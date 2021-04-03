Get more experience and confidence using QuickBooks Online with this realistic practice set recently updated in 2019. You will set up a new company and enter transactions for three months of activity. Transactions entered include: invoices, sales receipts, receive payments, deposits, enter and pay bills, checks, credit card charges, sales tax payments, purchase orders, inventory adjustments and credit memos. You will reconcile the bank and credit card accounts and create reports to check your progress. If you want a realistic company to practice and get more experience using QuickBooks Online, then this practice set is perfect for you.