. Tehlikenin nereden onları bulabileceği belli değildir.
  10. 10. 5. Kara kadınlar; Kara filmlerde karakterler sıklıkla kadınların arasındadır. Karakterler sürekli kadınlara karşı arzulu olurlar ancak hikayenin devamında onu terk eder veya yüzüstü bırakır veya kadın ortadan kaybolur ya da ölür. Bu durum “Noir” tarzının karanlık ve eleştirel yapısının, kadın erkek ilişkilerine bakış açısını yansıtır.
  11. 11. 6. Femme Fatale; Femme Fatale karafilmlerde mutlaka bulunan kısa anlamıyla kötü kadın karakterlerdir. Bu karakterler; güzel, çekici, cazibeli ama yakınlaşıldığında karakteri felakete sürükleyen kadınlardır. Femme Fatale karakteri kontrol eder ama hiçbir şey onu kontrol edemez, kimseye aşık olmaz, kendisi dışında kimseyi sevmez ve kimseye ait bir kadın değildir. Bu kadınlar genellikle karakteri suça teşvik eden ve bundan kendisi için bir çıkar sağlayan kadındır.
  12. 12. 7. Yabancılaşma ve varoluş sıkıntısı; Kara film karakterleri genellikle hiçbir şeyi umursamayan ve kendi varoluşundan rahatsızlık duyan kişilerdir. Bu insanlar filmdeki kirlenmiş dünyanın insanları tarafından bir çeşit enayi olarak görülmektedir. Karakterin olumsuzlukları, yabancılaşması, umursamazlığı öznel kamera açılarından izleyicinin bakış açısına sunulur.
  13. 13. Kara filmler ait olduğu coğrafyadaki toplumsal uyumun bozulduğu dönemin, ekonomik, politik ve kültürel açmazların, toplumsal dönüşümün perdeye yansımasıdır. ( Malta Şahini ( 1941) ile başlayan ve Bitmeyen Balayı’yla 1958) son bulan dönemde, Amerika güçlenirken ülke dışındaki zalimliğini artırmış, toplum kaosa sürüklenmiştir. 1. evre, 1941-46 arasındaki savaş dönemi, 2.evre 1945-1949 Arası Savaş Sonrası gerçekci dönem ve 1949-53 arası 3.evre…
  14. 14. Şüphesiz bu üçüncü dönem kara filmin en iyi dönemidir. Bazı eleştirmenler gri melodramları bazılarıysa savaş sonrası sokak filmlerini beğenmelerine karşın kara filmin bu son dönemi estetik ve sosyolojik açıdan en etkili dönemdir.
  15. 15. Filmde kullanılan düşük değerli ışıklandırma, kural dışı kamera açıları, gölgeler, ayna gibi semboller kara filmlerde rastlanan öğelerdir. Kara filmlerde yüksek kontratlı ışıklandırma stili önemli yer tutar. Işıklandırma genellikle üç nokta ışıklandırmasına dayanır. KARA FİLMLERİN TEKNİK ÖZELLİKLERİ: IŞIKLANDIRMA: Kara filmdeki ana ışık doldurucu ışığa karşı daha güçlüdür. Söz konusu düşük seviyeli ışıklandırma oyuncuların yakın çekimlerinde bile kullanılır. Okura Not: Bu tip ışıklandırma tekniği tiyatroda da kullanılır. TAKSAV’ın getirdiği «Unutulan» adlı oyunu anımsayın! Orada da bu teknik belirgindi…
  16. 16. Önemli sayıda kara filmin zirveleri sık sık rafineriler, fabrikalar, trenlerin geçtiği alanlar, elektrik santralleri gibi endüstriyel mekânlarda geçer. Mekanların tanıtıcı uzun çekimleri yer almaz ve izleyicinin mekanla özdeşleşmesi engellenir. ALAN DERİNLİĞİ: Alan derinliği bir diğer kara film özelliğidir. Alan derinliği sayesinde kara filmler kapalı bir evren oluştururlar. Karakterler alan derinliği içerisinde yer alan bütün yüzeyler arasında hapsolurlar. Mekan Kullanımı :
  17. 17. KARA FİLM ÖRNEKLERİ: The Maltese Falcon / Malta Şahini: 1941… John Huston… Humphrey Bogart…
  18. 18. Double Indemnity / Çifte Tazminat 1944…Billy Wilder… The Big Sleep / Derin Uyku 1946…Howard Hawks… Senaryo: W.Faulkner
  19. 19. Gilda 1946 … Charles Vidor… The Lady From Shanghai: 1947…Orsdon Welles
  20. 20. Out Of The Past / Darağacımı Yükseğe Kur! 1947… Jacques Tourneur Sunset Boulevard / Sunset Bulvarı 1950…Billy Wilder
  21. 21. In a Lonely Place / Issız Bir Yerde 1950…Nicholas Ray The Big Heat / Ölüm Korkusu 1953…Fritz Lang
  22. 22. Touch of Evil/Bitmeyen Balayı/1958 Döneminin son örneği olarak kabul edilen Touch of Evil – Bitmeyen Balayı; film noir türünde kültleşmiş bir yapım olmakla beraber kullanılan teknikler açısından da sinema tarihinde önemli bir yere sahiptir. Özellikle filmin açılış sahnesinin plan sekans şeklinde çekilmiş olması, dönemin teknik olanaklarıyla birlikte düşünecek olursak, sinema tarihinde büyük bir yankı uyandırmıştır. Alfred Hitchcock’un Psycho filmine de ilham veren Touch of Evil’in yönetmen koltuğunda ise Orson Welles oturmaktadır
  23. 23. YENİ KARA FİLM: Yeni kara film, 1974 yılında başlamış olsa da Amerikalı Bağımsız yönetmenler sayesinde 90’larda büyük bir çıkış yakalamıştır. Yeni kara film, özellikle 90’lı yıllarda genç yönetmenlerin tercih ettiği bir türe dönüştü. Hem türe katkıda bulunup hem de örnek alınan veya taklit edilen, kendi anlatım tarzlarını oluşturmuş birçok yönetmen ortaya çıktı. Başlıca örnekler arasında Quentin Tarantino, Coen Kardeşler (Joel Coen, Ethan Coen), David Fincher, David Lynch gibi isimleri sayabiliriz.
  24. 24. Yeni kara filmlerin birçoğunda eskiye özlem vardır. Bunu, kara filmlerin yeniden çevrimleriyle veya kara filmlere yapılan atıflarla görmek mümkündür. Hays yasalarından etkilenen kara filmler, sansürün ortadan kalkmasıyla daha cesur, şiddet ve cinsellik içeren sahnelerin yer aldığı ve mutsuz sonla bitebilen filmlerin doğmasına yol açmıştır. Yeni kara filmin öncü örneği Boorman’ın ilk filmi olan Point Blank ’tir.(1967)
  25. 25. 1974 yılının En İyi Film Oscarı adaylarına baktığımızda Baba II (Godfather II, Francis Ford Coppola), Konuşma, Çin Mahallesi ( TAKSAV’da izleyip senaryo incelemesi yaptığımız film), Lenny (Bob Fosse) ve TheTowering Inferno'yu (John Guillermin, Irwin Allen) görürüz. Bu filmlerden Baba II,Konuşma ve Çin Mahallesi söz konusu dönemde yaşanan sosyal, ekonomik ve siyasi sıkıntıların bir çeşit yansımasıdır. Bu filmler toplumda ve devlet yönetiminde var olan yozlaşmanın neticesinde yaşanılan yabancılaşmayı anlatmaktadır.
  26. 26. Postmodern kara filme geçiş: Bu dönemi başlatan film 1981 yılı yapımı «Body Heat» ( Ateşli Vücutlar )filmidir. Postmodern dönemde bazı yönetmenler kara film türüyle anılır. Ancak her yönetmen kendine has üslubu ve diğer film türlerine yönelik öykünmesiyle farklılaşır ve kara filme yeni bir boyut kazandırır.
  27. 27. Bryan Singer’ın Olağan Şüpheliler’i 1994, David Fincher’ın Oyun veYedi filmi; David Lynch’in Blue Velvet; Kayıp Otoban, Coen Kardeşlerin Fargo ve Orada Olmayan Adam filmleri postmodern kara filmin iyi örneklerindendir.
  28. 28. Günümüz sinemasında postmodern kara filmlere sıkça rastlanmaktadır. Tarantino sineması, postmodern kara filmin özellikle popüler kültüre yaptığı göndermeler bakımından akla gelen ilk örneklerden biridir. Rezervuar Köpekleri 1992, Madonna, Beretta, Gümüş Sörfçü ve Fantastik Dörtlü gibi çizgi romanlar ve Joel Schumacher’in filmi The Lost Boys’a (1987) göndermelere sahiptir.
  29. 29. Yeni Kara Filmde Kadın Mavi Kadife’de görüldüğü üzere, yeni kara filmde femme fatale farklı şekillerde ele alınmaktadır. Kimi zaman bir kurban haline gelen femme fatale, kimi zaman klasik dönemdekinden farklı olarak çok daha ölümcül hale gelir. Kadının toplumda özgürleşmesi, beraberinde daha güçlü bir femme fatale’i getirmiştir. Yeni kara filmde klasik femme fatale’e göre daha güçlü ve daha ölümcül bir femme fatale yer almaktadır. Ateşli Vücutlar ve Son Tahrik, söz konusu femme fatale’in temsil edildiği yeni kara film örnekleridir.
  30. 30. Yeni kara filmde kadın konusu klasik dönem ile iki noktada daha ayrılmaktadır. Bu noktaların ilki kadın dedektif/polistir. Klasik kara filmde hiç kadın dedektif yer almamaktadır Yeni kara film ile klasik dönemi ayıran ikinci nokta ise kadın yönetmenlerdir. Klasik dönemde, 1953 yılında Otostopçu’yu (Hitchiker) çeken Ida Lupino dışında kara filme imza atmış bir kadın yönetmen bulunmamaktadır. 1980 sonrası dönemde ise Kathryn Bigelow (Mavi Çelik), Lizzie Borden (Aşk Suçları, 1992), Tamra Davis(Guncrazy,1992), Mary Lambert (Siesta, 1987), Sondra Locke (Impulse, 1990),Dorothy Ann Puzo (Soğuk Çelik, 1987), Katt Shea Ruben (Stripped to Kill, 1987) ve Lili Fini Zanuck (Rush, 1991) gibi kadın yönetmenler de kara film tarzında filmler yapmıştır.
  31. 31. Bu dönemde yeni kara filmlerin yoğun olarak etkileşime girdiği bir tür söylemek gerekirse bu kesinlikle bilimkurgu olur. Öyle ki bu tarz filmlerin çoğunluğundan ötürü yeni bir adlandırmaya gidilerek future-noir terimi kullanılmıştır. BladeRunner 1982, Robocop(1987),Terminatör(1984) ve Gizemli Şehir(Dark City, 1998) gibi filmler bu eğilimin en iyi örnekleridir.
  32. 32. ÜLKEMİZ SİNEMASINDA KARA FİLM… Sinemamız tarihinde Kara Film örnekleri pek azdır. Son dönem bu türe daha çok yer vermiş olup geçmişte çok daha az örnek bulunmaktadır. Son dönem sinemasında, tuzağa düşen bireyi odağına alan, ayartıcı kurgular, hesaplaşmalar içeren organize suçlar ve plânlanmış cinayetler hakkında kara film izleklerinin hâkim olduğu postmodern kara anlatılar mevcuttur.
  33. 33. Sinema tarihimize şöyle bir göz attığımızda görebileceğimiz, kara film etkileri taşıyan filmler şu şekilde açıklanabilir: Amerikan tarzı bir hafiye ve sevgilisi gazeteci kızın esrarengiz olayları açığa çıkarmaya çalıştıkları bir film olan 1940 yapımı «Yılmaz Ali «,
  34. 34. Çeteleri, gece kulüpleri, yakışıklı kiralık katilleri ve tehlikeli femme fatale‟leriyle 1953 yapımı «Affet Beni Allahım»
  35. 35. 1953 yapımı,»İstanbul Canavarı» ve yine 1953 yapımı « Kanlı Para»ile şiddeti, sadizmi içinde barındıran «Kanun Namına» filmleridir.
  36. 36. Prof.Dr. Zeynep Tül Akbal Sualp’e göre; melodramla da melezleşen bir postmodern kara film örneği günümüzde ortaya çıkmaktadır. Yeni dönemin sinemasını yaratan koşulların da karafilmi yaratan koşullara paralellik gösterdiğinden hareketle; Savaş ya da günümüzde olduğu gibi pek çok savaşçığın nekahat dönemleri ve bu koşulların uluslararası emeğin yeniden örgütlendiği dönemlerle çakışması, işsizlik, milliyetçilik ve erkek egosunun yeniden inşası kentsel mekân ve sanayi toplumunun sıradan insan üzerindeki etkilerinin yeni formlar, temsil ilişkileri baş etme biçimleri talep ediyor olması, bize bu özgül estetiğin görsel deneyimlerini hazırlamaktadır.
  37. 37. Zeynep Tül Akbal “Unutmak İstemenin Boşluğunu Dolduranlar: Arabesk - Noir ya da Hiçlik Kutsamaları” adlı çalışmasında yeni sinemanın taşraya dönük anlatılarındaki arabesk ve kara film üsluplarından yola çıkarak postmodern döneme denk gelen Türk kara film örneklerini hiçlik kutsaması ya da arabesk noir olarak tanımlar. Akbal’ın arabesk noir dediği hislenen, kendisine acıyan bir toplumun yıllarca melodram kökenli arabeskle tatmininin, kara film biçimiyle örtüştüğü ortadadır. Bu nedenle melodram ile kara film Türk Sinemasında türsel bir geçişlilik göstermektedir.
  38. 38. Sinemamızda son dönem Kara Film örnekleriyle belki de en çok öne çıkan, Senaryo yazarı, şair ve yönetmen Onur Ünlüdür. Onur Ünlü anlatım şekli olarak Kara Film unsurları içeren bir bütünlüğü esas almıştır ve üzerine kattığı abartılı üsluplar, onu Kara Film kültürüne yaklaştırmıştır. Örnek verilmesi gerekirse ilk uzun metrajlı filmi Polis’te filmindeki başkarakteri ölüm meseleleri ile uğraşmıştır.
  39. 39. Onur Ünlü’nün metinler arası gezintinin görüldüğü bir başka filmi ise ‘Sen Aydınlatırsın Geceyi’dir. Bu filmde de metinler arası gezinti görülmektedir. Bunun yanı sıra dini söylemler, sistem eleştirisi, olağanüstü güçlere sahip karakterler ve müzik eşliğinde yapılan sahne geçişleri ile hiçbir özel efekt kullanılmadan yanlızca kurgu metoduyla yapıldığı görülmektedir.
  40. 40. Aynı zamanda gerçeküstüdür. Işık son derece iyi kullanılmıştır.
  41. 41. Bir diğer yönetmen Zeki Demirkubuz olup Demirkubuz filmlerinde şiddet öğesini güçlü vurgularla kullanmaktan çekinmez. Karakterlerinde absürt bir melodram bulunur. Kara Film öğesi olarak dekorlar ve filmlerin çekildiği ortamlar genel olarak kasvetli, kirli ve fakir yapılara sahiptir. Demirkubuz, Yer altı filminde şehir hayatını tasvir ederken toplumu ve kamuyu, bar, kafe, otel, restoran, sokak yaşantısındaki gerçekçiliğinden yararlanır.
  42. 42. Yine Zeki Demirkubuz’un 1999 yapımı Üçüncü Sayfa filmi bir başka örnektir.
  43. 43. Taylan Biraderlerin ( Yağmur ve Durul) 2009 yapımı Vavien adlı filmi ve Nuri Bilge Ceylan’ın 2006 yılı yapımı Üç Maymun ile 2007 yapımı Bir Zamanlar Anadolu’da filmleri son dönem Kara Film örnekleri olarak gösterilebilir.
  44. 44. Son dönem filmlerin büyük çoğunluğunda da melodramatik kodlar suç hikayesiyle harmanlanır. Bu melezlik bazen stilize bir karafilm örneği olur bazen de tematik bir örnek olarak ortaya çıkar. Bunlara örnek olarak şu filmleri gösterebiliriz: Karışık Pizza (1997), Usta Beni Öldürsene (1997), Masumiyet (1997), Ağır Roman (1997), Laleli‟de Bir Azize (1998), Her Şey Çok Güzel Olacak (1998), Gemide (1998), Kaç Para Kaç (1998), Melekler Evi (2000), Filler ve Çimen (2000), Dar Alanda Kısa Paslaşmalar (2000), Fasulye (2000), İtiraf (2001), Yazgı (2001), Dokuz (2002), Bekleme Odası (2003), Meleğin Düşüşü (2004), Kader (2006), Barda (2006), Sis ve Gece (2007), Kabadayı (2007), Rıza (2007), Münferit (2008), Pus (2009), Kara Köpekler Havlarken (2009), Bornova Bornova (2009), Çakal (2010), Zefir (2010), Celal Tan ve Ailesinin Aşırı Acıklı Hikâyesi (2011), Av Mevsimi (2010), Ejder Kapanı (2010), Behzat Ç. (2011).
  45. 45. Görüldüğü üzere, kara film bir yandan kendisi evrilen bir yandan da sinemanın evrilmesini sağlayan döngüsel bir hareket yaratmıştır. Bu döngüsel hareket kendisini sosyal ve toplumsal değişikliklere de başarıyla adapte etmiştir. Kara film klasik dönemin sona ermesiyle bitmemiş, değişik formlarda ya da farklı akımlarda yaşamaya devam etmiştir. Bu noktadan yola çıkarak kara filmin, sinemada gelecekte yaşanacak değişimlere de ayak uydurabileceği tahminini yapabiliriz.
  46. 46. BEKLERİZ… Bu sunumun oluşturulmasına kaynak olan Turgut YASALAR’a teşekkür eder, TAKSAV Bodrum Temsilciliği’nde sinema dünyasına yeni seyehatlere;

×