✔PDF✔ The European Union: Politics and Policies android

Regionalism is under stress. The European Union has been challenged by the Eurozone crisis⭐ refugee flows⭐ terrorist attacks⭐ Euroscepticism⭐ and Brexit. In Latin America⭐ regional cooperation has been stagnating. Studying Europe and Latin America within a broader comparative perspective⭐ this volume provides an analytical framework to assess stress factors facing regionalism. The contributors explore how economic and financial crises⭐ security challenges⭐ identity questions raised by immigration and refugee flows⭐ the rise of populism⭐ and shifting regional and global power dynamics have had an impact on regionalism; whether the EU crisis has had repercussions for regionalisms in other parts of the world; and to what extent the impact of stress factors is mediated by characteristics of the region that may provide elements of resilience. Written by specialists from Europe and Latin America with a shared interest in the new field of comparative regionalism⭐ this book will be an invaluable resource for students⭐ scholars and policy specialists in regional integration⭐ European politics⭐ EU studies⭐ Latin American studies⭐ and international relations and international law more generally.