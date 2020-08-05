Successfully reported this slideshow.
Motivating sales teams *right now* CONTESTS, COMPETITIONS, & INCENTIVES FOR THE LONG HAUL presents
Over 75% of sales orgs are running sales competitions. Ambition State of Sales Performance Survey
COMMON (EASY TO FIX) SALES CONTEST MISTAKES WE SEE ON THE REG The "why" behind the competition is unclear.1. 2. The compet...
No Why? Reps are burned out, bored, and disengaged. You’re babysitting your reps so they’ll do the right activities, at th...
No visibility? Don't bury competition details in spreadsheets only you can see. Whiteboards are old-school. Integrated, re...
A-players only? Extend contests longer than 1 week to reinforce change over time. Make sure you incentivize "most improved...
Crappy incentives? Even if you have a budget, public recognition & bragging rights go a long way. The best incentives are:...
No buy-in? Communicate every aspect of the competition on the front-end before it ever begins. Don't just explain the set-...
Don't underestimate the importance of public recognition in real-time as a mechanism to make your team feel more connected...
ambition.com/sales- gamification For more tips, tricks, and templates head over to our gamification hub now.
How to Motivate Sales Teams *Right Now*

Contests, competitions and incentives that you can start using today (for your remote teams)!

How to Motivate Sales Teams *Right Now*

