UNIVERSIDAD GALILEO EL APRENDIZAJE APOYADO EN LA TECNOLOGIA PROFESORADO DE ENSEÑANZA MEDIA EN TECNOLOGIA CATEDRATICA: MA. ...
QUE ES EL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTOS (ABP)  Es una estrategia metodológica de diseño y programación que implementa u...
PASOS PARA REALIZAR EL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTOS  Motivación  Selección de tema  Formación de equipos  Definició...
ROL DEL CATEDRÁTICO  Orientar  Guiar  Animar  Aconsejar  Acompañar en el proceso  Motivar  Observar  Retroalimentar
COMO EVALUAR EL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTOS  Considero que la mejor forma es a través de rúbricas.  Observación en l...
RECOMENDACIONES  Realizar esto dentro de nuestro plan de trabajo ya que es muy importante que los estudiantes desarrollen...
Aprendizaje basado en proyectos

Tarea 4.2

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD GALILEO EL APRENDIZAJE APOYADO EN LA TECNOLOGIA PROFESORADO DE ENSEÑANZA MEDIA EN TECNOLOGIA CATEDRATICA: MA. CARLA SANDOVAL CARNÈ: 99 10657 ESTUDIANTE: PEGGI AMILSA BEATRIZ CHONAY BERTRAN TAREA 4.2
  2. 2. QUE ES EL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTOS (ABP)  Es una estrategia metodológica de diseño y programación que implementa un conjunto de tareas basadas en la resolución de preguntas o problemas (retos), mediante un proceso de investigación o creación por parte del alumnado que trabaja de manera relativamente autónoma y con un alto nivel de implicación y cooperación y que culmina con un producto final presentado ante los demás (difusión).
  3. 3. PASOS PARA REALIZAR EL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTOS  Motivación  Selección de tema  Formación de equipos  Definición del producto o reto final del desafío.  Planificación  Investigación y búsqueda de información.  Análisis  Elaboración del producto  Difusión del producto  Respuesta colectiva a la pregunta inicial.  Evaluación y auto evaluación
  4. 4. ROL DEL CATEDRÁTICO  Orientar  Guiar  Animar  Aconsejar  Acompañar en el proceso  Motivar  Observar  Retroalimentar
  5. 5. COMO EVALUAR EL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTOS  Considero que la mejor forma es a través de rúbricas.  Observación en los procesos
  6. 6. RECOMENDACIONES  Realizar esto dentro de nuestro plan de trabajo ya que es muy importante que los estudiantes desarrollen diferentes responsabilidades.  Realizar los grupos por medio de colores así también todos se pueden conocer.  No dejar solos a los estudiantes siempre estar observándolos.  Ir orientanlodos cuando sea necesario.

