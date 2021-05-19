2021 Jumpstart to Kindergarten - Summer School

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jumpstart to Kindergarten: Information Session Palmetto Elementary School Date: June 21st-July 27th
  1. 1. Jumpstart to Kindergarten: Information Session Palmetto Elementary School Date: June 21st-July 27th
  2. 2. Jumpstart to Kindergarten Jumpstart to Kindergarten is a 20-day kindergarten readiness program designed to ease the transition from preschool to kindergarten providing explicit instruction in the domains of: 1. language and literacy 2. math 3. social-emotional 4. physical development and 5. creative arts
  3. 3. Who May Attend? • Incoming kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year are invited to participate in our Jumpstart to Kindergarten Summer Program. • Kindergartners must be registered to attend Palmetto Elementary School in August 2021 to attend.
  4. 4. Location This summer program will help you and your child get a jumpstart to the kindergarten learning environment here at Palmetto Elementary School.
  5. 5. Day/Time • Jumpstart to Kindergarten will run from June 21 to July 27 • No School on July 1 - July 9 • Class will resume on July 12 • Days: Monday through Friday • Time: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  6. 6. Meals Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day.
  7. 7. Benefits of the Program • Set students up for success • Provide a jump start to the kindergarten concepts and skills for children who did not participate in VPK • Minimize potential learning loss for children who participated in VPK • Help students acclimate to kindergarten • Learn to be independent and separate easily from parents • Become familiar with riding the school bus, if eligible
  8. 8. Practice Kindergarten Readiness Skills In preparation for entering kindergarten, children will be engaged in hands-on instruction in a safe, positive learning environment focusing on essential kindergarten readiness skills in the areas of early literacy, math numeracy writing and more.
  9. 9. Building Friendships Your child will have an opportunity to build connections and friendships with other children while separating from parents, taking positive steps towards independence with an experience teacher and assistant.
  10. 10. Transportation Bus transportation is available for eligible students.
  11. 11. Questions
  12. 12. Space is limited. Enroll Today!
  13. 13. Jumpstart to Kindergarten Contact Information Principal: Faythia Brown-Carpenter Parent Engagement Liaison: Aneila Jugmohan Registrar: Iris Alvarez Jumpstart Teachers: Ms. Mindermann and Ms. Gould

