Visual Configurator – Addressing Challenges of Mass Customization
Creating custom designs for differing needs of customers is a major area of concern for manufacturers of engineered-to-order products. This need for customization leads to longer sales cycles and delays in product development resulting in an overall delayed order cycles.
An online visual configurator addresses delays by providing a customer interface ideal for customizing ETO products. Check out this presentation to know how a visual configurator can address the challenges of mass customization.

Published in: Engineering
