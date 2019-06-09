Read and Download The Slight Edge (PDF,EPUB,TXT)

Overview^ Of Ebooks Titles The Slight Edge

Language: English

Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #4 Paid in Kindle Store

Seller information : Jeff Olson (7)

Description : By Jeff Olson with John David Mann This is the 8th Anniversary Edition of the popular book that outlines a way of thinking and a way of processing information that enables you to make the daily choices that will lead you to the success and happiness you desire. Learn why some people make DREAM after DREAM come true, while others just continue to spend their lives building dreams for someone else. It s not just another self-help motivation tool or methods you must learn in order to travel the path to success. The Slight Edge shows you how to create powerful results from the simple daily activities of your life, by using tools already within you. This new edition is completely re-edited, line by line and word by word. The authors took a few bits out, and added a whole lot more bits in. There s an entirely new chapter called The Secret of Happiness (its core message is that success doesn t lead to happiness - it s the other way around) and another on the business of creating ripples on the pond of life and leaving a legacy. We had the chance to say a whole lot we hadn t quite said the first time round, says John David Mann. It was like getting to have a massive do-over. (How often does that happen in real life?!)It is, in other words, the same book ... and at the same time an entirely new book. This edition of The Slight Edge will show you how to create life-altering dynamics-how a way of thinking, a way of processing information, can impact daily choices that will lead you to the success and happiness you desire. The Slight Edge is the key that will make all the other how-to books and self-help information that you read, watch and hear actually work.



