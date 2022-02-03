Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

8 effective ways to reduce software development cos

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Services

As we all know software development is costly but sometimes reducing the cost can diminish your product quality. That’s why make sure you do not compromise on your product too much. Maintaining the balance between cost and quality is a tricky yet important concern. Take time to know more about the outsourcing companies and it will help you to reduce software development costs.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free

8 effective ways to reduce software development cos

  1. 1. 8 Effective Ways To Reduce Software Development Costs Many times we have seen that the cost for software development is high. Are you on the lookout for a software development team to build your website? If yes, you should know how expensive custom development can get. With this blog let’s understand how you can reduce software development costs. Table of Content 1. Planning 2. Clarify Your Requirements 3. Understand Your Target Market 4. Test Well Website: https://key-cms.com/ E-mail: alok@key-cms.com Tel: +1 (307) 828 1476
  2. 2. 5. Partner With Experts 6. Ask For Development And Maintenance Costs 7. Hire A Proactive Team 8. Ask For Automated Testing 1. Planning First and essential step you should take is to start your project with a strong plan. To successfully reduce costs while building a software project, we must commit to more design and scoping from the outset. Working with a plan ensures the focus is clear between the development team and all project stakeholders. It also allows stakeholders to view from the outset what the project will look like, and priorities the work for the development team based on the project’s budget. 2. Clarify Your Requirements Checklist is very important while working on any project as it defines the requirements because unclear requirements lengthen software development time and increase the costs. You can easily eliminate the issues by clarifying your requirements. Stating your requirements transparently in an earlier timeline helps coders create great software for you. So, create a document and explain your needs graphically with the help of presentation (depends on you). Updating the document regularly and giving access to the developers saves your time and money. Website: https://key-cms.com/ E-mail: alok@key-cms.com Tel: +1 (307) 828 1476
  3. 3. 3. Understand Your Target Market Spending some time before your planning to understand and define your target market is a step to reduce costs. Always focus on the problem and never the solution. The job is to solve the user’s problem, not make a solution. Target market is very important like you need to ask, who is your user? Find out what your user wants and how to best deliver this. Have your target market test your application frequently and give feedback as you are building. If you do this frequently, and discover any problems earlier, you can pivot the direction of your software earlier. By this you are able to find your problem early. 4. Test Well Testing plays an important role and also helps to reduce cost as it directly affects the quality of the finished product. Incorporating testing practices earlier helps identify bugs faster and gives them ample time to rectify these bugs. Also late testing increases re-work and development costs. This re-work also causes a delay in the product release. According to one research it shows that early bug identification is 100 times cheaper than testing after the coding phase. 5. Partner With Experts Partnering with offshore software development company can be a valuable strategy for reducing costs. So here the question comes to mind that how do you find the right offshore development partner? Website: https://key-cms.com/ E-mail: alok@key-cms.com Tel: +1 (307) 828 1476
  4. 4. There are a few things you should first check. Check google search engine to check the history of the company and the website and testimonials. If they seem to match your company values then the next step is to meet them! Ask as many questions as you can. This is also the best way to make sure communication between you and that company is going to work. 6. Ask For Development And Maintenance Cost When it comes to software development, you should work with a long-term strategy. Developing software is not the end but it just step one, after which you need to maintain the product as well. Often a company will charge you reasonably for development. However, their price increases when it comes to software maintenance. That’s why clarifying all the terms before signing any contract is extremely important. So, remember to discuss all prices in the initial stages to keep the terms clear. 7. Hire A Proactive Person In your company; if you don’t have technical expertise, hiring a proactive member that understands requirements is extremely important. A good coding team helps you translate those needs into reality efficiently. It helps you to connect with the offshore team and learn about the points. You don’t want a yes-man personality in your team. Having good members helps avoid common coding pitfalls. So, choosing your coding member well ensures you have great software which works according to your requirement at a reasonable price. Website: https://key-cms.com/ E-mail: alok@key-cms.com Tel: +1 (307) 828 1476
  5. 5. 8. Ask For Automated Testing Automated testing is much better then manual testing as manual testing is not sufficient as it’s quite expensive, and time-consuming. So you can go with automated testing processes to complete tasks. You can also use them for user acceptance testing by creating scripts and devise quality assurance tests. Intelligent software development management guarantees the final product is sensible and usable. Conclusion As we all know software development is costly but sometimes reducing the cost can diminish your product quality. That’s why make sure you do not compromise on your product too much. Maintaining the balance between cost and quality is a tricky yet important concern. Take time to know more about the outsourcing companies and it will help you to reduce software development costs. Website: https://key-cms.com/ E-mail: alok@key-cms.com Tel: +1 (307) 828 1476

×