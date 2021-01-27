Performance is Money: Rules for Rich Media Optimization

Are your page load times suffering because of the explosive growth in your visual media assets? There is a direct link between the speed and quality of delivered media assets to optimal user engagement, higher conversion rates, and improved SEO—making page load times especially critical. Yet, the past three years have seen an 85 percent rise in online page weight, a continual upward trajectory. For websites at the 90th percentile, 75 percent of page weight comprises of rich media assets, making it a tough tradeoff between load speed and user experience.



In this webinar, our developer experience engineer and media optimization expert, Tamas Piros, will discuss:

- The top problems and pitfalls developers face and how to address them

- Tools you can use to breakdown and understand what drives your web payloads

- Techniques for optimizing visual media to drive conversion rates, user engagement, and improve SEO

- Website trends and what you can do to stay ahead