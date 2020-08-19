5 Common Types of Wine

California resident Kelli Gillam is a production accountant in her professional life and a wine connoisseur in her personal time. At one time, Kelli Gillam owned a wine shop in Monterey, California.



While there are many brands of wines, most fall into five categories. Many are familiar with red, white, and rose wines, but there re also dessert and sparkling wines.



White wines are made with white, red, and black grapes. If the wine is made from red or black grapes, winemakers extract the pigments from the grapes and use only the grape juice. Flavors that can be found in white wines are savory or creamy, and when paired with food, they typically accompany creamy cheeses, white bread, and seafood. A few common white wines are Riesling, Moscato, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc.



The method for making red wine is similar, except the grape skin is included and it is fermented at a higher temperature. It is fermented at a higher temperature to pull out the tannins, colors, aroma, and flavors. Red wines go great with grilled vegetables, white meat (including chicken), red meat (including smoked meats), and Asian dishes.



Rose is made with red or black grapes with a fermentation time, which is shorter than red and white. Some winemakers also mix red and white to make the rose. Rose wines can be drunken with poultry, fish, or fruit.



Dessert wines are usually considered sweet wines and can be drunken as an aperitif (before the meal) or after the meal with the dessert. Dessert wines are usually Port, Tawny, or sherry beverages, and while they typically accompany desserts, they also can be paired with smoked meat and cheeses.



Finally, sparkling wines bubble from the carbon dioxide added during the fermentation process. Sparkling wines usually are paired with bread, fish, or cheese.

