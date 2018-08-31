Download here PDF_ Horizons Unfolding (#12 in the Bregdan Chronicles Historical Fiction Romance Series) _Download file

Horizons Unfolding is the 12th book in the Bregdan Chronicles historical fiction series. As of today, there are 12 books in the series. Make sure you start reading with # 1 – Storm Clouds Rolling In. It s readers like you who have turned the series into a world-wide best-seller. Thank you!Book Description: Is Reconstruction healing America, or is it really a covering for a new war?America continues the struggle to become a country for everyone…Carrie steps into a new season of love in her life, but once again has to leave the plantation to fulfill her dream. Her heart is both happy and torn. She is pulled into a new challenge when Frances makes friends that reveal a hidden horror for children in America.Rose and Moses are thrilled to be home, but are swept up once again in the new war raging in America.Susan takes a huge step into happiness, while Thomas and Abby create a miracle for Marcus.Jeremy and Marietta are forging through challenges to create a new life in Philadelphia, but wonder if they will lose everything.When everyone really just wants a simple, clear future, each person finds they have to make the best choices possible as they watch their Horizons Unfolding.*****Volume # 12 of the Bregdan Chronicles continues the sweeping historical saga that now encompasses the fourth year of American Reconstruction.How many books will be in the Bregdan Chronicles? No one knows yet… Ginny intends to write these character s stories, one year at a time, for as long as she is able to write. She is passionate about bringing history to life through historical fiction. Since she is amazingly healthy, that could be for a very long time! She doesn’t like stories to end any more than you do. This one won t end for a very long time!

