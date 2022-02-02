Address: 1117 1 St SW #202, Calgary, AB T2R 0T9, Canada

Kaysi Fagan is a criminal defence lawyer in Calgary. She is the only practicing criminal defence lawyer in Canada with three law degrees (including two masters) from three different countries. She has been a sessional professor at the University of Calgary, Faculty of Law since 2018, exclusively teaching “Advanced Criminal Law” to the next generation of aspiring criminal lawyers. If you are charged with a crime, nothing has a greater impact on the outcome of your charge than the lawyer that you hire to defend you. When you hire Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer, you hire an award-winning lawyer who has successfully defended criminal prosecutions in every level of court in Canada, including the Supreme Court. Whether you are charged with a minor theft or with a highly publicized first-degree murder of a police officer, Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer can help. Ms. Fagan is dedicated to providing her clients with outstanding representation and strives to provide them with confidence when facing charges that could alter their entire future.