[BOOK] Modern Diesel Technology: Heavy Equipment Systems Full Pages

Author : Robert Huzij Pages : 624 pages Publisher : Cengage Learning Language : ISBN-10 : 1337567582 ISBN-13 : 9781337567589
Modern Diesel Technology: Heavy Equipment Systems

  MODERN DIESEL TECHNOLOGY: HEAVY EQUIPMENT SYSTEMS, Third Edition, focuses on off-highway mobile equipment systems, giving you in-depth coverage of service and repair essentials for heavy equipment, agricultural equipment, and powered lift truck technology. Written by experienced technicians, this trusted text includes both universal and manufacturer-specific information on everything from hydraulics, heavy-duty brakes, drivetrains, steering, suspension, and track systems, to safety and best practices. Now featuring a visually appealing, full-color design, the Third Edition is also newly updated with information on the latest computer-controlled hydraulics, GPS, electronic controls, J1939 multiplexing, and electric drive vehicle systems, offering insights into important trends and technology you need to know for success as a specialty technician in today's ever-evolving industry.
