【材料力学】はり のたわみとたわみ角の求め方 (I-10-2 2020)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
はり のたわみとたわみ角の求め方 目標 1. たわみとたわみ角を求める手順を説明できる 2. 集中荷重が作用する単純支持はり の たわみとたわみ角を求めることができる 1/16
たわみとたわみ角を求める手順 ① はりに生じる曲げモーメントを求める ② たわみの式からたわみとたわみ角を求める ②-2 たわみの式を積分する ②-3 境界条件から積分定数を決定する ②-1 たわみの式をつくる 2/16
集中荷重が作用する単純支持はり の たわみとたわみ角 P a b ℓ xEI y 3/16
① 曲げモーメントを求める手順 ①-1 支点反力を求める ①-3 せん断力を求める ①-4 曲げモーメントを求める 支点反力を図示する 力とモーメントの釣合いを考える ①-2 荷重条件で断面を場合分けする せん断力によるモーメントを忘れずに考え...
①-1 支点反力を求める ①-1-1 支点に作用する反力を図示する ①-1-2 力の釣合いを考える ①-1-3 モーメントの釣合いを考える R1+R2 P− = 0 ：左端周りPa R2ℓ− = 0+ R2 = ℓ P a R1 = ℓ P b...
①-3 せん断力を求める （ 0 < x < a ) R1 R2 F(x) F(x) P a x ①-3-1 位置 x の断面を考える ①-3-2 断面のせん断力F(x)を考える ①-3-3 力の釣り合いを考える R1 = 0F(x) − F(...
①-3 せん断力を求める （ a < x < ℓ ) R1 R2 F(x) F(x) P x a ①-3-1 位置 x の断面を考える ①-3-2 断面のせん断力F(x)を考える ①-3-3 力の釣り合いを考える R1 = 0PF(x) + −...
①-4 曲げモーメントを求める R1 F(x) x M(x) F(x)x ①-4-1 位置 x で断面を考える ①-4-2 断面の曲げモーメントM(x)を考える ①-4-3 モーメントの釣合いを考える M(x) = 0x− F(x) M(x) ...
①-4 曲げモーメントを求める R1 F(x) P x a M(x) F(x)xPa ④-1. 位置 x で断面を考える ④-2. 断面の曲げモーメントM(x)を考える ④-3. モーメントの釣合いを考える ：左端周り M(x) = 0x− F...
② たわみ角とたわみを求める手順 ②-2 たわみの式を積分する ②-3 境界条件から積分定数を決定する dx d y2 2 ＝ − EI M ②-1 たわみの式をつくる θ ＝ dx dy ＝− EI M dx y ( )＝− EI M dx ...
②-1 たわみの式をつくる ( ) M(x) = xℓ P b ( )a0 <x< x ℓaP 1 − ( )ℓa <x< dx2 d y2 = − EI M(x) = − EIℓ bP x − EIℓ aP ( )a0 <x< ( )ℓa <...
②-2 たわみの式を積分する dx dy = y = EIℓ bP ( )C1− 2 1 x2＋ ( )a0 <x< EIℓ aP { }( )2xℓ− 2 1 C3＋ ( )ℓa <x< ( ) EIℓ bP − 6 1 x3＋C1 x ＋C...
②-3-1 境界条件を見つける a) 支持点 y x=0 ＝ 0 y x=ℓ ＝ 0 たわみは支持点で0 移動・回転支持点では自由に回転 たわみ角の境界条件にできない→ b) 荷重点 条件式：2 x＝aでたわみ角とたわみが連続 積分定数の数だけ...
②-3-2 積分定数を決定する y x=0 ＝ 0 y x=ℓ ＝ 0 EIℓ bP ( )C1− 2 1 a2＋ EIℓ aP { }( )2aℓ − 2 1 C3＋＝ y x=a-0＝ y x=a+0 ＝dx dy x=a-0 dx dy ...
{ } たわみ角とたわみ dx dy =θ = { } 6EIℓ bP −3x2 ＋ 6EIℓ aP ( )a0 <x< ( )ℓa <x<( )2xℓ −3 a( )ℓ＋b ( )b ℓ＋a− y = 6EIℓ bP 6EIℓ aP { }−...
まとめ： はり のたわみとたわみ角の求め方 1. たわみとたわみ角を求める手順 2. 集中荷重が作用する単純支持はり の たわみとたわみ角 ① はりに生じる曲げモーメントを求める ② たわみの式からたわみとたわみ角を求める ②-2 たわみの式を...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

【材料力学】はり のたわみとたわみ角の求め方 (I-10-2 2020)

23 views

Published on

【目標】
1. たわみとたわみ角を求める手順を説明できる
2. 集中荷重が作用する単純支持はり のたわみとたわみ角を求めることができる

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

【材料力学】はり のたわみとたわみ角の求め方 (I-10-2 2020)

  1. 1. はり のたわみとたわみ角の求め方 目標 1. たわみとたわみ角を求める手順を説明できる 2. 集中荷重が作用する単純支持はり の たわみとたわみ角を求めることができる 1/16
  2. 2. たわみとたわみ角を求める手順 ① はりに生じる曲げモーメントを求める ② たわみの式からたわみとたわみ角を求める ②-2 たわみの式を積分する ②-3 境界条件から積分定数を決定する ②-1 たわみの式をつくる 2/16
  3. 3. 集中荷重が作用する単純支持はり の たわみとたわみ角 P a b ℓ xEI y 3/16
  4. 4. ① 曲げモーメントを求める手順 ①-1 支点反力を求める ①-3 せん断力を求める ①-4 曲げモーメントを求める 支点反力を図示する 力とモーメントの釣合いを考える ①-2 荷重条件で断面を場合分けする せん断力によるモーメントを忘れずに考える 仮想切断して力の釣合いを考える 仮想切断してモーメントの釣合いを考える 釣合い式が異なるため 4/16
  5. 5. ①-1 支点反力を求める ①-1-1 支点に作用する反力を図示する ①-1-2 力の釣合いを考える ①-1-3 モーメントの釣合いを考える R1+R2 P− = 0 ：左端周りPa R2ℓ− = 0+ R2 = ℓ P a R1 = ℓ P b a,0 <x< ℓa <x< ①-2 断面を場合分け P R2 R2ℓ PaR1 a b ℓy x 5/16
  6. 6. ①-3 せん断力を求める （ 0 < x < a ) R1 R2 F(x) F(x) P a x ①-3-1 位置 x の断面を考える ①-3-2 断面のせん断力F(x)を考える ①-3-3 力の釣り合いを考える R1 = 0F(x) − F(x) = ℓ P b 6/16
  7. 7. ①-3 せん断力を求める （ a < x < ℓ ) R1 R2 F(x) F(x) P x a ①-3-1 位置 x の断面を考える ①-3-2 断面のせん断力F(x)を考える ①-3-3 力の釣り合いを考える R1 = 0PF(x) + − R1= PF(x) − = R2− = ℓ P a − 7/16
  8. 8. ①-4 曲げモーメントを求める R1 F(x) x M(x) F(x)x ①-4-1 位置 x で断面を考える ①-4-2 断面の曲げモーメントM(x)を考える ①-4-3 モーメントの釣合いを考える M(x) = 0x− F(x) M(x) = xℓ P b ：左端周り （ 0 < x < a ) 8/16
  9. 9. ①-4 曲げモーメントを求める R1 F(x) P x a M(x) F(x)xPa ④-1. 位置 x で断面を考える ④-2. 断面の曲げモーメントM(x)を考える ④-3. モーメントの釣合いを考える ：左端周り M(x) = 0x− F(x) Pa− x ℓ aP 1M(x) = ( )− （ a < x < ℓ ) 9/16
  10. 10. ② たわみ角とたわみを求める手順 ②-2 たわみの式を積分する ②-3 境界条件から積分定数を決定する dx d y2 2 ＝ − EI M ②-1 たわみの式をつくる θ ＝ dx dy ＝− EI M dx y ( )＝− EI M dx dx たわみ角 たわみ ＋ C1 ＋ C1 ＋ C2 C1, C2 : 積分定数 10/16
  11. 11. ②-1 たわみの式をつくる ( ) M(x) = xℓ P b ( )a0 <x< x ℓaP 1 − ( )ℓa <x< dx2 d y2 = − EI M(x) = − EIℓ bP x − EIℓ aP ( )a0 <x< ( )ℓa <x<( )xℓ − 11/16
  12. 12. ②-2 たわみの式を積分する dx dy = y = EIℓ bP ( )C1− 2 1 x2＋ ( )a0 <x< EIℓ aP { }( )2xℓ− 2 1 C3＋ ( )ℓa <x< ( ) EIℓ bP − 6 1 x3＋C1 x ＋C2 ( )a0 <x< EIℓ aP { }− 6 1 ( )3xℓ − C3( )xℓ − C4＋ ( )ℓa <x<− 積分定数×4 たわみ角 たわみ 12/16
  13. 13. ②-3-1 境界条件を見つける a) 支持点 y x=0 ＝ 0 y x=ℓ ＝ 0 たわみは支持点で0 移動・回転支持点では自由に回転 たわみ角の境界条件にできない→ b) 荷重点 条件式：2 x＝aでたわみ角とたわみが連続 積分定数の数だけ境界条件が必要 条件式：2 積分定数：4 y x=a-0＝ y x=a+0＝dx dy x=a-0 dx dy x=a+0 13/16
  14. 14. ②-3-2 積分定数を決定する y x=0 ＝ 0 y x=ℓ ＝ 0 EIℓ bP ( )C1− 2 1 a2＋ EIℓ aP { }( )2aℓ − 2 1 C3＋＝ y x=a-0＝ y x=a+0 ＝dx dy x=a-0 dx dy x=a+0 ( ) EIℓ bP − 6 1 a3＋C1 a ＝ EIℓ aP { }− 6 1 ( )3aℓ − C3( )aℓ −− C1 ＝ 6 a( )ℓ＋b ( ) C3 ＝ 6 b ℓ＋a − C2 ＝ 0 ＝ 0C4 14/16
  15. 15. { } たわみ角とたわみ dx dy =θ = { } 6EIℓ bP −3x2 ＋ 6EIℓ aP ( )a0 <x< ( )ℓa <x<( )2xℓ −3 a( )ℓ＋b ( )b ℓ＋a− y = 6EIℓ bP 6EIℓ aP { }−x2＋ a( )ℓ＋b x { }( )2xℓ − ( )b ℓ＋a−− ( )xℓ − ( )a0 <x< ( )ℓa <x< 15/16
  16. 16. まとめ： はり のたわみとたわみ角の求め方 1. たわみとたわみ角を求める手順 2. 集中荷重が作用する単純支持はり の たわみとたわみ角 ① はりに生じる曲げモーメントを求める ② たわみの式からたわみとたわみ角を求める ②-2 たわみの式を積分する ②-3 境界条件から積分定数を決定する ②-1 たわみの式をつくる 16/16

×