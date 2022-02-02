Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer

Feb. 02, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Law

Address: 1117 1 St SW #202, Calgary, AB T2R 0T9, Canada
Phone: (403) 517-1777
Kaysi Fagan is a criminal defence lawyer in Calgary. She is the only practicing criminal defence lawyer in Canada with three law degrees (including two masters) from three different countries. She has been a sessional professor at the University of Calgary, Faculty of Law since 2018, exclusively teaching “Advanced Criminal Law” to the next generation of aspiring criminal lawyers. If you are charged with a crime, nothing has a greater impact on the outcome of your charge than the lawyer that you hire to defend you. When you hire Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer, you hire an award-winning lawyer who has successfully defended criminal prosecutions in every level of court in Canada, including the Supreme Court. Whether you are charged with a minor theft or with a highly publicized first-degree murder of a police officer, Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer can help. Ms. Fagan is dedicated to providing her clients with outstanding representation and strives to provide them with confidence when facing charges that could alter their entire future.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
When Brute Force Fails: How to Have Less Crime and Less Punishment Mark A. R. Kleiman
(5/5)
Free
The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America, With a New Preface Khalil Gibran Muhammad
(3/5)
Free
Case of a Lifetime: A Criminal Defense Lawyer's Story Abbe Smith
(0/5)
Free
Witness for the Defense: The Accused, the Eyewitness, and the Expert Who Puts Memory on Trial Dr. Elizabeth Loftus
(4.5/5)
Free
Pulled Over: How Police Stops Define Race and Citizenship Charles R. Epp
(0/5)
Free
The Culture of Control: Crime and Social Order in Contemporary Society David Garland
(0/5)
Free
Arrest-Proof Yourself Dale C. Carson
(4/5)
Free
Manifest Injustice: The True Story of a Convicted Murderer and the Lawyers Who Fought for His Freedom Barry Siegel
(4/5)
Free
Smart on Crime Kamala Harris
(3/5)
Free
Punishment and Modern Society: A Study in Social Theory David Garland
(4.5/5)
Free
The Right Wrong Man: John Demjanjuk and the Last Great Nazi War Crimes Trial Lawrence Douglas
(0/5)
Free
The Common Law Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.
(4.5/5)
Free
Unequal under Law: Race in the War on Drugs Doris Marie Provine
(0/5)
Free
Caught: The Prison State and the Lockdown of American Politics Marie Gottschalk
(4/5)
Free
Misdemeanorland: Criminal Courts and Social Control in an Age of Broken Windows Policing Issa Kohler-Hausmann
(0/5)
Free
Dispensing with the Truth: The Victims, the Drug Companies, and the Dramatic Story Behind the Battle over Fen-Phen Alicia Mundy
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free: And Other Paradoxes of Our Broken Legal System Jed S. Rakoff
(4/5)
Free
Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story Julie K. Brown
(5/5)
Free
Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss Casey Sherman
(5/5)
Free
Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States Tony Platt
(4.5/5)
Free
Three Felonies A Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent Harvey Silverglate
(4.5/5)
Free
Blind Injustice: A Former Prosecutor Exposes the Psychology and Politics of Wrongful Convictions Mark Godsey
(5/5)
Free
Courtroom 302: A Year Behind the Scenes in an American Criminal Courthouse Steve Bogira
(4.5/5)
Free
On Treason: A Citizen's Guide to the Law Carlton F. W. Larson
(0/5)
Free
Family Secrets: The Case That Crippled the Chicago Mob Jeff Coen
(5/5)
Free
Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America's Broken System Jerome F. Buting
(4.5/5)
Free
Lady Killers: Deadly Women Throughout History Tori Telfer
(4.5/5)
Free
More Guns, Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun Control Laws John R. Lott, Jr.
(4.5/5)
Free
Innocent Blood: A True Story of Obsession and Serial Murder Terry Ganey
(4/5)
Free
The Return of Martin Guerre Natalie Zemon Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Unforgiven: The Untold Story of One Woman's Search for Love and Justice Edith Brady-Lunny
(4/5)
Free
A Delusion of Satan: The Full Story of the Salem Witch Trials Frances Hill
(4/5)
Free

Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer

  1. 1. Address: 1117 1 St SW #202, Calgary, AB T2R 0T9, Canada Phone: (403) 517-1777 Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer info@kaysifagan.com Kaysi Fagan is a criminal defence lawyer in Calgary. She is the only practicing criminal defence lawyer in Canada with three law degrees (including two masters) from three different countries. She has been a sessional professor at the University of Calgary, Faculty of Law since 2018, exclusively teaching “Advanced Criminal Law” to the next generation of aspiring criminal lawyers. If you are charged with a crime, nothing has a greater impact on the outcome of your charge than the lawyer that you hire to defend you. When you hire Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer, you hire an award-winning lawyer who has successfully defended criminal prosecutions in every level of court in Canada, including the Supreme Court. Whether you are charged with a minor theft or with a highly publicized first-degree murder of a police officer, Kaysi Fagan - Criminal Defence Lawyer can help. Ms. Fagan is dedicated to providing her clients with outstanding representation and strives to provide them with confidence when facing charges that could alter their entire future.

×