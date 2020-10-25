Fin412 currency report

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. D. Jair Massie, Isaac Deng Oct 16, 2020 CADUSD Currency Report FIN 412 International Financial Management Porf. Paolo Pasquariello
  2. 2. Overview CADUSD Exchange Rates Forecasts Rate as of 10/16/2020: 1.3195 (CAD/USD) Short Term Forecast (1Y) : 1.3202 (CAD/USD) Mid Term Forecast (3Y) : 1.3203 (CAD/USD) Long Term Forecast (5Y) : 1.3199 (CAD/USD) Key Indicators Central Bank Policy - Both the Bank of Canada and the US Federal Reserve have expressed a commitment to maintaining interest rates at the lowest eﬀective levels for the foreseeable future. Fiscal Spending and Debt - Canada’s response to the global health crisis has produced an atypical budget deﬁcit and unusually high foreign debt load, a move that brought the country in line with the United States’ tendency to fund deﬁcits with foreign portfolio investment. Both economies are recovering after the shocks of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and due to the alignment of monetary policy and participation in international markets, they are expected to experience gains and setbacks more or less in lockstep with one another.  Each country’s government and central bank took an active role in protecting households and businesses against the economic shutdown and panic of the spring, and strides were made over the summer towards compensating for the losses suﬀered at the onset of the crisis.  In the near term, Canada and the US will be looking to maintain this progress as the predicted Fall/ Winter second wave of infections begins to materialize. As time goes on, the focus of each nation will shift to a controlled return to normalcy. Argument CAD is going to hold steady against USD.
  3. 3. Interest Rate Targets Dropped, While Inﬂation Rate Targets Remain Unchanged March saw both countries drop interest rates 150 basis points to an equal .25%, which is regarded as the lowest eﬀective level.  This rate was maintained throughout 2020, and both Banks have committed to not raising rates while the economy is still under stress. However, it should be noted that the Bank of Canada (BoC) perceives this as an lower bound while the US Federal Reserve has called it an upper bound. So, while a zero interest rate is unlikely in the US, the Fed has not explicitly ruled it out. Despite the upheaval the novel coronavirus wrought on the economy, inﬂation targets have not been moved.  BoC still aims to keep its inﬂation rate hovering as close to 2% as possible, but the Fed has recently pivoted policy to actively attempt to push inﬂation slightly higher than 2% in coming periods to increase the average to approximately 2%, after past periods have fallen short of 1% inﬂation. Forecasting We employed three standard models to predict the CADUSD exchange rate: Uncovered Interest Rate Parity (UIRP), the Unbiasness Hypothesis (UH) and Absolute Purchasing Power Parity (APPP) . The UIRP and UH models support our argument that CAD is going to hold steady against USD since the outcome of these two models indicate only negligible change across the horizons. The APPP forecasts an appreciation, but we argue that the APPP has relatively less credibility in predicting the exchange rate for it does not perform well in horizons shorter than 10 years. Main Indicators
  4. 4. Main Indicators The US has always been a robust spender, so while stimulus packages, widespread business loans, and an increased provision of credit facilities ultimately swelled the cumulative budget deﬁcit in the ﬁrst nine months of FY20 to 2.7T USD, the actions were largely in line with previous US ﬁscal reactions. But for Canada, spending on the same measures necessary to support the economy in the wake of COVID-19 has caused a huge shift in policy.  For a nation that usually manages its budget carefully, the BoC has been pursuing a major increase in spending that by the end of June pushed its budget deﬁcit over 427.5B CAD, compared to a more than 1B CAD surplus at the same time in 2019.  Speciﬁcally, both countries have seen spikes in net debt, as current accounts fall further into deﬁcit in the wounded world economy, both countries have turned to foreign portfolio ﬂows for funding.  Canada has notably increased its net debt 17% YOY to 46.4% of GDP, and consolidated gross government debt stands at 114% of GDP.  The US’s standing is buoyed by its ability to borrow its 41.92T USD of international debt liabilities at low cost, but earn high rates of interest on overseas investment, and capture increases in asset value from currency appreciations on the dollar. For its part, Canada has been able to maintain a net positive international investment position due to high-value foreign pension fund assets and the fact that the majority of its public debt obligations are still self-ﬁnanced. However, outsized public spending in the US and Canada have negatively impacted sovereign credit ratings from Fitch; the outlook for the US has been revised to “Negative” and the Canadian rating was downgraded to AA+.  The downgrades were predicated on fears that neither country has deﬁned a way to consolidate pandemic ﬁnances to a more stable and sustainable balance when the time comes for the world to resume normal operations. Financial Inﬂows from Abroad in 2020 Put Institutions On Alert Source: Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg Source: Fitch Rating
  5. 5. Risks In a bid to grow from past mistakes during the 2018 World Financial Crisis, The United States Federal Reserve lent a great deal of credit to various central banks in the interest of maintaining international market liquidity throughout the pandemic. No countries are having solvency problems now, and we don’t expect a crisis.  But keep an eye out for increasing default risk on bond repayments over the next 3-5 years if world economies don’t bounce back from the pandemic or if there’s another shock that derails recovery in particular countries or regions.  The US election will conclude in a matter of weeks, and expectations of a Democratic “blue wave” are growing. Meanwhile, Canada’s Prime Minister seat will remain with Justin Trudeau and his minority liberal government until 2023, but the combination of the devastation caused by the COVID-19 and the mounting ethics scandals might bring about a major shift in Canadian politics in the years to come.  How each country votes will likely inform the direction post-pandemic normalization takes. Will liberal governments be less likely to enact contractionary policies amidst populist pressures,  or will they aggressively champion reforms that ensure a swift and equitable rebound? Will conservative governments pursue protectionist principles that aﬀect the international ﬂows of capital that make up the balance of payments and net debt level, or will they allow businesses to seek trade and ﬁnancial advantages abroad and let the beneﬁts trickle down to the economy at large? In Summary, The United States dollar comfortably holds the biggest share of oﬃcial allocated FX reserves worldwide, but has been steadily losing share as central banks seek to diversify their foreign currency reserves. The renminbi and yen, in particular, are on the rise as more nations begin to express a desire for a world reserve currency less dependent on the policies of one powerful, developed nation. Substituting USD reserves for SDRs is a proposal that has been broached. We don’t expect a sea change anytime soon, but over the next 10 years, as economies continue to globalize and emerging markets gain inﬂuence, we’ll be watching for a growing consensus on the reserve currency of the future. As economies that share a large border, trade relationships across industries and similar ideologies, the observations above of mirrored movements make perfect sense.  Policies of low interest rates and widespread quantitative easing were keys to stability during an unprecedented pandemic crisis, and we foresee a continuation of these policies in the near term. But, it is also understood that they cannot continue in the long term, and both Canada and the US will have to enact a steady drawdown from near-zero interest rates and the entanglements brought on by emergency spending.
  6. 6. Predicting Methods UH Model (Unbiasedness Hypothesis)UIRP Model (Uncovered Interest Rate Parity) Date Interest Rate of Canada Interest Rate of the US CADUSD Spot Rate Expected Forward Rate 10/16/2020 0.17% 0.12% 1.3195 1.3202 (1Y) 10/16/2020 0.24% 0.18% 1.3195 1.3203 (3Y) 10/16/2020 0.35% 0.32% 1.3195 1.3199 (5Y) Source: YCharts Date 1Y 3Y 5Y 10/16/2020 1.3182 1.3221 1.3297 Source: fxempire We used the formula SCAD/USD(1+iCAD)=SCAD/USD,t+k(1+iUSD) to build the UIRP model. The Uncovered Interest Rate Parity predicts the CAD depreciation. The UIRP calculation is derived from the interest rate diﬀerentials from the two countries. Since their interest rates are very nearly the same, UIRP models little movement on the exchange rate. The Unbiasedness Hypothesis expands upon the UIRP by indicating that the forward exchange rate is an unbiased predictor of the future exchange rate. The UH model shows depreciation, which is aligned with the UIRP model. Appendix
  7. 7. APPP Model (Absolute Purchasing Power Parity) 0 0.4 0.8 1.2 1.6 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 2015 2018 2019 CADUSD Exchange Rate History CADUSD Expected Exchange Rate by APPP We used the formula SCAD/USD=PCAD/PUSD to build the APPP model. According to the APPP model, the CAD is undervalued, predicting CAD appreciation in the future, contradicting the UIRP and the UH model. However, the APPP model allows considerable error because it is most likely to hold in the long run.  Therefore, it is reasonable to expect many years to pass before the predicted rate and the real rate meet. In addition, PPP models are most accurate when comparing two countries with vastly diﬀerent inﬂation rates. USD inﬂation and CAD inﬂation are both low, and both mostly the same, so a model based solely on this information will never be equipped to reﬂect the volatility of exchange rate movements.  This is why we are de-emphasizing the results of this forecast in our overall prediction. Appendix

