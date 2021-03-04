Case Study: Mobyfox Collaboration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MOBYFOX / AMIFY MobyFox is a tech startup that focuses on combining the technology & data we get from wearables with the p...
Background MobyFox had been disappointed with previous agencies, their inattention leaving them stagnant. Amify was buildi...
GOALS MOBYFOX / AMIFY With the task of launching a new brand and more than a dozen new products, we strapped ourselves in ...
MOBYFOX / AMIFY Their flagship product – branded Apple Watch bands and related digital content – needed to ramp up sales q...
MobyFox had secured licenses from some of the most known franchises in the world. The audiences for each band were differe...
Executions MOBYFOX / AMIFY
MOBYFOX / AMIFY Fully Optimized, Custom Amazon Listing Content
MOBYFOX / AMIFY Fully Optimized, Custom Amazon Listing Content
MOBYFOX / AMIFY A+ Content
No level of creative shapeshifting would matter without driving traffic. We used our extensive knowledge of Amazon’s algor...
RESULTS MOBYFOX / AMIFY We were able to reach and engage fans who didn’t even know (yet) how much they needed our product ...
MOBYFOX / AMIFY Brand Store & A+ Content Our content also gained positive attention from Disney itself, who reached out to...
MOBYFOX / AMIFY Brand Store & A+ Content
When a production problem arose with several bands, our local team stepped in and spent days in the warehouse retooling ba...
RESULTS MOBYFOX / AMIFY Earned organic rank on more than 100 priority search terms, including high-volume, high-competitio...
RESULTS Even as Amazon changed its policy on buyer- seller communication, by remaining in close contact as issues arise, w...
- Feargal Mac Conuladh, Founder and CEO of MobyFox When we signed up with Amify, we were looking for a partner to help us ...
