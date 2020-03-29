Consumer Understanding Approaches Kelsy Saulsbury

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Consumer Understanding Approaches By Kelsy Saulsbury @KelsySaulsbury
  2. 2. Approaches for Understanding Consumers Read •Secondary Sources •Existing Research Listen •Social Listening •Interviews •Consult Experts Observe •Market Tours Become •Empathy Exercises Primary Research •Qualitative •Quantitative •In Market 1 2 3 4 5
  3. 3. Easy to Do Yourself! Read Get to Better Sources Than Just a Google Search • What does your organization already know? • Contact your Insights Department for past research • What secondary sources do you have access to? • Does you organization have subscriptions to syndicated sources? • Trusted (free) online resources • http://www.pewresearch.org/ • https://www.census.gov/ • http://culturalpolitics.net/ • Ok, now you can finally check out Google 1
  4. 4. Takes Some Effort, but Totally Worth It! Listen Inform your intuition with Voices beyond your own • Social Listening • If you haven’t yet, get on Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, etc. • Like and follow your brands • Follow our competitors to see what they are up to • #HashTag Search for topics and brands of interest • Read Reviews for our products and similar products • What do people love or struggle with? • Remember that in social small segments of the population can be very vocal – so take it with a grain of salt • It’s ok that you end up with more questions that answers 2
  5. 5. Takes Some Effort, but Totally Worth It! Listen Inform your intuition with Voices beyond your own • Interviews • If you have a chance to talk to other people, whether through Insights activities or while you are out living your life, take it! • Think of yourself as a researcher, detective or journalist (no selling!) • Ask questions, listen and observe • Avoid marketing language • Good questions… • Tell me more about that • Why is that important to you? • What do you think about this? • What makes you say that? • Not-So-Good questions… • Don’t you like our products? Isn’t our product the best? • Avoid leading questions • Avoid interrupting, finishing their sentences or speaking over them • Don’t volunteer your opinion, even when asked • Don’t answer questions, even if you know the answer –play dumb • They should do all the talking. • Your talking should be minimal • Be careful with body language • Shaking your head in agreement can cause people to think you want a certain answer, and then they may give it to you even if that’s not what they believe • Listen for emotion • How do they appear to be feeling as they talk 2
  6. 6. Takes Some Effort, but Totally Worth It! Listen Inform your intuition with Voices beyond your own 2 • Externally • Partners • Agencies, vendors and other supplier partners often have knowledge that can inform our thinking • Professional organizations and peers in other industries • Experts in their field • Some experts will have a short call for free while others may charge for a consulting call • Sometimes a call with an expert can really speed up learning • Talk to Experts • Internally • Are there experts in another part of the company or even in your own team who know a lot about a subject? • Maybe someone knows about the topic from a past role
  7. 7. Easy to do! Observe Watch and learn • Market tour • Check out your products in store • Check out the competition • Watch consumers shop • Be incognito • Don’t wear branded logos while out – dress like a shopper • Back in the day, stores got upset if you took photos of aisles or products, but with the proliferation of smart phones, it is pretty easy to snap some pics of things you find interesting • Take notes after each store you visit – in the parking lot while it is still fresh in your mind • Buy something while you are in the store 3
  8. 8. Become Put yourself in the consumers’ shoes 4 Experience it yourself! • Go through an experience yourself • Shop thinking about the needs of your customers • Shop your products and your competitors’ products • Use your products and those of your competitors • What worked well? • What didn’t? • Take notes and really think about the experience • You will likely notice things that you haven’t before
  9. 9. Work with your Insights department to develop research plans Primary Research Get feedback through established techniques • Qualitative • Explore topics more deeply with smaller numbers of consumers • Gets at the “why” behind what is going on • Helps develop hypotheses and discover new insights • Example Qualitative methods • Focus Groups • Online discussion boards • Interviews • In-Home Ethnography • Shop-a-longs • Quantitative • Test assumptions with larger samples of consumers for more rigorous analysis and extrapolation to larger populations • Example Quantitative methods • Surveys • Attitude & Usage Studies • Concept testing and flavor sorts • In-home usage tests • In market tests 5
