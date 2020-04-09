191209 how to translate j to e

Successfully reported this slideshow.
和文英訳入門① ～「英訳前日本語訳」を身につけよう～
こんな人に向けています 進研模試の和文英訳全然できなかった･･･ 手も足も出ない 和文英訳は捨て問です （そもそも和文英訳・英文和訳はかなり高度な能力が必要） 少しだけ太刀打ちできるようになる方法を教えます
その前に少し言語学の講義をします Ｑ. 動物は「言葉」を話すことができるか？ 「言葉」がしゃべれる動物の例は？
（ 音 声 の ） 単 な る 模 倣 言 語 で は な く 「 合 図 」
猿に人間の言葉を教えようとした研究が ありました
動物の「合図」と人間の「言語」の違い ①二重分節性 (Duality) 限られた音を組み合わせて無限に単語を作れる。 Ex) く ぬ ず み →温水 温炭* (犬の) woof! →これ以上分解できない ②文法(Grammar) 語順の組み合わ...
動物には無い「言語能力」があったため 人類は発展した 人間の言語の特質を組み合わせれば 存在しないもの（抽象的な概念）や、過去に 起こったこと、これから起こるかもしれない こと、などなどのあらゆることを、言語を共 有するすべての仲間に伝達するこ...
もっと簡単に言うと： 人類だけが持つ言語能力がなければ今の人類の発 展はない。 そして、言語能力の中で文法が重要な位置をしめる。 文法さんすご！ 一生ついていきます！
なんでこんな話をしたのかというと ・あなたたちの高校での学習（今回は国語・英語・生物など？） がゆくゆくは大学や大学卒業後の学びに繋がればいいなぁ！ と思っています ・文法を「無理やり勉強すべきもの」と思うとしんどいので、 人間にしか使えないす...
「象は鼻が長い」どう英訳する？ 象は鼻が長い。 主題 主語 現在形 冠詞? 複数 現在 冠詞 Elephants have a long trunk. S V O 英語にする際に考 慮しないといけな い要素（ルール） がたくさんある！
ドイツ語だとめっちゃややこしい a(男性名詞につく冠詞） Elefanten haben einen langen Russel. S V O 複数形 男性+複数名詞の現在形動詞 男性名詞形 男性名詞 冠詞? 複数 現在 冠詞 Elephant...
進研模試から出題（下線部を英語に） サキ :あのね、私ちょっと不思議なことがあるの。 ジョージ ：なんだい？ サキ : 初めて行くところでよく人に道を尋ねられるの。 ジョージ : へえ。その場所になじんでいるように見えるからだ ね。
初めて行くところでよく人に道を尋ねら れるの。 語：初めて for the first time 行く go 所 place よく often 人 people 道 way 尋ねる ask → For the first time go, of...
外国語の文を作るときの難しさって ①大前提として語彙力が足りない 豆知識：英検準2級までの語彙でアメリカのドラマの表現の9割 がカバーできる 与えられた語に対応する英語を知っていることが不可欠？ ②文法の力が足りない 適切に表現できる文を知って...
「英訳前日本語訳」、あるいは「翻訳前 翻訳」のすすめ 〇与えられた英文を、自分の手持ちの表現を 使ってなんとか表現できるように、 英語の語順を持った日本語に再翻訳してみる
例1：初めて行くところでよく人に道を 尋ねられるの。 を翻訳前翻訳 私は人に道を尋ねられます、初めて行くところで。 I am often asked the way by people in the place which I visit fo...
例2 僕は朝起きたら新聞に目を通すこと にしているんだ。 を翻訳前翻訳 この表現たちもめっちゃ簡単にできますよ。 「英訳前日本語訳」してください。 朝起きたら→ 目を通す→ ～ことにしている→ 朝に いつも～する 読む I always rea...
つまり入試レベルの和文英訳は あらゆる文法事項をマスターしたスーパーボキャブラリーの高校 生を求めていません！ 直訳や逐語訳ではなく、文が伝わるために最低限必要な情報を分 解できて、 それを手持ちの道具でなんとか表現できる そんな能力を求めてい...
はい！練習！ 1. 問題文を自分なりに「英訳前日本語訳」する 2. 英文にする 英訳前日本語訳で分からない ことがあれば： 人に聞きに行く 英訳前日本語訳しても難し かったら： 文法書を開く 辞書を使う
