Pioneros 3.0 online round case book

(B) Creating Value with the Crowd Know the Platform Actors Every crowdsourcing platform has three main actors: the company...
These companies facilitate the exchanges and interactions between the interdependent groups. All platform types need to fo...
Once the initial user base is built, platforms have a variety of mechanisms to engage the crowd. One strategic question th...
The question is even more complicated than how to make money. How can companies share part of the value captured with the ...
Crowdsourcing platforms have emerged over the past decade as some of the most powerful and valuable business models around...
As you start designing your model, you should also try to find answers to the following questions- • Will your business mo...
• Pioneros 3.0 workshop will be held on January 12th. Please submit this RSVP form NOW and let us know how many from your team are coming.
a case book competition of BUET

Published in: Business
  1. 1. The emergence of crowdsourcing-based business models is driven by technology, active users, and the move towards open innovation. Crowd-based businesses enable organizations to harness the collective energy and creativity of a large number of contributors. Through different crowdsourcing processes, companies reach out to a large, unknown population by inviting users to create value. They capture a share of the value created as profit and, depending on the platform model, share revenue with the crowd. This business model innovation represents a fundamental shift in the way business is done. Today, users not only contribute ideas and input to product development, but they also share goods, services, space, and money to deliver solutions that traditionally have been performed strictly by the companies themselves. A number of prominent new ventures have made crowdsourcing the backbone of their business models. By successfully capitalizing on the participation and collaboration of the crowd, these businesses are rapidly transforming industries. They empower users to leverage their creativity, share their skills, or use their product domain knowledge. Existing companies are under pressure to reinvent their business models as company borders are dissolving and the value creation process is changing from linear to networked, from top-down to bottom-up, from centralized to decentralized, and from closed to open.
  2. 2. Successful crowdsourcing-based business models are powerful and hard to replicate because of their inherent community dynamics. However, creating a thriving business built upon the crowd is difficult. The goal for any crowdsourcing platform is to engage a crowd that has both the willingness and capability to engage in value creation. (A) Crowdsourcing-Based Business Models In essence, a business model explains the process of how a company creates and captures value; it represents the architecture of the value creation, delivery, and capture mechanisms an enterprise employs; and it helps us understand how the firm is embedded in and interacts with its surrounding ecosystem. A business model is a bundle of specific activities (activity system) to satisfy the perceived needs of the market, along with specifying who conducts which activities and how these activities are linked together. Changing the governance of the activity system is one driver of business model innovation. Businesses built upon a crowd are novel, particularly because they change the governance of who performs the activities that satisfy the needs of the market. Crowdsourcing-based business models consist of three elements. First, companies building their business upon the crowd need to adopt an open business model. Opening up certain processes and resources to external creators can transform a product into an interactive platform.
  3. 3. This makes a significantly greater set of resources available to the company and allows it to share ideas and technologies with others. Second, crowdsourcing platforms leverage technology to exploit social networks, peer-to-peer technologies, user-generated content, and mobile connectivity to invite users to participate in value creation activities. The internet’s high degree of openness and connectivity as well as the immense reach and the richness of information have stimulated many new participatory methods of how value can be created and consumed. Third, these business models transfer value- creating activities to a crowd. By taking on certain activities, crowd members co-create value with the platform provider or by interacting with other groups of users. As the platform leader, the company facilitates interactions and exchanges along the entire process of value creation. The possible constellations of crowdsourcing-based business models go beyond the dyadic interactions between corporations and individuals that are typical for co-creation or user innovation projects. Categorizing by who-sells-to whom, there can be three types of platform business models for external innovators: integrator, product, and two-sided platform. For each model the company takes a unique position within the value network that links creators and consumers. • In the integrator platform model, the platform takes contributions from the crowd and sells them to consumers.
  4. 4. • With the product platform model, creators build on top of a technology or a basic product and then sell the resulting products to customers. • On two-sided or multisided platforms, creators and customers interact directly. The two sides can overlap when the producers are also consumers. The Potential of Crowdsourcing Value Creation Company-centric business models often fail to systematically and continuously meet changing user needs. Crowdsourcing-based business models are increasingly considered to be the answer to fast- changing user needs, shorter product life cycles, and an increasingly competitive climate. Turning users into creators gives the company insights into what customers really want and hence offers a compelling value proposition. Rather than developing products behind closed doors that might fail to meet the needs of the market, crowdsourcing often relies on input throughout the product development process to align needs and offers. Thanks to the interdependencies among business model actors, thriving platforms grow rapidly because of network effects. More creators will attract more consumers, which in turn attract more creators. These dynamics increase incentives for business model participants to stay and transact within the platform.
  5. 5. Crowdsourcing firms depend both on internal assets as well as the resources that the crowd contributes. By getting users to create value for the company, the company’s cost structure can be substantially better than those of their competitors. Reducing fixed costs such as salaried employees often translates into higher operating margins. By leveraging users’ resources, platforms are able to get complementary skills and assets as well as broaden their talent pool. This in turn results in higher productivity for companies. Collaborating with a great number of contributors can reduce the time it takes to get new offerings to market or to solve problems. The Challenge of Designing Crowdsourcing-Based Business Models Many companies setting out to exploit the affordances of the internet to establish a crowd-driven business struggle to build and scale their platforms. Why do many companies struggle to create an effective business model built upon the crowd? Why do most crowdsourcing platforms never take off? Why are they difficult to sustain and scale? One explanation is that crowdsourcing platforms coordinate an astonishingly complex array of human actions that require a different set of skills.
  6. 6. Considering the shifts that occur when moving from a traditional business models to one that is built upon crowdsourcing, some key challenges include: • Role of the Customers: From Passive Consumers to Empowered Co- Creators—Entrepreneurs need to provide the appropriate structure and incentives to motivate users to participate in value co-creation. • Role of the Company: From Selling Products to Enabling Interactions—Challenge for business strategy is how to enable interactions and orchestrate the company’s and the crowd’s activities. • Value Creation: From Linear to Networked—While traditional business models work in a sequential fashion, with the company as the creator of value and customers as the consumer of value, today everyone can create and contribute to value creation. • Value Capture: From Centralized to Distributed—Before the advent of crowdsourcing, value was mostly captured by transferring ownership to consumers through a sales transaction or charging customers for a service. Since the value is created in interactions and not transferred in a one-way transaction, the power is shared between the company and the crowd.
  7. 7. (B) Creating Value with the Crowd Know the Platform Actors Every crowdsourcing platform has three main actors: the company, creators, and consumers. The role of the company is to enable interactions with creators as well as between creators and consumers. Creators are the group of users who create and contribute to value creation. Consumers use the value created. Thriving platforms have enough consumers to make it worthwhile for creators to create. A lack of consumers discourages creators to engage in creation activities and the crowdsourcing platform will collapse. Clarify the Core Value Unit Companies must identify a clear value proposition to attract a crowd to participate. To tackle the complexity of crowdsourcing platforms and to understand the value that is created on the platform, companies need to clearly define the core value unit (CVU). While each platform has a unique value proposition, companies capitalize on the advantages of crowdsourcing to deliver the core value unit in a more efficient, effective, reliable, personal, or faster way. Enable Interactions The main activity for businesses that choose a two-sided platform model is to connect creators and customers.
  8. 8. These companies facilitate the exchanges and interactions between the interdependent groups. All platform types need to focus their activities on enabling creation, curation, and consumption. First, the company needs to help creators create. This starts with designing the crowdsourcing process and the definition of the task. Entrepreneurs need to work towards optimizing how they ask the crowd to engage in value creation. The higher the complexity of the core value unit, the more attention needs to be directed to this initial step. Second, companies need to ensure curation of the core value unit. This ensures the quality and quantity of value creation. The curation mechanisms— whether social, algorithmic, or editorial—show high- quality contribution and separate the signal from the noise. If a platform fails to encourage curation, it gets loaded with poor quality and fails to stay relevant, useful, and engaging. Third, companies need to bring consumers to the platform. Once a crowdsourcing project has led to the creation and curation of a product or result, a lack of attention can keep it from thriving. Attract and Engage the Crowd Crowdsourcing companies need to clarify the types of relationships they want to establish with creators and consumers. Customer relationships for platforms are driven by two main motivations: attracting and engaging the crowd. The success of crowdsourcing platforms hinges on the ability to attract the crowd in order to maximize the breath and quality of creators.
  9. 9. Once the initial user base is built, platforms have a variety of mechanisms to engage the crowd. One strategic question that arises is whether to focus on acquiring new creators or on converting existing users into new creators. Optimize Interaction Points All platforms have an infrastructure that provides the basis for interactions. Typically, these channels are a web or mobile application. In addition, there are many different interfaces between the company and the crowd that serve as interaction points. Thriving platforms have multiple interaction points online and offline. Rather than touch-points to reach consumers, platform leaders need to think of these channels as interaction points to connect with creators and connect them to each other. (C) Capturing Value with the Crowd Once value is created, the question for the company is how to capture part of this value as revenue. For traditional business models, the answer is straightforward: The company charges the consumers for the value created. For crowdsourcing-based business models, monetization is often different. The revenue mechanisms depend on the position of the company within the value network and companies have to figure out who to charge for the value that was created in collaboration between the company and the crowd.
  10. 10. The question is even more complicated than how to make money. How can companies share part of the value captured with the community in a fair and viable way? What constitutes a reward for community members who participate in value creation? Answering these questions is critical to building and sustaining the community as the basis of any crowdsourcing-based business model. (D) Evolving the Business Model As a platform grows and the market environment changes, the value creation and capture processes need to continuously evolve. When making changes to the business model, entrepreneurs need to be aware that subtle changes can affect the crowd’s value creation. Since a business model is a complex system full of interdependencies and side effects, changing any part of the business model is likely to ripple through the entire system. Firms need to manage the system to encourage upward spirals and avoid downward spirals. Platform leaders should make the business model reinvention a continual and inclusive process. Any change is subject to the scrutiny of the crowd. Being transparent about changes and listening to input from the crowd is crucial.
  11. 11. Crowdsourcing platforms have emerged over the past decade as some of the most powerful and valuable business models around. However, achieving success with crowdsourcing platforms can be difficult. Crowd-driven business models are fundamentally different from traditional producer-consumer transactions. You are a team of very young undergrad students from one of the reputed universities of Bangladesh. You are going to identify a potential market and tap into it by starting a crowdsourcing-based company. You have access to a small fund of BDT 5,00,000 (5 lacs). As aspiring entrepreneurs, we want you to look closely around you, identify a need that can be capitalized, and create a solid business model to meet that need. Crowdsourcing raises a new set of strategic choices related to how value is created and captured. Following are questions you should ask when creating your crowdsourcing- based business model- Customer Segments • Who are the primary creators on your platform? • What are the groups of people value is created for? Value Proposition • What is the core value unit of your platform? • What is the value that your platform creates for creators and consumers? Customer Relationships • How does your company attract and engage crowd members? Channels • Through which channels is your company reaching the crowd? Key Activities • Which activities does your company perform to create value with the crowd? • Which activities does the crowd perform to create value? Key Resources • Which resources does the crowd provide that your company requires for creating value? Key Partnerships • Which partners are required for your business model to work? Cost Structure • What are the costs for your company to create and deliver value? • What are the costs for the crowd to participate? Revenue Streams • How does your company generate revenues from customers? • Which rewards are offered to the crowd for participating?
  12. 12. As you start designing your model, you should also try to find answers to the following questions- • Will your business model cope and perform under increased or expanding demand? • How will your business look in the next three years? • Can your business be expanded or scaled up after you have graduated? What’s your plan for it after your graduation? • Who are your competitors? What sets you apart from others? Given the time constraint, you are not expected to take your idea to the market and exhibit the feasibility of your idea to the judges. However, you are expected to formulate a logically sound business plan with a reasonable account of your approximate costs of launching, operation and expected profit in three years. You will be judged on the viability, marketability and scalability of the business model; the usefulness or quality of your value proposition; the financial and social impact of the proposed venture; the use of your limited fund and your commitment/plan for the startup in the coming years!
  13. 13. • Pioneros 3.0 workshop will be held on January 12th. Please submit this RSVP form NOW and let us know how many from your team are coming. It is mandatory for at least 2 members from each team to attend the workshop. (This is not strictly mandatory for teams outside of Dhaka) • Make sure that no copy of this Case Book is uploaded in any of the Facebook pages/groups or informally transmitted to anyone who is not registered in Pioneros 3.0. If any individual is found so, the whole team will be disqualified. • You are requested to read the case-book carefully and submit a business plan illustrating your business model and other information asked in the previous section. • Only the team leader from each team will have to submit the business plan. • The submitted file must be in PDF format. No other file format will be accepted. Only 1 pdf file is allowed for submission. • The name of the PDF file must be after the team name. [ Team Name.pdf ] • You are allowed to use tables, graphs, charts, etc in your business plan. • Maximum number of words: 2000 (excluding the title page) • The title page must contain team name and team members’ info (name, email address, mobile number, student ID). You must not mention your university name in the title page. • You must submit your business plan through this google form (only through this google form): https://goo.gl/forms/g9GxeK5O1bNlCMK43 . The deadline for submission is January 18th, 11:59pm. • Submission past the deadline will be penalized. Also, the google form will be deactivated at 12:30 am, January 19th.

