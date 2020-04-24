20200424 yokohama.unity corgi_engine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Corgi Engineを触ってみた 2020/04/24 Cz_mirror yokohama.unity ∼オンラインDEハジメテユルクヤッテミル#0∼
自己紹介 • ハンドルネーム Cz_mirror  （読み方は決めていません。シーゼットミラー、シーズミ ラー、  カズミラーなどお好きな呼び方で。。） • 名前：森 一茂 ４１歳 • 職業：PHPを主体としたWeb系エンジニア • Unity...
自己紹介 • 趣味：ゲーム全般、ゲーム開発、ゲーム素材 作り（Medlyアプリ、Garagebandによる DTM、AﬃnityDesignerによるイラストやUI 素材）など
自己紹介 • リリースしたiOSアプリ「Captulion」https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/captulion/id1254989619 • Twitter https://twitter.com/Cz_mirror...
自己紹介 • ゲーム歴：MZ-2000、X1Turbo、X68000、ファミリーコン ピューター、スーパーファミコン、NINTENDO64、ゲームキュー ブ、Wii、WiiU、Switch、ゲームボーイ、ニンテンドーDS、３DS、 セガマスター...
自己紹介 • 好きなゲーム：ザナドゥ（初代、シナリオ２、Next）、ソーサリア ン、ファイアーエムブレム（初代、外伝、紋章の 、エコーズ）、 メタルマックス（２R、４）、ファイナルファンタジー（３、５、１ ０）、ドラゴンクエスト（３、１１）、ス...
Corgi Engineとは
Corgi Engineとは • https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/ templates/systems/corgi-engine-2d-2-5d- platformer-26617 • 2Dアクション...
可能なアクション • 主なプレイヤーのアクション • 左右の歩行 • 上下の視点移動 • ジャンプ（二段、壁蹴り、床抜け） • 射撃
アクション：ジャンプ • 多段ジャンプ • 壁蹴りジャンプ • 床すり抜けジャンプ • その他着地の際の砂けむりなど細かい部分 も作り込まれている。
アクション：攻撃 • 射撃（射撃の際に薬莢も飛ぶ） • 踏みつけ • オブジェクト破壊
その他 • NPCとの会話 • ステージワープ • ステージセレクト • 敵AI
どのように始めるか
ドキュメント・チュートリアル • ドキュメント、チュートリアルは全て英語になります。 • Introduction to the Corgi Engine ¦ Corgi Engine Documentation  https://corgi-...
初期設定 • stableバージョンのUnityで２Dもしくは３Dのプロジェクトを作成 • アセットストアからCorgi Engineをダウンロード • Assetsフォルダー内にCorgiEngineフォルダが作成される
構成 • Common • Animations : すべての一般的なアニメーション（主にGUIのもの） • Fonts : GUI画面で使用されるフォント • Materials : デモで使用されているマテリアル • Prefabs : デ...
構成 • Common/Scripts  Scriptsは以下のような構成になっています。 • Agents : キャラクターのアクションスクリプト（レイキャスト衝突コントローラー、キャラクターの基本操作、AIスクリ プトや武器） • Came...
構成 • Demos（数が多いため、一部抜粋になります。） • Brobro • BrobroLevel : オブジェクトをショットで破壊可能なステージ • Corgi 2D • Lava : 溶岩ステージ • Mesa1 : 最初のレベル、全...
どのデモから始めるか
どのデモから始めるか • FAQやYoutubeを見る限り、Minimal demoから開始するのが良い という記載がありました。 • 最小限の機能とアセットが含まれている • 部屋の移動であればMinimalRooms1、操作キャラクターの切...
Corgi Engineの感想 • アクションゲームに必要な要素が っていて、構成する要素などを 参考にすることで、アクションゲーム開発に必要な知見を得られそ う。（アクションが豊富な分、キャラの差し替えなどもなかなか大 変そうな印象。） • ...
ありがとうございました！
yokohama.unityのLT資料。Corgi Engine触ってみたのスライドになります。

